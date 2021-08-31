back

Policewoman Attacked For Objecting To Lewd Remarks

This is what happened in Uttar Pradesh's capital when a woman constable tried to perform her duty...

31/08/2021 2:03 PM
  • 100.2K
  • 93

And even more

  1. 1:37

    Policewoman Attacked For Objecting To Lewd Remarks

  2. 3:57

    11 Years In Jail, Innocence Kept Him Going

  3. 3:43

    The Journalist Who Was Arrested For Cancelling Cow Urine

  4. 3:30

    When Cops Honey-Trapped A Criminal

  5. 2:48

    "Evicted" Old Couple Return Home With Cop Help

  6. 4:47

    Kashmiri Farmer Digs Daily Looking For His Son

88 comments

  • Huka Z.
    2 hours

    These is how sons are brought up. Somewhere something is wrong in bringing up sons .....need to uproot the way they are brought up from the family itself.

  • Duhha B.
    2 hours

    More power to these ladies!!

  • Arsal A.
    3 hours

    Don't worry. Yogiji will change the victim's name on the report also. That's his solution to all problems.

  • Ilias P.
    4 hours

    This is R baan

  • Anju B.
    5 hours

    This is so disheartening..... Even a police woman is not safe....This mentality of a man where he thinks, he cannot be questioned by a female, how a female can tell her rules or can oppose him. She even doesn't have a right to defend herself. This mentality of a man is wounding the society, humanity. They must be punished harshly, so that a man think millions of time before committing any such crimes.

  • Lucy S.
    5 hours

    That's UP for you. This happened to a policewoman, what chance does a normal woman have?

  • Roosevelt S.
    6 hours

    Son of a bitch he has no mother no sisters so no respect for women

  • Nikita B.
    7 hours

    Gotta be careful with ppl from this state. We've heard a lot of bad things.

  • Vidya P.
    7 hours

    This female police officer needs extra training .she is not ready for work yet . how can a man easily overpower a trained police officer?it should not be this easy.government should focus on training them properly how can they protect civilians if they cannot protect themselves?being a police officer is a dangerous job.no doubt.

  • Salma K.
    8 hours

    UP it is!

  • Aiman D.
    8 hours

    Dongi Yogi is failed one

  • SyEd H.
    9 hours

    So sad ....

  • Manash P.
    9 hours

    Only development in infrastructure projects doesn't indicate true development of a nation or state. The progressive changes in mentality of people, rational thinking play an important role too. And that is where Modi government has failed miserably. People are increasingly adopting regressive and extremist thinking in many parts of the country and specially in UP ruled by the stupid Yogi

  • Maggie S.
    10 hours

    What is it with these ..men in that country ..if it's not asid now iron . To the people of high power in that country please look after these. Women ....

  • Kaushik R.
    11 hours

    Lock down protocol

  • Jaikala G.
    13 hours

    What punishment was meted out to him?

  • Jaikala G.
    13 hours

    Looking at his plump and chubby face , can't make out that he is capable of doing that...where are his morals? Moral Science education needed in all schools compulsorily for 10 years

  • Jaikala G.
    13 hours

    What right he had to attack a woman constable?

  • Yusra F.
    13 hours

    Up is now the worst state of india

  • Zannatul F.
    13 hours

    That abusive ruthless man is so blind, he didn't even see the uniform.