back

PM Modi's "unique" lesson for BJP leader

When a BJP leader touched PM Modi's feet at a rally, this is what he did in turn...

23/02/2022 2:27 AM
  • 142K
  • 405

And even more

  1. 2:43

    Won't leave Ukraine without dog, says Indian student

  2. 6:24

    The real Netaji of U.P.

  3. 3:13

    What U.S. presidents have said about Putin

  4. 5:23

    Who is Vladimir Putin?

  5. 2:51

    The Russia-Ukraine conflict over the years

  6. 4:40

    Ukraine envoy invokes Mahabharata to seek Modi's help

379 comments

  • Ravikumar R.
    a day

    Wow dongi wow...! U r only fit fr dog kakkas feeding purpose..

  • Mohammed E.
    2 days

    @ last - an happy ending , our PM has done best kind act with the Dalit bro represented leader. Also by giving the idol of God Ram means the BJP party has removed All caste differences that Exist as of 2day from PAST centuries Now ALL Hindus will be EQUAL in the eye of God, an enlightened hope in the 21st century modern adv digital world - All Indian (without any Interference / Blockage from Society / other caste) - bro Hindus CAN go to the Temple for worship , read , touch & hold Their holy books. Congrats , for all Indian Hindu fellow citizens.

  • मोहम्मद आ.
    3 days

    He can do anything for famous in front of comera 🤬🤬🤬

  • Abdullah A.
    3 days

    terrorist Narendra modi like whoever become stupid like him by eating many cow shit.thats why he afraid a girl cover their head while India rape case by eating cow shit religion fanatics followers increase.hopefully someone will help India citizens by this stupid terrorist Narendra modi cow shit eaters propaganda

  • Javed G.
    3 days

    Election hai bhai 😛.vote Lena hai. Nautanki!!!!!!!!!!

  • Skinder A.
    4 days

    🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • U A.
    4 days

    Very soon he ll touch Imran khan s feet too

  • Sheeba I.
    4 days

    Even the LKG students know that’s an election gimmick 😀

  • Rahul P.
    4 days

    Election ke liye kuch bhi krega photojivi 😂

  • Mohammed A.
    4 days

    That guy was asking 15 L still pending so modi is 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • John S.
    4 days

    Nautanki sala

  • Nadeem M.
    4 days

    Boollywood Super Star BC kitna begairat Insaan ha yeh, harr time stunt k mood me hota

  • Dev P.
    4 days

    Lesson.....for drama at election time!!!!!. Remember Modi ji not even recognising Advani ji on stage at one time?????

  • Rao E.
    5 days

    Who's bothered about a presstitutes opinion.... We know what modiji is and we don't need your filthy posts...

  • Lovely T.
    5 days

    I know these bjp people can lick the feet for votes

  • Bo Y.
    5 days

    camera 😂

  • Saif K.
    5 days

    Babu bhaiya vote ka chakker🤣🤣

  • Wang M.
    5 days

    😂😂😂😂

  • Shaqib S.
    5 days

    Ab ye naya drama

  • Mankai L.
    5 days

    He deserves Oscar 💐😕

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.