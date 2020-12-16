back
PM Modi Says Farmers Are Being Misled
As the stalemate between the Centre and the protesting farmers continues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the farmers, once again, that the government was looking out for them. He also had a few choice words for the opposition...
16/12/2020 2:27 PM
- 105.3K
- 1.1K
- 452
427 comments
Mohammed I.6 hours
Kya jhoothbolta hai ...wah modiji wah
Rajendra S.8 hours
Modi's masters Adani & Ambani will not let Modi take back the Bills as they have already spent lots of money on Silos & infrastructure.
Randhawa G.8 hours
Pagal admai chaaa bechne vale bhi kehte hongri community badnam kr rha hai anpadh kehi ka
وسیم ر.10 hours
Bc inke hisaab se bas yehi sahi h. Baaki poora desh galat hai😂
Dipak S.11 hours
Ghanta
Suhel A.12 hours
Modi please resign and save India
Manminder S.a day
Why not directly talking with farmers instead of talking in MP or gujrat ? If they are Wrong explain them if you are right explain it.... But why don't Modi directly reach Kisan at Delhi.. why using another stage to explain the same ?
Chinu D.a day
He had full majority in parliament,most of the states are ruled by BJP and had government machinery with him till opposition able to misled farmers. One thing more why opposition not able to mislead people in elections.
Ravindernath R.a day
Kishan Bekub hai modiji
Ravindernath R.a day
Kishan b
Mohammed S.2 days
You fool..you are brahmith that farmers are innocent... You are boot licker of Ambani and Adani.. shame to have such a worrst pm
Prakash P.2 days
Why people blame person who has big dream about naya Bharat...we will not get such person in future ....need to support...
Rajesh P.2 days
Idiot u r mislead by ur employers
Ajay A.2 days
This Man is still blaming a weak opposition.. Instead of taking responsibility
Touseef A.2 days
Iska matlab modiji ap Congress k banae nitiyo ko lagu karrahe hae aur khudko credit derahe hae... Congress to har galat ki hae tumhare hisabse phr kyu Congress k plan ko lagu karne k zid sir pe hae .. ?
Ravindernath R.2 days
A hi tum hai, jada chilow mat
Tilak K2 days
Quite apparent some 'middle men' aren't comfortable when thus spreading misinformation to gullible.
Kungatenzin K.2 days
🖕u deserves more
Sai G.2 days
Stand stiff amidst the wild despotic games of opposition:the innocent and kind hearted farmers will soon know the actual face of farm Bill's and then watch the "comedy with congress" The unethical Congress fighting hard for its existential crisis!!!
Venkataraman S.2 days
Wow great don't see opposition congress just see poor farmers take sugestion tell ambani Adani tata Birla APMC to give good msp procurement to small farmers clear there loan maintain farms have 1 or 2 child policy