PM Modi’s R-Day Style Statement

PM Narendra Modi has always made heads turn with his choice of attire and the 73rd Republic Day was no different. We tell you all about the political symbolism behind the PM’s R-day look!

27/01/2022 6:27 PM
132 comments

  • Aksion K.
    2 hours

    Bkwaas

  • Aksion K.
    2 hours

    This days Brut India posts are so fucking bullshit . No updates nothing . Also posting biased controversies only .

  • Aksion K.
    2 hours

    Bullshit post . Atleast Update what's happening in india

  • Asyf A.
    2 hours

    Vonnddooo ... Batpar ... Cheter..

  • Mohan N.
    6 hours

    He pays lots of attention to how he looks and no/less attention to the country's books.

  • Younus K.
    6 hours

    Jokar.no1.

  • Azhar
    8 hours

    People tax money ,,,,, Fakir …..

  • Lyimo K.
    13 hours

    Actors need good costumes

  • Raj V.
    14 hours

    Brut vs TKSS ….sahahbash Brut stoop down a bit low 😂.

  • Saif Q.
    15 hours

    He’s good for nothing and a piece of crap. Since he became a PM he didn’t do anything which benefited lower or middle class families, all he did and doing for corp India and big shots

  • DrVikas T.
    15 hours

    This man lives for elections...

  • Riya S.
    16 hours

    Our Prime Minister Sir Modji has Sense of dressing. He always dresses up smartly. God bless.

  • Kamyo T.
    21 hours

    Joker

  • Jayakumar N.
    a day

    Joker

  • Lilian B.
    a day

    Fancy dress AUR NAUTANKI Karwa lo jitney marzi MODI say

  • John F.
    a day

    A great parasite and leach

  • Mru M.
    a day

    Behrupiya, results expose everyone!!!

  • Deeba Z.
    a day

    THE ULTIMATE "ZZZZZZALEEEEEEEEL"

  • Nikhil P.
    a day

    Fancy Dress

  • William D.
    a day

    In the history of india no body is mocked and humiliated

