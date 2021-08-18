back

PM Modi's Questions For Neeraj Chopra

A rare instance when PM Modi became the interviewer...

18/08/2021 5:57 PM
  • 292.9K
  • 608

542 comments

  • Balajikripakaran N.
    14 minutes

    Oscar goes to.....?

  • Chandra S.
    15 minutes

    But modiji never attend a press meet😂😂

  • Javed A.
    15 minutes

    Ek Feku ek chai Wala chor ek Gold meadalist ko questions Kar rha he ohh my God Kya din dekhna pad rha he waise shi bhi he Neeraj Chopra use yeh bhi sikha dega ki yeh chote mote feku se kuch nhi hoga Thora or lambi fekyi Liendra Mutthi Jo🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Pandit H.
    20 minutes

    Mask?

  • Chaje L.
    32 minutes

    Can anyone tell me what's the one thing that modi don't know 🤔

  • Hassan H.
    38 minutes

    🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Soumyadip G.
    39 minutes

    Yes because otherwise he always gets interviewed in press conferences

  • Alfaaz H.
    40 minutes

    Chacha oooooo chacha,,, q chaat rhe ho bhai ko

  • Joel T.
    an hour

    These sports persons are just being misused for political image building. Nothing else. Period.

  • Muhammad H.
    an hour

    Iss bnde ki video jese ee ati hai pehle Smile wala reaction dou uss k baad video dekho .... adat ho gayi hai Har cheez mein expert

  • Shubham V.
    an hour

    Do feku ek sath 😆

  • Arshad A.
    an hour

    Farzi digress wala padhe likhe ko gyaan de raha Hai

  • Abdur R.
    an hour

    1.4 billion population in india just got 1 gold medal. Why in india stuffed the politics in to sports?

  • Syed A.
    an hour

    Modi is greatest feku of all time and neeraj got just 1gold huh 😂

  • Imran K.
    an hour

    Modiji must know what it takes to be a world class thrower. Why interview him?!

  • Riyaz M.
    2 hours

    What this buffoon is doing there???😀😀

  • Kishori L.
    2 hours

    bhayi comments pdh 🤣🤣

  • Anas K.
    2 hours

    The boy is in nightmare....

  • Shawaiz S.
    2 hours

    dekho esa hota hai neta Proud of my pradhan sevak ji 🙃

  • Naved K.
    2 hours

    Sir mujhe bhi kbhi lga nhi tha ki petrol price 70 sai 110 jaeega lakin chal gya na dekho