Politician's Son Brandishes Gun Outside New Delhi Hotel

This son of an Uttar Pradesh politician whipped out his gun to scare a couple outside a prominent New Delhi hotel.
207 comments
Taposh C.03/15/2019 08:49
These guys should be put behind the bars and the keys should be thrown in the Indian Ocean. Disgusting.
Akash P.03/12/2019 13:59
Wearing pink pants is more punishable act than having Gun🤣🤣
S M.11/01/2018 08:19
Killed him. He is not worthy of living.. Mf ashle
Jatin P.11/01/2018 07:38
Hayatt Reg and tbh the guy he was threatning entered women washroom where the pandey guy's GF was already in there! s well yeh drunk guy being possesive about his lady's safety +being drunk
Abhishek S.11/01/2018 03:50
Haha
Vicky B.10/31/2018 20:05
Unacceptable and Really shame on our society.. jail honi chaye isko
Gurbir O.10/31/2018 19:25
mr pink pants should be arrested
Pakhangba M.10/31/2018 19:24
Half pink panther 😒😒😒
Ashiq M.10/31/2018 17:43
Lucky you, you didn't do this to me, you would definitely not like to see all the bullets in your Ass#bc😂
Shobhit G.10/31/2018 16:31
Brut sponsoring this video... relax boy we already seen it everywhere..
Smruti S.10/31/2018 15:34
Classic up faggot pink pants lmao
Prithvi R.10/31/2018 15:24
गलत
Tarun K.10/31/2018 14:53
Ye toh Bc gay nikala pink panther 😂😂 women se baat Krne ke liye bhi Mc gun nikal kar lekr aaya😝😝 and gaya Matherch*D 6years ke liye andar
Tarun K.10/31/2018 14:48
Yaha Bc kaha se aagaya ab🙄
Dishank G.10/31/2018 14:43
darr lag raha hai
Sourav Y.10/31/2018 12:30
Sala ko goli marr do
Siddharth R.10/31/2018 09:38
What a fag wearing a pink trouser and pimping around in Delhi with a desert eagle in his hand .... He really has no idea what real power is !!
Sourav M.10/31/2018 05:52
Incredible up
Akash W.10/31/2018 04:42
PINK PANT WEARING IS SERIOUS CRIME AS A MAN😂😂😂
Gurpreet S.10/31/2018 03:53
hyatt is d worst property allover in india.they migrate their staffs from other states nd specially those who have criminal record wid them.as a resultant they hire theives nd bad people on very low pay.bcoz of which they steal guests items while during parties room cleaninh nd concerts or meetings.nd if u ll recognize it then they will never show u d cctv footage.i had a very bad experience whid them in raipur chattisgarh hyatt