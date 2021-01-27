back

Police's Version Of Delhi's Republic Day Violence

This Delhi Police officer explained how the tractor rally by farmers morphed into an ugly and violent free-for-all...

27/01/2021 1:27 PM
  • 154.4K
  • 151

145 comments

  • Rohimlung R.
    5 hours

    What about those reinforcement goons with mask pelting stones those Farmers from Delhi police back . Can you justify both side?

  • Imam H.
    11 hours

    RSS walay es bar pir 84 wala game kar rahay tay

  • Alihussain B.
    a day

    Indian police are the no.1 corrupted government forces in the world and they must be recorded in the Guinness book record

  • Ksehtri P.
    2 days

    The sikhs and the idiot nihangis think they won over police. If they had the orders they would have made mincemeat of these loafers

  • Jinu H.
    2 days

    Those who were creating ruckus shall be taken into custody with immediate effect

  • Vicky S.
    2 days

    Joot

  • Lidar P.
    2 days

    Looks like he is reading a script

  • Joychandra K.
    2 days

    goli maro saalon ko atankwadi he sab

  • Ruby P.
    2 days

    Many of the policemen were protected by farmers during the violence.

  • Hayat M.
    3 days

    All credits to BJP

  • Semoa T.
    3 days

    Yes yes..we have full faith in every word you utter. Delhi police & UP police is the most pious police force in the entire universe.

  • Tasing M.
    3 days

    Getting their own taste of medicine.I stand with farmer

  • Feliz A.
    3 days

    To kaisi rhi kutai Kal tk jo dusre ko kut te the aaj khud kutt diye gaye😂😂

  • Mohammad A.
    3 days

    Nirandar Modi is Indian Gorbachev and Netanyahu.

  • Jenni D.
    3 days

    They are known in India for good and what is this they doing

  • Augustin J.
    3 days

    https://www.facebook.com/109888217103821/posts/424789948946978/

  • Atokokto A.
    3 days

    All manipulated drama to protect the ego of 56” inch chest. Shameless

  • Raja R.
    3 days

    what else do you expect police to do? Make way for the aggressive protestors? They might have made a coup if permitted. sick.

  • Sathish C.
    3 days

    They are not farmers Chotu

  • Hep H.
    3 days

    Why blame the Farmers who produced food for the Nation forever , Blame those Politician who are there for 5 years only and make Law which is impossible for the farmers to understand 😂

