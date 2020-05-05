back

Police Quell Migrant Workers' Protest In Surat

It’s Surat again. Migrant workers desperate to go home clashed with the police. This, despite a string of special trains pressed in to ship them back to their home states. 😳

05/05/2020 11:07 AMupdated: 05/05/2020 11:13 AM
  • 33.5k
  • 64

Changing India

  1. 1:19

    Police Quell Migrant Workers' Protest In Surat

  2. 10:08

    Stranded Daily Wage Workers Desperate To Go Home

  3. 2:29

    India’s Final Farewell To Typewriters

  4. 2:03

    Manipur Aid Distribution Wins Praise

  5. 2:30

    Haryana Police’s Surprise For Senior Citizen

  6. 1:43

    Man Denied Medicines In Noida

54 comments

  • Shiva P.
    2 days

    And u bastards brut India can kiss my ass..

  • Safdar J.
    2 days

    No pellet guns??? or are those reserved for kasmiris.

  • Ilyas A.
    3 days

    The agitation of Non BJP govern state is Maharashtra where in Mumbai one agitation was done at Bandra from than state govt asking centre to deploy train give permission to send migrant worker bcoz state govt can't start train without centre permission now MR. Uddhav thakre getting permission 20 days later of request sending lobour very fast than any other state of India

  • Ram A.
    3 days

    Last clip shows kannada name in sign board..is that is bangalore or surat?

  • Rajat A.
    3 days

    Isliye bade log boltey hai ...padd lik ke achha zindagi jiyo...aise anpadd o ki tarah nai

  • Balvindar H.
    3 days

    Very Sad

  • Mary F.
    3 days

    These poor migrants only want to go back to their home, helping them will only help with the lockdown. It’s urgent.

  • Mohd A.
    3 days

    GUJARAT is ruling India.

  • Abu S.
    3 days

    Ahmedabad and surat are the Corona Hotspot of India, these ppl should be first tested den sent to their respective states.

  • P V.
    3 days

    It is defnitely prompted helped n done by Congi Gundas along with Comis,maoists Arajak vadis.

  • Vaijayanti P.
    3 days

    Good. Time for the public to claim back it's life.

  • Tayeng O.
    3 days

    For sharab and nasha?

  • Biswa P.
    3 days

    4th post of Brut on migrant workers, sometimes it feels Brut owned by Sonia Gandhi

  • SuMair S.
    3 days

    I hope they are not being paid Rs 500 for stone pelting.

  • Jeet G.
    3 days

    I tell you what.. if this virus continue for a year(which it will) and this govt. doesnt get its shit together we'll have a civil war coming

  • Shobhana D.
    3 days

    And there is a bull stuck in the middle. I wonder if it was harmed in the conflict.

  • Ashutosh K.
    3 days

    Policemen n workers come from the same strata of society but politicians n industrialists use them against each other.

  • Karthikeyan S.
    3 days

    THERE IS NO VIRUS. THEY ARE CALLING EXOSOME AS VIRUS. ALL DEATH ARE PRE-EXISTING CONDITIONS. THERE IS NO VIRUS. All around us is Fake news, fake virus, fake pandemic, fake journalist, fake political drama, fake vaccine, anything and everything is fake. YOUR HEALTH IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY. YOU DIDN'T KNOW THIS BEFORE ABOUT COVID-19 https://youtu.be/ilFAoEyjfBg

  • Manasi G.
    3 days

    Media is completely biased

  • Raj G.
    3 days

    Respect the place their u get food money and now you going this shame on you