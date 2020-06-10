back

Police Car Squashes Farm Produce In Prayagraj

A UP sub-inspector drove his official car through a Prayagraj bazaar, destroying farm produce, and paid the price for it soon enough.

06/09/2020 2:27 PMupdated: 06/10/2020 11:17 AM
61 comments

  • Vikas D.
    19 hours

    😔just watcch happy happy Disney movie toy story 4 was happy .this cruelity ruined my mood

  • Akhtar A.
    21 hours

    Y apni aukat bhul chuke hain gundaraj m..

  • Abrarali B.
    a day

    UP is a rough stat

  • Pawan G.
    2 days

    Sir Navniet Sekera sir kya aap is pr apni traf se koi action lenge please

  • Ravan B.
    2 days

    It proves indians are still living in dark ages

  • Singh R.
    2 days

    ohh ghamand hi c congress nu hunn inna di vaari hai..

  • Sandipa L.
    2 days

    How sickening.

  • Noel L.
    2 days

    The cbi must take action

  • Noel L.
    2 days

    This police officer has no rights in destroying the farmer vegetables stuff on the road side he should b punished on the spot under public harrasment act

  • Cyril W.
    2 days

    He is following the US police example, disregard for the populace

  • Pravin B.
    2 days

    Isme naya kya hai UP me yah Aam bat hai jha police ki man marji chalti hai

  • Trisha C.
    2 days

    What.. Humanity doesn't exist there how far the information the world know.. Holy shit..

  • Shibu M.
    2 days

    Is this Indian police ?!

  • Vinita T.
    2 days

    Nah! Nothing is going to happen to him.

  • Eva K.
    2 days

    When honest people try to make a living through hard work please support and respect them ... or they will resort to dishonest and illegal means.

  • Avinas A.
    2 days

    How even a police dare to do that?? Is this the ways your instinct working towards to save and protect citizens. Yes, we are leading by the misled law maker in themselves and protected by the laws breaker like mafia police. Fuck!! What's going on and where are we in the laws????

  • Akshat S.
    2 days

    kbhi ye bhi share kr diya kro..

  • VI A.
    2 days

    UP so fuckoff

  • Jaideep P.
    2 days

    Shah n Yogu instigating the police!

  • Ralph R.
    2 days

    Wouldn't expect anything less in UP