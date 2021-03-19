back
Priyanka Chaturvedi Objects To Amendments In Abortion Bill
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi pointed out some loopholes in the bill passed by Parliament that now allows abortion up to 24 weeks in some cases.
19/03/2021 11:38 AM
- 724.8K
- 16.2K
- 258
And even more
- 2:42
Une vie : Arnaud Beltrame
- 4:32
Un an après : où en sont les promesses faites aux soignants ?
- 4:03
Les chiffres du Covid décryptés
- 3:27
Elle a fui l'Arabie saoudite pour vivre libre : Julia témoigne
- 4:13
Covid-19 : chronologie des mesures prises pour le télétravail
- 5:29
Pour Christine Lagarde, le mérite des femmes ne suffit pas : il faut des quotas
216 comments
Bhupendra K.6 hours
It's only feminazis who would justify killing of a foetus nearly to promote their ideology they don't care about the pain of the foetus and the pain which the father goes after losing his child only a feminazi e would be insensitive enough to the pain of the foetus itself shame on feminism
Bhupendra K.6 hours
Shame on you brute you totally ignore the pain of the foetus and also totally ignore the fact that many contraceptives are available to prevent pregnancy and many e pills are available to terminate pregnancies in first and second week why do you want the woman to become insensitive or give chance to a selfish and cruel woman to kill the foetus which is there in her w o m b just to take revenge from husband and his family and also so why would a woman keep pregnancy XX for 24th week he would only do so when she actually wanted the pregnancy but when she found no other way to take revenge from the man to whom the foetus belongs to Tu She Goes and about and give some painful death to the foetus shame on you brute you are justifying killing of foetus by women which is very very very very very very very very very very very very very very painful
Bhupendra K.6 hours
For all the feminine this year was supporting abortion first of all let me clear that abortion is very very very very very very very very painful for the foetus itself and I am sure feminazis will never care about the pain of the foetus when it comes to their interest and favouring women and creating environment where even India and Indians behave like American or Western people who are immune to the very pain of the foetus occur secondly now let me tell you the parliamentary and who talked about the abortion it is completely wrong just for women do not go for abortion just too because of her conditions but maybe e many times she goes to take revenge on husband and her family by killing the foetus and obviously there is no punishment for that many women in order to take revenge from husband and his family book husband and his family under various acts which are meant to for the protection of women does if a woman is given another tool to kill a small child inside how home this will remove the fear from the woman's heart and make them more insensitive since there is no fear of killing even a small child why do we need abortions first of all if a tall woman is raped then why should invent for photo mention of pregnancy at the beginning when she never got her periods at the first place why she didn't go to the doctor in the first week itself and asked for the termination of pregnancy why she had to wait till 20 th week till child is developed ... This clearly indicates THAT WOMEN IS GOING THROUGH ABORTION TONTAKE REENGE ON HER HUSBAND BY KILLING AN UNBIRN CHILD.... ALL OPTIONS TO TERMINATE PREGNANCY ARE AVAILABLE IN FIRST WEEK AND ALSO CONTRACEPTIVES WHY SHE DOESN'T USE THEM? PREGNACY IS REPONSIBILTY OF WOMEN AND SHE ALSO HAS RIGHT TO TERMINATE BUT BEYOND 20 WEEKS ITS DANGEROUS FOR WOMEN AND ALSO HUGE TORTURE FOR FETUS..... SHAME ON FEMINISM
Shash S.11 hours
Photo comments on kar Admin
సాయి శ.11 hours
Should a woman have to go such bureaucratic process to terminate a pregnancy? Yes. Very much a yes. Because a child is involved. Also advice to people reading this - keep using the word “child”. These people would like to use euphemisms like “pregnancy” and “fetus” in order to dehumanize the act so it is more palatable and sounds more righteous.
Hrishikesh D.13 hours
I don't support Abortion. But Its not my decision and I know it so I will never ever speak up about it. Its a woman's choice. Its her body. Its her life. Its her health. She can do whatever she wants and I support the MP that pointed out those faults. No women should go through such long procedures at such times.
Siddhi S.17 hours
In India ,laws are make for good but it never use for that purpose. Every laws have their loop holes. So any body can break very easily.
Biswa H.17 hours
What she is asking is to abolish the terms and conditions under which abortions are carried out in India ...and asking to leave the decision entirely on the mother's choice....like anyone can get an abortion if they want...n that's a bad idea ... movement in US is base on this same principle...it's a mess out there
Shruti S.18 hours
Noooooo a big no to abortion
Pinal C.20 hours
Apart from emergency why does a women need to decide to abort at 24 weeks. Its a long time to decide. After having baby for 24 weeks in womb which mother would want to abort it. Either take descision faster or stay with your baby. In this way on the delivery table if women decides to abort it, how does it makes any sense.
Aarush B.a day
If someone did wrong than he/she should have to pay for that.Nobody have right to kill someone,use contraceptives rather than killing someone.
Hina N.a day
https://youtu.be/UkElUK3ro-M
Krunal D.a day
We have only handful of politicians who are educated and talk sense. Else rest are illiterates and criminals running country. Change is needed.
Margaret W.a day
Don't follow New Zealand. We have the worlds most extreme abortion laws. They are badly thought out and are not protecting the mothers who are having the abortions. They do not provide counseling for the grieving process that the mothers go through. They stop people who want to adopt the babies instead of being aborted. We can't even protest because our government won't allow us to protest where we want to protest. We are not even allowed to hand the mothers a pamphlet explaining abortions. Our doctors are forced to do the abortions. They are not allowed to offer different options to the mothers. If the doctors refuse to do the abortions, the doctors are immediately sacked. This means that they can not work as a doctor ever again in New Zealand or Australia or Canada or England or USA. The doctors don't want to do the abortions but they have no choice because they will be fired. Our government has made it legal to kill babies at the full 9 months of pregnancy right up to and including a natural birth. That's murder.
Ismail W.a day
It should be totally a decision taken by the pregnant woman if not married. Not some group of people who aren't even related to her in any way. She is correct in asking for ammendment .
Asim R.a day
24 weeks of pregnancy is too much...
Sumon G.2 days
Rightly said madam
Manish V.2 days
Listen to.this carefully
Royce B.2 days
Say no to abortion it's leaves u with mental trauma y should u suffer for something u don't wish...abortion is pure evil research about it
Radhika L.2 days
I agree