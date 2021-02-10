back
PM Modi Vs. Opposition On “Andolan Jeevi”
The Prime Minister coined a new phrase for people favouring the farmer agitation. Opposition leaders were not impressed by the sound of “andolan jeevi”...
10/02/2021 5:25 PMupdated: 10/02/2021 5:26 PM
- 912.6K
- 16K
- 1.7K
1593 comments
Krishnaraj K.11 hours
Modi has precisely pin-pointed the biggest flaw in our democracy - "Meaningless protests just for the sake of protests". People have started protesting against even the simplest reforms. Remember that in the 90s the leftists even protested against economic liberalization. The benefits of liberalization are there for all of us to see.
Anup K.13 hours
Jumla jibi 🙄🤭
Pankaj S.17 hours
Hail pm Modi 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Bikas D.a day
Truth is always painful... Opposition can now feel it...😆😆😆😆😆
Soumya D.a day
First time in the history of India there is a PM who is a pimp dalla dalal.PM=Pimp Minister
Polly F.2 days
Third class PM
Ishaq P.2 days
" pagle rulaayega kya"
Hemant S.2 days
Is jhansaram ki bhuddi bhrasht ho gayi h...kuchbh anab shanab bakta rhta h...
Gaurav S.2 days
Boss you are a PM of this great country. A country which has legendary history and greatest of civilization ever existed on this planet. Atleast respect them. Stop talking like troll of your IT cell.
Riri R.2 days
He is stupid fellow
Atif W.2 days
Ye bhikari Jab gas cylinder lekar road pe baith te the?
Ummor F.2 days
Modir mume jutamaro
Nikhil C.2 days
Sherm ani chahiye thodi to sherm kerlo
Papul D.2 days
Thu
Salman A.2 days
Modi g parijivi hai
Shareef M.2 days
chiwle ku hakalo
Imli I.2 days
Modi sucks big time .. his time is up..
Ali R.2 days
Third class banda
Malik S.2 days
Mohdi is a cow drinking POS
Febin J.2 days
Myron modi 😂