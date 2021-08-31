Policewoman Attacked For Objecting To Lewd Remarks
These is how sons are brought up. Somewhere something is wrong in bringing up sons .....need to uproot the way they are brought up from the family itself.
More power to these ladies!!
Don't worry. Yogiji will change the victim's name on the report also. That's his solution to all problems.
This is R baan
This is so disheartening..... Even a police woman is not safe....This mentality of a man where he thinks, he cannot be questioned by a female, how a female can tell her rules or can oppose him. She even doesn't have a right to defend herself.
This mentality of a man is wounding the society, humanity. They must be punished harshly, so that a man think millions of time before committing any such crimes.
That's UP for you. This happened to a policewoman, what chance does a normal woman have?
Son of a bitch he has no mother no sisters so no respect for women
Gotta be careful with ppl from this state. We've heard a lot of bad things.
This female police officer needs extra training .she is not ready for work yet . how can a man easily overpower a trained police officer?it should not be this easy.government should focus on training them properly how can they protect civilians if they cannot protect themselves?being a police officer is a dangerous job.no doubt.
UP it is!
Dongi Yogi is failed one
So sad ....
Only development in infrastructure projects doesn't indicate true development of a nation or state. The progressive changes in mentality of people, rational thinking play an important role too. And that is where Modi government has failed miserably. People are increasingly adopting regressive and extremist thinking in many parts of the country and specially in UP ruled by the stupid Yogi
What is it with these ..men in that country ..if it's not asid now iron . To the people of high power in that country please look after these. Women ....
Lock down protocol
What punishment was meted out to him?
Looking at his plump and chubby face , can't make out that he is capable of doing that...where are his morals? Moral Science education needed in all schools compulsorily for 10 years
What right he had to attack a woman constable?
Up is now the worst state of india
That abusive ruthless man is so blind,
he didn't even see the uniform.
