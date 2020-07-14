back

Police Encounters: Legal Or Illegal?

Wondering what to make of police encounters? Here is a simple explanation on the subject from former top cop Rajan Singh.

07/10/2020 2:06 PMupdated: 07/10/2020 3:49 PM
59 comments

  • Arun Sharma
    5 days

    small time criminals are handcuffed but this dreaded criminal was being transported without handcuffs. surprising.

  • Wilz X.
    07/14/2020 11:29

    This is why you need body cams on all the cops. But that being implemented in India seems improbable right now

  • Vinod C.
    07/14/2020 10:10

    Encounter is the best solution in India. No legal paper work no delay in justice . Texas style quick and swift

  • Saleem P.
    07/14/2020 04:47

    Vikas Dubey Arrest hua hathkadi lagi thi car badli gayi Achanak car palti Aur chamatkar hua Vikas Dubey ki hathkadi khul gayi. Aur vikas Dubey bhaaga aur goli uske seene par lagi. Ab iss encounter ko bewakoof hi sahi encounter keh sakte hain.....

  • Raj A.
    07/13/2020 17:41

    http://impactguru.com/s/DyF4ft

  • Khalid K.
    07/13/2020 05:05

    Lakin wahan to elan hota he ke encounter ka ordar hogaya he

  • Jitendra J.
    07/12/2020 19:25

    Waist of time watching this video . I doubt he is ips officer .

  • Pratik M.
    07/12/2020 12:53

    Legal ! end of story. whenever any personnel gets killed on line of duty, do these so-called unbiased journalist go and stage a protest infront of these criminals house? NO. so let them do their duty of cleaning the nation.

  • Jadaun J.
    07/12/2020 08:42

    When they are in power they enjoy every bit of attrocity but when retire they become dead honest

  • Kishore R.
    07/12/2020 06:28

    Those who don't know him He is Rajan Singh ex IPS MBA from Wharton Founder of conceptowl. Extraordinary personality

  • Yatiraj P.
    07/11/2020 19:40

    पुलिसवाले हप्ता लेते है गांजा काे खेताें में घूस घूस कर ढूंडते है लेकीन अवैध दारू का धंदा चलने देते है

  • Mehjabin S.
    07/11/2020 13:05

    Police works like puppets of politicians...we must watch dhruv rathee's yesterday's video to understand the circumstances and impacts of encounter

  • Kalidasan S.
    07/11/2020 07:17

    he tutored me physics in my 11th class... such a genius....

  • Jai S.
    07/11/2020 06:57

    If killing innocent people goes unpunished then police encounters those criminals is absolutely correct. Who gives a damn abt this Dubey? Talk about the families of the 8 dead cops. Dubey Dubey kari ja rahe hain stupid log ...arre un families ke baare me bhi baat karo na!

  • Sobhan D.
    07/11/2020 06:44

    All in the name of God

  • Amit T.
    07/11/2020 06:33

    Agar police aatma raksha ke liye encounter kare tho usse encounter kaha jaata hai aur insan dusre isnan ko marr daale tho murder wo bhi tho apni aatma raksha ke.liye apna bachao karta hai

  • Varun G.
    07/11/2020 04:43

    So finally in the words, encounter is ok of that particular person who is criminally involved. I hope so in future police personnels will not encounter innocence.

  • Debjani S.
    07/11/2020 03:41

    I totally agree!

  • Dhaval A.
    07/11/2020 03:29

    Can’t even imagine believing police officials to do any thing right and stay within their prescribed limits by law

  • Cater Z.
    07/11/2020 00:24

    NAM MÔ DƯỢC SƯ PHẬT