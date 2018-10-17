back

Politician's Son Brandishes Gun Outside New Delhi Hotel

This son of an Uttar Pradesh politician whipped out his gun to scare a couple outside a prominent New Delhi hotel.

10/17/2018 12:03 PM
  • Taposh C.
    03/15/2019 08:49

    These guys should be put behind the bars and the keys should be thrown in the Indian Ocean. Disgusting.

  • Akash P.
    03/12/2019 13:59

    Wearing pink pants is more punishable act than having Gun🤣🤣

  • S M.
    11/01/2018 08:19

    Killed him. He is not worthy of living.. Mf ashle

  • Jatin P.
    11/01/2018 07:38

    Hayatt Reg and tbh the guy he was threatning entered women washroom where the pandey guy's GF was already in there! s well yeh drunk guy being possesive about his lady's safety +being drunk

  • Abhishek S.
    11/01/2018 03:50

    Haha

  • Vicky B.
    10/31/2018 20:05

    Unacceptable and Really shame on our society.. jail honi chaye isko

  • Gurbir O.
    10/31/2018 19:25

    mr pink pants should be arrested

  • Pakhangba M.
    10/31/2018 19:24

    Half pink panther 😒😒😒

  • Ashiq M.
    10/31/2018 17:43

    Lucky you, you didn't do this to me, you would definitely not like to see all the bullets in your Ass#bc😂

  • Shobhit G.
    10/31/2018 16:31

    Brut sponsoring this video... relax boy we already seen it everywhere..

  • Smruti S.
    10/31/2018 15:34

    Classic up faggot pink pants lmao

  • Prithvi R.
    10/31/2018 15:24

    गलत

  • Tarun K.
    10/31/2018 14:53

    Ye toh Bc gay nikala pink panther 😂😂 women se baat Krne ke liye bhi Mc gun nikal kar lekr aaya😝😝 and gaya Matherch*D 6years ke liye andar

  • Tarun K.
    10/31/2018 14:48

    Yaha Bc kaha se aagaya ab🙄

  • Dishank G.
    10/31/2018 14:43

    darr lag raha hai

  • Sourav Y.
    10/31/2018 12:30

    Sala ko goli marr do

  • Siddharth R.
    10/31/2018 09:38

    What a fag wearing a pink trouser and pimping around in Delhi with a desert eagle in his hand .... He really has no idea what real power is !!

  • Sourav M.
    10/31/2018 05:52

    Incredible up

  • Akash W.
    10/31/2018 04:42

    PINK PANT WEARING IS SERIOUS CRIME AS A MAN😂😂😂

  • Gurpreet S.
    10/31/2018 03:53

    hyatt is d worst property allover in india.they migrate their staffs from other states nd specially those who have criminal record wid them.as a resultant they hire theives nd bad people on very low pay.bcoz of which they steal guests items while during parties room cleaninh nd concerts or meetings.nd if u ll recognize it then they will never show u d cctv footage.i had a very bad experience whid them in raipur chattisgarh hyatt