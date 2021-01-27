back
Police's Version Of Delhi's Republic Day Violence
This Delhi Police officer explained how the tractor rally by farmers morphed into an ugly and violent free-for-all...
27/01/2021 1:27 PM
- 5:53
145 comments
Rohimlung R.5 hours
What about those reinforcement goons with mask pelting stones those Farmers from Delhi police back . Can you justify both side?
Imam H.11 hours
RSS walay es bar pir 84 wala game kar rahay tay
Alihussain B.a day
Indian police are the no.1 corrupted government forces in the world and they must be recorded in the Guinness book record
Ksehtri P.2 days
The sikhs and the idiot nihangis think they won over police. If they had the orders they would have made mincemeat of these loafers
Jinu H.2 days
Those who were creating ruckus shall be taken into custody with immediate effect
Vicky S.2 days
Joot
Lidar P.2 days
Looks like he is reading a script
Joychandra K.2 days
goli maro saalon ko atankwadi he sab
Ruby P.2 days
Many of the policemen were protected by farmers during the violence.
Hayat M.3 days
All credits to BJP
Semoa T.3 days
Yes yes..we have full faith in every word you utter. Delhi police & UP police is the most pious police force in the entire universe.
Tasing M.3 days
Getting their own taste of medicine.I stand with farmer
Feliz A.3 days
To kaisi rhi kutai Kal tk jo dusre ko kut te the aaj khud kutt diye gaye😂😂
Mohammad A.3 days
Nirandar Modi is Indian Gorbachev and Netanyahu.
Jenni D.3 days
They are known in India for good and what is this they doing
Augustin J.3 days
https://www.facebook.com/109888217103821/posts/424789948946978/
Atokokto A.3 days
All manipulated drama to protect the ego of 56” inch chest. Shameless
Raja R.3 days
what else do you expect police to do? Make way for the aggressive protestors? They might have made a coup if permitted. sick.
Sathish C.3 days
They are not farmers Chotu
Hep H.3 days
Why blame the Farmers who produced food for the Nation forever , Blame those Politician who are there for 5 years only and make Law which is impossible for the farmers to understand 😂