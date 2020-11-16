back

PM Modi's Diwali At Longewala

“No power in the world can stop or stall the brave soldiers of India.” Watch Narendra Modi ride a tank and address soldiers at the iconic Longewala border post on Diwali.

16/11/2020 4:27 PM
Portraits

  1. 4:59

    Five Secrets For Graduating College At 14

  2. 5:54

    Remembering Ahmed Patel, The Parliamentarian

  3. 4:08

    The Honeymoon That Just Wouldn’t End

  4. 4:19

    Women Officers & IAF: A Love Story

  5. 4:38

    Things That Are Used Differently Than Why They Were Made

  6. 4:44

    Indian Representative's Scathing Address At The UN General Assembly

81 comments

  • Manuel Y.
    4 days

    Indian Cowboy not worthy

  • Bembem O.
    18/11/2020 23:04

    Best actor of india

  • Sallahuddin K.
    18/11/2020 09:29

    Haram khor infidel donkey modi love from isi

  • Anitha K.
    18/11/2020 06:26

    Our Pm is a stand up comedian ! How long would anyone like to hear to same meaningless senseless weightless funny stories ! And his attire is foddering his speech!😂

  • Harpinder P.
    17/11/2020 13:36

    Nautankibaaz ..ala

  • Cleven F.
    17/11/2020 12:44

    Bullshit

  • Himalay P.
    17/11/2020 11:14

    bandh ho na

  • Ghanshyamsinh J.
    17/11/2020 10:40

    भगवान के लिये चूप हो जाओ आपकी बड़ी मेहरबानी होंगी । तुम्हे भारत माता की कसम है अब लौट आऔ..

  • Vivek P.
    17/11/2020 10:27

    Paka chik pak raja babu... Chal gaya koi Jadu...😆😆😜

  • Debjani D.
    17/11/2020 09:20

    It is very easy to make fun & belittle someone in an important post, but try to b in his shoes fr one day ! Leave alone that , how many times hv YOU left the comfort of ur home in the times of YOUR favourite ' Teohaar' ( festival) and spent time wid our brothers at the border ???? HOW MANY EX-Prime Ministers hv done so ???! Stop being cynical & try to appreciate a good act wid a good heart . 2ndly he is NOT wearing a 'costume ' but donning the hat & vest of the soldiers symbolically as a mark of courtesy.

  • Řáķéśh M.
    17/11/2020 08:04

    Ginn aati hai iss insaan ko dekhkar, samne aaya to Mooh thook dunga aur chapal MAARUNGA woh alag se

  • Goutam H.
    17/11/2020 07:48

    PM are in right path, I hope that pok, aksar china and all the lost land in Congress time are regain

  • Fateh F.
    17/11/2020 07:17

    WORST CREATURE EVER born in the HISTORY OF INDIA

  • Ankan B.
    17/11/2020 06:02

    Daammmnn good actor i hv ever seen........

  • Julfiq H.
    17/11/2020 04:32

    Why does he maintains his silence when it comes to China. Looks like Babaji PM is going for his trump card.

  • Gangadhar S.
    17/11/2020 04:16

    Prime Minister Diwali celebration with brave soldiers is most meaningful, it creates highly positive vibes.

  • Mirza H.
    17/11/2020 03:40

    Modi thinks he's Amitabh Bachan.

  • Venkataraman S.
    17/11/2020 02:10

    Wonderful pm made army salary increase

  • Govind G.
    17/11/2020 02:06

    Wish Defence Minister accompanies him.

  • John S.
    17/11/2020 01:58

    Na tawvang hive maw...!!!😂🙏👍❤️🎸😎

