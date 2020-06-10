Social Distancing, What?
Police Car Squashes Farm Produce In Prayagraj
Indian Cop Knees Man’s Face For Not Wearing Mask
The Kerala Snakebite “Murder”
Owaisi Targets Centre As Cases Spike
This 80-Year-Old Is Lifting Passengers’ Bags For Free
Vikas D.19 hours
😔just watcch happy happy Disney movie toy story 4 was happy .this cruelity ruined my mood
Akhtar A.21 hours
Y apni aukat bhul chuke hain gundaraj m..
Abrarali B.a day
UP is a rough stat
Pawan G.2 days
Sir Navniet Sekera sir kya aap is pr apni traf se koi action lenge please
Ravan B.2 days
It proves indians are still living in dark ages
Singh R.2 days
ohh ghamand hi c congress nu hunn inna di vaari hai..
Sandipa L.2 days
How sickening.
Noel L.2 days
The cbi must take action
Noel L.2 days
This police officer has no rights in destroying the farmer vegetables stuff on the road side he should b punished on the spot under public harrasment act
Cyril W.2 days
He is following the US police example, disregard for the populace
Pravin B.2 days
Isme naya kya hai UP me yah Aam bat hai jha police ki man marji chalti hai
Trisha C.2 days
What.. Humanity doesn't exist there how far the information the world know.. Holy shit..
Shibu M.2 days
Is this Indian police ?!
Vinita T.2 days
Nah! Nothing is going to happen to him.
Eva K.2 days
When honest people try to make a living through hard work please support and respect them ... or they will resort to dishonest and illegal means.
Avinas A.2 days
How even a police dare to do that?? Is this the ways your instinct working towards to save and protect citizens. Yes, we are leading by the misled law maker in themselves and protected by the laws breaker like mafia police. Fuck!! What's going on and where are we in the laws????
Akshat S.2 days
kbhi ye bhi share kr diya kro..
VI A.2 days
UP so fuckoff
Jaideep P.2 days
Shah n Yogu instigating the police!
Ralph R.2 days
Wouldn't expect anything less in UP