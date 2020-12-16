back

PM Modi Says Farmers Are Being Misled

As the stalemate between the Centre and the protesting farmers continues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the farmers, once again, that the government was looking out for them. He also had a few choice words for the opposition...

16/12/2020 2:27 PM
  • 105.3K
  • 452

427 comments

  • Mohammed I.
    6 hours

    Kya jhoothbolta hai ...wah modiji wah

  • Rajendra S.
    8 hours

    Modi's masters Adani & Ambani will not let Modi take back the Bills as they have already spent lots of money on Silos & infrastructure.

  • Randhawa G.
    8 hours

    Pagal admai chaaa bechne vale bhi kehte hongri community badnam kr rha hai anpadh kehi ka

  • وسیم ر.
    10 hours

    Bc inke hisaab se bas yehi sahi h. Baaki poora desh galat hai😂

  • Dipak S.
    11 hours

    Ghanta

  • Suhel A.
    12 hours

    Modi please resign and save India

  • Manminder S.
    a day

    Why not directly talking with farmers instead of talking in MP or gujrat ? If they are Wrong explain them if you are right explain it.... But why don't Modi directly reach Kisan at Delhi.. why using another stage to explain the same ?

  • Chinu D.
    a day

    He had full majority in parliament,most of the states are ruled by BJP and had government machinery with him till opposition able to misled farmers. One thing more why opposition not able to mislead people in elections.

  • Ravindernath R.
    a day

    Kishan Bekub hai modiji

  • Ravindernath R.
    a day

    Kishan b

  • Mohammed S.
    2 days

    You fool..you are brahmith that farmers are innocent... You are boot licker of Ambani and Adani.. shame to have such a worrst pm

  • Prakash P.
    2 days

    Why people blame person who has big dream about naya Bharat...we will not get such person in future ....need to support...

  • Rajesh P.
    2 days

    Idiot u r mislead by ur employers

  • Ajay A.
    2 days

    This Man is still blaming a weak opposition.. Instead of taking responsibility

  • Touseef A.
    2 days

    Iska matlab modiji ap Congress k banae nitiyo ko lagu karrahe hae aur khudko credit derahe hae... Congress to har galat ki hae tumhare hisabse phr kyu Congress k plan ko lagu karne k zid sir pe hae .. ?

  • Ravindernath R.
    2 days

    A hi tum hai, jada chilow mat

  • Tilak K
    2 days

    Quite apparent some 'middle men' aren't comfortable when thus spreading misinformation to gullible.

  • Kungatenzin K.
    2 days

    🖕u deserves more

  • Sai G.
    2 days

    Stand stiff amidst the wild despotic games of opposition:the innocent and kind hearted farmers will soon know the actual face of farm Bill's and then watch the "comedy with congress" The unethical Congress fighting hard for its existential crisis!!!

  • Venkataraman S.
    2 days

    Wow great don't see opposition congress just see poor farmers take sugestion tell ambani Adani tata Birla APMC to give good msp procurement to small farmers clear there loan maintain farms have 1 or 2 child policy

