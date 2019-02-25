back

PM Modi Washes Feet Of Sanitary Workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi washed the feet of five sanitation workers in Prayagraj. As India sets out to achieve ambitious sanitation goals, they represent one of India’s most vulnerable working groups. 🚿

02/25/2019 3:33 PM
293 comments

  • Nikhil M.
    03/12/2019 12:50

    Once again PM modiji

  • Sarvi S.
    03/12/2019 10:38

    9398170778

  • Usman K.
    03/12/2019 09:13

    Kitna gira hua pm hai

  • Hafizullah C.
    03/12/2019 07:10

    Chorwa sab ko Chutiya bana raha hai

  • Altaf U.
    03/12/2019 06:38

    Oscar winning moments

  • Majju K.
    03/12/2019 05:33

    Chutiya bano aur ....fir se ab bace kuche pise bhi ...ghayab hojainge

  • Lakshay G.
    03/12/2019 05:24

    Bc paree dhone the to kumbh ke mela ke andar dho ta na worker ko vip offics me lake ache see nhela dhulwane ke baad pare dokhe Kya dikha a chahta hai bhaii

  • Peeyush K.
    03/12/2019 04:25

    Great modi sir

  • Kuch N.
    03/11/2019 14:00

    Abhi to gand bhi dhoye ga. Or elections ke baad usi gand par laat bhi mare ga.

  • Bablu M.
    03/11/2019 11:24

    Jai ho

  • Naveen M.
    03/11/2019 06:14

    मोदी जी आपने सफाई कामगार के पैर धोंए यह अच्छी बात है पर, फोटो क्यूं खिचाई ??????

  • Mohammed N.
    03/11/2019 03:00

    Modiji slum areas me jakar gareeb logon ki Gand bi dulane wale hai...Modiji Zindabad Modiji ki jae

  • Iskpak A.
    03/11/2019 01:51

    Hahaha.. What a shame.thats all are not the steps of removing people poorness,thats all are kind of Drama to collect Vote before LS election..

  • MD F.
    03/10/2019 17:56

    only drama

  • Younis B.
    03/10/2019 14:41

    Vote k liye gareeb ko choooot

  • Vijay D.
    03/10/2019 10:46

    जय हो मोदी सरकार भाजपा सरकार हमेशा रहे

  • Sahil M.
    03/10/2019 06:49

    Only modi sarkar

  • Neha B.
    03/10/2019 03:17

    Kyu lchhan kr jyada dikhva achchha nhi hota modi ji

  • Syed S.
    03/09/2019 20:43

    5 saal se ghumra khali election aara bolke gareeba dikhra taku...yeh neta looga election k time mein public ku milte khali

  • Mahesh J.
    03/09/2019 16:14

    I really hiro