PM Modi Vs. Opposition On “Andolan Jeevi”

The Prime Minister coined a new phrase for people favouring the farmer agitation. Opposition leaders were not impressed by the sound of “andolan jeevi”...

10/02/2021 5:25 PMupdated: 10/02/2021 5:26 PM
Politics

1593 comments

  • Krishnaraj K.
    11 hours

    Modi has precisely pin-pointed the biggest flaw in our democracy - "Meaningless protests just for the sake of protests". People have started protesting against even the simplest reforms. Remember that in the 90s the leftists even protested against economic liberalization. The benefits of liberalization are there for all of us to see.

  • Anup K.
    13 hours

    Jumla jibi 🙄🤭

  • Pankaj S.
    17 hours

    Hail pm Modi 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

  • Bikas D.
    a day

    Truth is always painful... Opposition can now feel it...😆😆😆😆😆

  • Soumya D.
    a day

    First time in the history of India there is a PM who is a pimp dalla dalal.PM=Pimp Minister

  • Polly F.
    2 days

    Third class PM

  • Ishaq P.
    2 days

    " pagle rulaayega kya"

  • Hemant S.
    2 days

    Is jhansaram ki bhuddi bhrasht ho gayi h...kuchbh anab shanab bakta rhta h...

  • Gaurav S.
    2 days

    Boss you are a PM of this great country. A country which has legendary history and greatest of civilization ever existed on this planet. Atleast respect them. Stop talking like troll of your IT cell.

  • Riri R.
    2 days

    He is stupid fellow

  • Atif W.
    2 days

    Ye bhikari Jab gas cylinder lekar road pe baith te the?

  • Ummor F.
    2 days

    Modir mume jutamaro

  • Nikhil C.
    2 days

    Sherm ani chahiye thodi to sherm kerlo

  • Papul D.
    2 days

    Thu

  • Salman A.
    2 days

    Modi g parijivi hai

  • Shareef M.
    2 days

    chiwle ku hakalo

  • Imli I.
    2 days

    Modi sucks big time .. his time is up..

  • Ali R.
    2 days

    Third class banda

  • Malik S.
    2 days

    Mohdi is a cow drinking POS

  • Febin J.
    2 days

    Myron modi 😂

