Pragya Thakur’s Argument With Angry Co-Passengers
When this VIP delayed a SpiceJet flight by refusing to vacate an emergency row seat, her co-passengers reminded her of her “duty”.
12/27/2019 8:57 AM
- 44.1k
- 728
- 116
101 comments
Sumit M.a day
https://www.facebook.com/groups/356540114764652/permalink/969105270174797/
Sara P.a day
🙈
Pandey P.2 days
Are isko to shayad BJp agli baar ticket nahi degi lekin aapke premi jiske Aap chamche Ho vo pappu Ke baare me kya khyal hai
জগৎজ্যোতি র.2 days
Mannerless public. Seriously India doesn’t deserves Democracy. Full of bullshit mannerless public. Passanger shotting a video of an lady leader even with out her permission. Bullshit situation. Build some politeness for the nation first. Indians doesn’t deservs democracy for the existance of such indian-turkish,India-Middle eastern bullshits anti national so called psyches.
Sheela M.2 days
I don't know what her problem is. She want to get attention..
Abhijeet S.2 days
We can take out something positive from this incident, when airlines give options for seat booking, they can specify that certain seats are not for the disabled.
Prince J.2 days
Dear all its not her mistake, she is not use to travel in plane, it was her frst time when she was be seated in plane✈️ so uneducated people like her behave same like this is transport bus😂😂😂
T A.2 days
Vote for illiterate and people of illegal activities ...later enjoy the results!
Kanika S.2 days
Well done...all politicians should know that they r our servants...
Prakash K.2 days
You are a big fatality Lady ! I'm sorry
Vimal V.2 days
First class... hahaga...
Dhananjay K.2 days
Gundi hai what can u expect of her.
Bob M.3 days
Because of her modi govt will loose power ......
Bijali O.3 days
That is what Indian politician do. They think they have the right to do anything.
Neeraj P.3 days
This man did it right. May it be whatever But time of 50 people should not be wasted just because you are powerful.
Sharad P.3 days
This happens only when you choose a illiterate person as leader of peoples.
Obaid S.3 days
Bjp k dalal isko support krke isike pakhsh mei bolenge .
Roshan M.3 days
She has claimed that drinking cow urine has cured her cancer then why is she on the wheelchair, if that think can cure cancer as claimed by her it should make her Walk 🤔🤔,run and fly as well, why need an wheelchair.....no intentions of hurting anyone here, apologies if my comment does.... BTW this is for people with brain.... so bhakts please stay away...🤐🤐
Chander S.3 days
देश की 90%समस्याओं का कारण है बढ़ती जनसंख्या।आज भारत जनसंख्या में चीन से आगे है ।10 करोड़ लोग नाजायज तरीके से धर्म की आड़ में भारत मे रह रहे है जिन्हें कुछ पार्टियां वोट के लालच में शरण दे रही है।इन लोगो को ढूंढ के देंश से बाहर निकलना होगा।क्या दुनिया का कोई भी देश चाहे अरब देश ही क्यो न ही इन्हें गैरकानूनी तरीके से अपना नागरिक बनने देंगे? जनसंख्या नियंत्रण तो चीन,अरब देशों में भी है फिर भारत मे अर्बन नक्सल और इस्लामी जेहादी धर्म और सेक्युलर को बीच मे क्यो ले आते है? जो जनसंख्या नियंत्रण कानून नही माने तो ऐसे देशद्रोहियों के परिवार ,बच्चो के वोटिंग अधिकार तक छीन लेने चाहिए। मुस्लिम महिलाओं और बाकी महिलाओं को शिक्षित करना होगा।साथ मे जो महिला शादी के बाद 1 बच्चा पैदा करने का शपथ पत्र दे उसे हर महीने 1000 रुपये या योग्यता अनुसार सरकारी नौकरी दी जाए तो बहुत सी जनसँख्या, इस्लामी जिहाद,अशिक्षा की समस्याएं खत्म हो जाएगी।
Abhishek M.3 days
BRUT please play that video of ARUNDHATI ROY calling out to the citizens to name themselves as ranga billa 😂