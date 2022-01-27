back
PM Modi’s R-Day Style Statement
PM Narendra Modi has always made heads turn with his choice of attire and the 73rd Republic Day was no different. We tell you all about the political symbolism behind the PM’s R-day look!
27/01/2022 6:27 PM
132 comments
Aksion K.2 hours
Bkwaas
Aksion K.2 hours
This days Brut India posts are so fucking bullshit . No updates nothing . Also posting biased controversies only .
Aksion K.2 hours
Bullshit post . Atleast Update what's happening in india
Asyf A.2 hours
Vonnddooo ... Batpar ... Cheter..
Mohan N.6 hours
He pays lots of attention to how he looks and no/less attention to the country's books.
Younus K.6 hours
Jokar.no1.
Azhar8 hours
People tax money ,,,,, Fakir …..
Lyimo K.13 hours
Actors need good costumes
Raj V.14 hours
Brut vs TKSS ….sahahbash Brut stoop down a bit low 😂.
Saif Q.15 hours
He’s good for nothing and a piece of crap. Since he became a PM he didn’t do anything which benefited lower or middle class families, all he did and doing for corp India and big shots
DrVikas T.15 hours
This man lives for elections...
Riya S.16 hours
Our Prime Minister Sir Modji has Sense of dressing. He always dresses up smartly. God bless.
Kamyo T.21 hours
Joker
Jayakumar N.a day
Joker
Lilian B.a day
Fancy dress AUR NAUTANKI Karwa lo jitney marzi MODI say
John F.a day
A great parasite and leach
Mru M.a day
Behrupiya, results expose everyone!!!
Deeba Z.a day
THE ULTIMATE "ZZZZZZALEEEEEEEEL"
Nikhil P.a day
Fancy Dress
William D.a day
In the history of india no body is mocked and humiliated