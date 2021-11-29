back

PM Modi's Jibe At Dynastic Parties

"India is moving towards a crisis..." PM Modi flagged this concern in his Parliament speech…

29/11/2021 2:57 PM
  • 76K
  • 202

Politics

196 comments

  • Rajendran T.
    2 hours

    Can we run a party for a particular section of the Hindu religion and it's language Sanskrit? Infact, the govt is run only to protect that particular group, that behaves like the owners of the Hindu religion. What is the contribution to the Hindu religion except increasing the caste divide on it in the lines of Manu?

  • Alex S.
    2 hours

    What is bamily?

  • Amit D.
    3 hours

    … if the BJP wins the centre in the general elections again.

  • Lanthui G.
    6 hours

    Party for the businessmen by the businessmen

  • Priyajit D.
    7 hours

    should be named anti-india propaganda channel.

  • Srikanth R.
    8 hours

    Choor hai 😂😂

  • Meitram T.
    8 hours

    Only talkative like a child and do nothing, first u must sweep ur place first mr PM

  • Isfahan R.
    8 hours

    Drame bazzs

  • Asgar F.
    8 hours

    Its good to remember and keep such valuable words and advice i think for the better of the country 5 years should be enough for any party this will create a sense in all parties that to again get another term after 10 years they all have to perform 1st No.1 rules 5 years then No.2 comes the for the next 5 years term now an evaluation is made by public who performed better will get another chance

  • Chander S.
    12 hours

    RSS is also a political parivaar. BJP can not claim freedom from parivar vaad, Manuvaad, which has debilitated us divided us, enslaved us, for centuries. Hindutwa is a derogatory philosophy, it promotes hatred, inequality, among our populace, on the basis of cast & creed.

  • Kartikay S.
    12 hours

    Party for the Adani n Ambani family...he is right...

  • Habeeb R.
    12 hours

    https://www.facebook.com/groups/148589395844579/permalink/887727958597382/

  • Aravind K.
    14 hours

    Among all RaGa glimpse is lit 😂😂

  • Shashi K.
    16 hours

    Plz explain what is Reliance group? Rajnath sing? Yedurappa? Vasundara raje? Admit sha? Are they not ? For the family, by the family!

  • Litz N.
    16 hours

    Well Now it is a party for the Families of A & A.

  • Beniq M.
    16 hours

    Heading toward crisis because of modi godi

  • Melanie M.
    19 hours

    Poor speech meant for illiterates. His party that torn the country. Reduced the economy and women has no respect

  • Karn V.
    a day

    We are heading towards demonocracy under mogliji

  • Preeti S.
    a day

    Respecting the constitution , haha

  • Lavish X.
    a day

    Kya bakwass party h ye

