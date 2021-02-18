back
Priya Ramani On The Importance Of Speaking Up
"What could possibly happen?" Priya Ramani encouraged everyone to speak up against injustice and brace for the consequences at the Bangalore International Centre last year. Yesterday, after more than a year, she was acquitted in a case of defamation filed by MJ Akbar, the former Union minister she accused of sexual harassment.
18/02/2021 3:57 PM
15 comments
Arunkumar D.3 days
A big slap on the face of "Holy India" , she spoke for all daughters, sisters ,Mothers, There is a new dawn is rising , kudos to her , lit up the Spark ⚡ inside both Boys & Girls of Gen-Z , let's make it as a fire 🔥k 1a 🌈
GP E.4 days
Wonderful - It’s long overdue post Covid oppression - - inequality -environment and economy must be an integrated agenda for action
Mahatab K.6 days
Excellent speech but our normal educated & cultured people don't know how to behave with their wife & they make their wives shut down their mouth.
Vishal S.6 days
What about fake cases
Abdus S.6 days
R
Simran K.7 days
Shivangi A.7 days
Aditi S.7 days
Sarbani M.7 days
A seasoned reporter reading out from a piece of paper about an issue close to her heart. Wonderful role model you are.
Sarbani M.7 days
Someone so educated, so empowered took only 26 years to protest against sexual harrassment by MJ Akbar. When the going was good, she enjoyed the perks. Everything is about convenience.
Hervé F.18/02/2021 21:38
The situation of women should be improved worldwide. Women have difficulties to have help, to have justice against their attacker.
Florence P.18/02/2021 17:32
incredible and impressive speech. Thanks to Brut.🙏🙏
Faghir B.18/02/2021 16:40
Indeed a great speech and yes one should be able to speak up and take a stand for your rights and believes. But you can't expect it to happen overnigth. It takes alot of courage to do so. And with all do respect it toke you 26 years to speak your truth as well!
Adam M.18/02/2021 16:08
Brut India18/02/2021 15:46
You can watch the full speech here: https://youtu.be/rRCq2Uu3xsI