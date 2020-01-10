back

Poetry In The Times Of Protests In Mumbai

Moving poetry was the highlight of these protests in Mumbai. Even Vishal Bhardwaj held the mic. 📣

01/10/2020 11:07 AM
  • 86.0k
  • 168

Changing India

  1. Youth Climate Activists You May Not Know

  2. Successful Protests That Created History

  3. Poetry In The Times Of Protests In Mumbai

  4. Kanhaiya Returns To JNU With Another Fiery Speech

  5. Bollywood Biggies Politically Shy No More

  6. Virat Kohli Refuses To Comment On CAA Protests

158 comments

  • Subash Y.
    11 hours

    I support caa nrc npr

  • Vikash P.
    11 hours

    Ab ye CAA ka protest na hokr ,personal kalabazi nikalne ka thela ho gya hi 🤣🤣sala mudda hi bhtak gya inka.

  • Vikash V.
    12 hours

    I support caa nrc

  • Sachin P.
    12 hours

    We support NRC CAA

  • Prashant R.
    12 hours

    Ye Laudu bahoot logo ko Savdhan karta that Ab Khud hi Savdhan ho Gaya.

  • Subodh C.
    13 hours

    I support caa and nrc

  • Viraj C.
    14 hours

    We Support CAA

  • Mithilesh K.
    15 hours

    Itna padh likh k bhi chutiyapaa..krte rho ..be

  • Chandan K.
    15 hours

    अमा चुदवाने गया था लोग रॉड पे सरकार या पब्लिक का नुकसान करना जरुरी है धरना करना तो ठीक से करे कोई मुस्लिम का ncr cab दिकत है नहीं है हलाला की पैदायसी बाबर के तलवार के नोख पे इसकी अमा सलवार खोल दिया ये रंडी के बच्चे कब सुधरेगा😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢

  • Vaivhav D.
    16 hours

    ऐय्याशी का अड्डा JNU मुर्दाबाद

  • Raj K.
    16 hours

    Support CAA NRC NPR।

  • Sanjay S.
    16 hours

    Support caa nrc

  • Mahaveer A.
    17 hours

    we support CAA AND National Register of Citizens

  • Kanji B.
    17 hours

    I support CCA

  • Pardeep S.
    17 hours

    Support CCA nrc👍

  • Bharat C.
    17 hours

    sath me maha chutiya Brut

  • Bharat C.
    17 hours

    Tum sb chutiye ho abe

  • Ravi Y.
    17 hours

    I support CAA nrc

  • Dimpu S.
    18 hours

    I support CAA and Modi ji

  • Prashant S.
    18 hours

    I support caa nrc