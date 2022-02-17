Police Protect Dalit Cop At His Wedding

The Shy Student Who Became Tamil Nadu's Amma
392 comments
Umar S.a day
itna ganda mulk tauba.....
Salendra S.2 days
Get raid of caste system in India so that human beings can equally contribute towords the development of your nationhood. Caste system only creates haters in a society and collapse the very fabric of society which contributes towards growth of any nation.
Md R.2 days
Everyone is born equal and will die equal. He will judge every person on the basis of merits and deeds. In the Quran, Chapter 49, Verse 13, it reads, “O mankind we have created you from one male and female and made you into nations and the tribes that you may know one another.
Larma R.3 days
Stupid three states idiots high caste, under my feet. Crazy psycho pat leeches so called pro claim high caste.
Sha M.4 days
Shameful people..with a no less shameful PM
Ahmad D.4 days
They worry about our Hijab when this is the backwardness of their society
Shankar S.4 days
Not online in hindus.. in christians also
Alisha S.4 days
It's not about the word, Mr. Ambedkar himself have made the definition very clear 75 years ago but it's the people who still don't get the meaning of equality. We still need to make people aware Hard Truth. Hoping for a better india.
Amit S.4 days
https://fb.watch/bj1-jBO89Z/ Brut will not show this
Anwar K.4 days
We are equal
Zak D.4 days
INDIA LAND OF THE IDIOTS
Tekhewe T.4 days
When its done with attacks on Muslims and Christians, next target will be Dalits and other Hindu castes. The problem is not the religion or caste of a person, but an orthodox person who thinks he is above everyone and needs to impose his ideas of food, culture, cuisine and fashion on another person. That person could be you reading this comment!
Raman R.4 days
Caste IPS sai bdi hai tbi to salie jati nai
Shahbaz M.5 days
Almighty has created all human and it is our duty to treat everyone equally and fairly. So much of hatred, Against Dalits, Adivasi, Muslims and Christians. Where are we heading ??? 😞😞😞
S M.5 days
Racist India
Rahul M.5 days
Kuchh chutiye hn jo deskh ki integrity ko todna chahte hn.... Fir kahenge ki hm sbse bare desh bhakt hn.😡😡
Vijay5 days
Shocking !!!!
Prashant K.5 days
ये matter kuch और होता है और poltical miledge लेने के लिए कुछ लोग खुद को विक्टिम दिखाकर benifit लेना चाहते है जरा ground पर जाकर खुद देख लो क्या बात थी और क्यों security ली गई और दी गई
Mohmed A.5 days
Shame what an Intolerant belief professed by Morons of 21st Century based on Supremacy by Birth & Blood.
Eshwar R.5 days
Community created depends upon work done by people in old days... only few idoitc people created divide and rule