Pramod Mahajan's Hilarious Speech On Democracy
Late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan once had Parliament in splits with his narration of how he explained the uniqueness of Indian democracy to a Chinese MP. Revisiting his 1997 speech on International Day of Democracy...
15/09/2021 4:04 PMupdated: 15/09/2021 4:05 PM
91 comments
Harshal S.10 hours
Pramod Mahajan.. Interesting character in the Indian and Maharashtra politics.. The SS - BJP coalition architect.. Gone too soon... Somehow his speech is a reflection of current government in Maharashtra..too
റിനീഷ് ത.12 hours
🙏
Raja V.19 hours
Ultimate.. That's how it works here..
Rigyal Y.3 days
you have to watch this ma’am!
Hidayath3 days
People fed up tat his own brother killed him cause he was cheating his own brother
جنید ق.4 days
Chinese be like.. 😂
Swrang D.5 days
Making laughter from poor peoples money
Sourav K.5 days
Perfect Answer
Sunita R.6 days
👍great speech, Now Democracy..Maharashtra...
Shah A.7 days
cleverly done. today's democracy doesn't belong to majority.
Mihir R.7 days
Such a unique explanation 😅🤣 🔥🔥
Mani P.7 days
Awesome😊
Ather W.7 days
Dil jeet liya!!!
Shiva R.17/09/2021 19:52
Pramodji.. Was one of the great leaders, we missed badly🙏🙏🙏😥
Naveen S.17/09/2021 17:00
One of the finest politician from the Single Largest Party.
Paul R.17/09/2021 13:29
Then BJP had great leaders
Sathish K.17/09/2021 11:52
Very bad
Somana M.17/09/2021 05:12
Funny democracy 🤣
Sameer S.17/09/2021 03:22
Good old BJP days.
Reji V.17/09/2021 03:09
One of my favourite leaders, he was dynamic man with broad and business outlook. His death was a blow to the reformist within BJP…