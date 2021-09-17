back

Pramod Mahajan's Hilarious Speech On Democracy

Late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan once had Parliament in splits with his narration of how he explained the uniqueness of Indian democracy to a Chinese MP. Revisiting his 1997 speech on International Day of Democracy...

15/09/2021 4:04 PMupdated: 15/09/2021 4:05 PM
  • 220.2K
  • 127

Politics

91 comments

  • Harshal S.
    10 hours

    Pramod Mahajan.. Interesting character in the Indian and Maharashtra politics.. The SS - BJP coalition architect.. Gone too soon... Somehow his speech is a reflection of current government in Maharashtra..too

  • റിനീഷ് ത.
    12 hours

    🙏

  • Raja V.
    19 hours

    Ultimate.. That's how it works here..

  • Rigyal Y.
    3 days

    you have to watch this ma’am!

  • Hidayath
    3 days

    People fed up tat his own brother killed him cause he was cheating his own brother

  • جنید ق.
    4 days

    Chinese be like.. 😂

  • Swrang D.
    5 days

    Making laughter from poor peoples money

  • Sourav K.
    5 days

    Perfect Answer

  • Sunita R.
    6 days

    👍great speech, Now Democracy..Maharashtra...

  • Shah A.
    7 days

    cleverly done. today's democracy doesn't belong to majority.

  • Mihir R.
    7 days

    Such a unique explanation 😅🤣 🔥🔥

  • Mani P.
    7 days

    Awesome😊

  • Ather W.
    7 days

    Dil jeet liya!!!

  • Shiva R.
    17/09/2021 19:52

    Pramodji.. Was one of the great leaders, we missed badly🙏🙏🙏😥

  • Naveen S.
    17/09/2021 17:00

    One of the finest politician from the Single Largest Party.

  • Paul R.
    17/09/2021 13:29

    Then BJP had great leaders

  • Sathish K.
    17/09/2021 11:52

    Very bad

  • Somana M.
    17/09/2021 05:12

    Funny democracy 🤣

  • Sameer S.
    17/09/2021 03:22

    Good old BJP days.

  • Reji V.
    17/09/2021 03:09

    One of my favourite leaders, he was dynamic man with broad and business outlook. His death was a blow to the reformist within BJP…