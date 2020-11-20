back
Prakash Javadekar Defended Press Freedom...Right?
"Freedom of press is the spirit of democracy," said Prakash Javadekar. But he added, "every freedom comes with its own restrictions."
17/11/2020 3:33 PMupdated: 17/11/2020 3:34 PM
Pankaj D.20/11/2020 06:40
ये सुतिया चूसना फरसाण मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर के मंत्रालय ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एफिडेविट देकर कहा है कि वह सुदर्शन न्यूज़ पर दिखाए जा रहे हैं कार्यक्रम और समाचारों से सहमत नहीं है वह इसके कांटेक्ट से खुश नहीं है और प्रसारण मंत्रालय खुद इसमें बदलाव चाहता है एक तो यह दोगले अपना खुद का कोई मीडिया बना नहीं पाए और यदि कोई मीडिया इनके ही लिए मेहनत करता है तो यह उसमें भी हवन में हड्डी की तरह कूदने लगे
Samid S.18/11/2020 11:23
Trrith
Lok N.18/11/2020 08:40
Medias or newspapers only mean self branding or self marketing or channels or newspapers branding or marketing or negativity marketing at the costs and consequences of people of country so should be completely & absolutely curbed or minimised or regularised strictly as only & only killer of democracy and democratic systems and all types of all negativity marketing or self branding or newspapers or medias or channels branding should have been banned immediately after independence and then India could have been at the top most places in all fields & achievements. Either medias of all types should not be allowed into religions or castes, army, defence and judiciary, agitations or processions matters as all such matters interferences can only defame country's people and country's reputations so low tourism, low standards of living of people, low economy and totally affecting growth & developments of the people and countries at the costs & consequences of people only so more & extreme most losses than gains or benefits so needs to be banned completely forever. Living in present mean only any religion or law or rule or nationalism. We all are living & surviving in digital world or India so no need of any such negativity marketing channels or newspapers or medias and rubbish marketing Bollywood or cinemas or Hollywood so should be banned completely and absolutely in the utmost objective complete interests of people of India or complete SEA or world. Copying, intimidating and following is common humans nature so all are suffering from pollution, population, poverty and crimes. Anything in extreme is only extremism so can't be good for anyone not even good for originators. Discipline, honesty and non-interefernce are only main teachings of all thirty two religions of the world and only basic requirements for all types of all external or eternal growth and developments. Medias & newspapers and Bollywood or cinemas are now working as judiciary, executive, governments, election commission, and defence system so complete mess only and no people or country's growth & developments.
Aldrine A.18/11/2020 08:08
This is why I love brut😘😅
Krishnaprasad Y.18/11/2020 07:46
Certainly yes.
Venkataraman S.18/11/2020 07:44
This mf only harass common isolate people by keeping with them after stealing there basic needs dump in those mf areas who deny insult daily using lingayat and Dalits mf slaves without them poor this rss bjp transgenders ok will u give anything for this slaves work like devil's
Sara L.18/11/2020 07:24
Kutta sala bjp ka
Nafees M.18/11/2020 07:06
It does not suit bjp. Each one knows how careless u r for media freedom.
Akshay T.18/11/2020 06:25
Y his mouth shut on journalist who are arrested because of allegations against central govt 😂😂
Jaswant S.18/11/2020 04:59
Mr salve did not take even 1rupee from Arnab Goswami but gate of sc were opened. Bale bale tota more te Hatrass govt. Desh mein sub changa hai. Sub ka vinas apna vikas.20 lakh crore khallas .now bhio aur bhino sui and make Bengal gujrat model. Jee hai to jahan hai.
Shoba M.18/11/2020 01:14
He is a nincompoop holding multiple ministries .. we see the damage to environment & wildlife in the name of development .. dances to the industrialists tunes
Adarsh S.17/11/2020 18:16
I am seeing this guy on TV from last 10 years but I have never ever seen this guy making any sense out of whatever he says. Same is also true for PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi as well.
T A.17/11/2020 17:45
You mean BJP can utter anything against anyone is FREEDOM & anyone pointing against BJP is RESTRICTION?
Gangadhar S.17/11/2020 17:30
Interested to enjoy freedom, denial to take responsibility, greatest mockery of democracy, everything to be balanced, to look good and grow healthy.
Narinder K.17/11/2020 16:41
Abey yaar ise bolna to aata nahi hai phir bhi bakchodi zaroor karni hai
Pranshu K.17/11/2020 16:40
This country don't deserve freedom of speech
Faghir B.17/11/2020 16:31
Omg are u kidding me, which freedom are u talking about! Basically its the goverments way or the highway.
Himanshu K.17/11/2020 16:30
What media shows is .. celebrity news..... nonsense fight between two religion...state.. Or parties...in which we only listen.. "Mari bat samajhna ki koshis kijiya" "App .........." "App......... ". And debate ends.... I really dont understand what he said in video ..😂😂😂 also.... He was like making fun of him.... But yeah.... First media go to faces of criminal and when the criminal complain for hurting there privacy 😂 They go 15 meter away saying we respect there privacy 😂 When will media start showing... What really is the new laws states more..than showing the rally for what the people who doing rally 90% dont know what it means... Media should show why farmers are doing sucide not why celebrity ( not for 24 hours) Niether 24 hours coverage over a celebrity getting covid.. Both this ministry and media should know what theyare doing Also what brut india is doing Last but not the least Fuck u brut india...
Reuben B.17/11/2020 16:20
Confused the Bhakths?
Elijah G.17/11/2020 16:13
2020, year of massive curtailment of freedom of expression!!