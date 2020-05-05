back
Police Quell Migrant Workers' Protest In Surat
It’s Surat again. Migrant workers desperate to go home clashed with the police. This, despite a string of special trains pressed in to ship them back to their home states. 😳
05/05/2020 11:07 AMupdated: 05/05/2020 11:13 AM
54 comments
Shiva P.2 days
And u bastards brut India can kiss my ass..
Safdar J.2 days
No pellet guns??? or are those reserved for kasmiris.
Ilyas A.3 days
The agitation of Non BJP govern state is Maharashtra where in Mumbai one agitation was done at Bandra from than state govt asking centre to deploy train give permission to send migrant worker bcoz state govt can't start train without centre permission now MR. Uddhav thakre getting permission 20 days later of request sending lobour very fast than any other state of India
Ram A.3 days
Last clip shows kannada name in sign board..is that is bangalore or surat?
Rajat A.3 days
Isliye bade log boltey hai ...padd lik ke achha zindagi jiyo...aise anpadd o ki tarah nai
Balvindar H.3 days
Very Sad
Mary F.3 days
These poor migrants only want to go back to their home, helping them will only help with the lockdown. It’s urgent.
Mohd A.3 days
GUJARAT is ruling India.
Abu S.3 days
Ahmedabad and surat are the Corona Hotspot of India, these ppl should be first tested den sent to their respective states.
P V.3 days
It is defnitely prompted helped n done by Congi Gundas along with Comis,maoists Arajak vadis.
Vaijayanti P.3 days
Good. Time for the public to claim back it's life.
Tayeng O.3 days
For sharab and nasha?
Biswa P.3 days
4th post of Brut on migrant workers, sometimes it feels Brut owned by Sonia Gandhi
SuMair S.3 days
I hope they are not being paid Rs 500 for stone pelting.
Jeet G.3 days
I tell you what.. if this virus continue for a year(which it will) and this govt. doesnt get its shit together we'll have a civil war coming
Shobhana D.3 days
And there is a bull stuck in the middle. I wonder if it was harmed in the conflict.
Ashutosh K.3 days
Policemen n workers come from the same strata of society but politicians n industrialists use them against each other.
Karthikeyan S.3 days
THERE IS NO VIRUS. THEY ARE CALLING EXOSOME AS VIRUS. ALL DEATH ARE PRE-EXISTING CONDITIONS. THERE IS NO VIRUS. All around us is Fake news, fake virus, fake pandemic, fake journalist, fake political drama, fake vaccine, anything and everything is fake. YOUR HEALTH IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY. YOU DIDN'T KNOW THIS BEFORE ABOUT COVID-19 https://youtu.be/ilFAoEyjfBg
Manasi G.3 days
Media is completely biased
Raj G.3 days
Respect the place their u get food money and now you going this shame on you