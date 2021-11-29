Mamata, Modi, And Everything But Politics
Three Farm Laws Repealed Without A Debate
Falling In Forbidden Love In India
PM Modi's Jibe At Dynastic Parties
All Hail The Speakers of Indian Parliament
Nirmala Sitharaman's Out To Fix Bad Debts
Can we run a party for a particular section of the Hindu religion and it's language Sanskrit? Infact, the govt is run only to protect that particular group, that behaves like the owners of the Hindu religion. What is the contribution to the Hindu religion except increasing the caste divide on it in the lines of Manu?
What is bamily?
… if the BJP wins the centre in the general elections again.
Party for the businessmen by the businessmen
should be named anti-india propaganda channel.
Choor hai 😂😂
Only talkative like a child and do nothing, first u must sweep ur place first mr PM
Drame bazzs
Its good to remember and keep such valuable words and advice i think for the better of the country 5 years should be enough for any party this will create a sense in all parties that to again get another term after 10 years they all have to perform 1st No.1 rules 5 years then No.2 comes the for the next 5 years term now an evaluation is made by public who performed better will get another chance
RSS is also a political parivaar. BJP can not claim freedom from parivar vaad, Manuvaad, which has debilitated us divided us, enslaved us, for centuries. Hindutwa is a derogatory philosophy, it promotes hatred, inequality, among our populace, on the basis of cast & creed.
Party for the Adani n Ambani family...he is right...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/148589395844579/permalink/887727958597382/
Among all RaGa glimpse is lit 😂😂
Plz explain what is
Reliance group?
Rajnath sing?
Yedurappa?
Vasundara raje?
Admit sha?
Are they not ? For the family, by the family!
Well Now it is a party for the Families of A & A.
Heading toward crisis because of modi godi
Poor speech meant for illiterates. His party that torn the country. Reduced the economy and women has no respect
We are heading towards demonocracy under mogliji
Respecting the constitution , haha
Kya bakwass party h ye
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
196 comments
Rajendran T.2 hours
Can we run a party for a particular section of the Hindu religion and it's language Sanskrit? Infact, the govt is run only to protect that particular group, that behaves like the owners of the Hindu religion. What is the contribution to the Hindu religion except increasing the caste divide on it in the lines of Manu?
Alex S.2 hours
What is bamily?
Amit D.3 hours
… if the BJP wins the centre in the general elections again.
Lanthui G.6 hours
Party for the businessmen by the businessmen
Priyajit D.7 hours
should be named anti-india propaganda channel.
Srikanth R.8 hours
Choor hai 😂😂
Meitram T.8 hours
Only talkative like a child and do nothing, first u must sweep ur place first mr PM
Isfahan R.8 hours
Drame bazzs
Asgar F.8 hours
Its good to remember and keep such valuable words and advice i think for the better of the country 5 years should be enough for any party this will create a sense in all parties that to again get another term after 10 years they all have to perform 1st No.1 rules 5 years then No.2 comes the for the next 5 years term now an evaluation is made by public who performed better will get another chance
Chander S.12 hours
RSS is also a political parivaar. BJP can not claim freedom from parivar vaad, Manuvaad, which has debilitated us divided us, enslaved us, for centuries. Hindutwa is a derogatory philosophy, it promotes hatred, inequality, among our populace, on the basis of cast & creed.
Kartikay S.12 hours
Party for the Adani n Ambani family...he is right...
Habeeb R.12 hours
https://www.facebook.com/groups/148589395844579/permalink/887727958597382/
Aravind K.14 hours
Among all RaGa glimpse is lit 😂😂
Shashi K.16 hours
Plz explain what is Reliance group? Rajnath sing? Yedurappa? Vasundara raje? Admit sha? Are they not ? For the family, by the family!
Litz N.16 hours
Well Now it is a party for the Families of A & A.
Beniq M.16 hours
Heading toward crisis because of modi godi
Melanie M.19 hours
Poor speech meant for illiterates. His party that torn the country. Reduced the economy and women has no respect
Karn V.a day
We are heading towards demonocracy under mogliji
Preeti S.a day
Respecting the constitution , haha
Lavish X.a day
Kya bakwass party h ye