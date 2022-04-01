back
Priyanka Chaturvedi on cryptos
“Either we choose to bite the bullet or we dodge the bullet.” Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned the government on how it treats cryptocurrencies.
01/04/2022 7:41 AM
- 130.3K
- 1.7K
- 91
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
77 comments
Saumit B.10 hours
Ma'am the problem is the finance minister can't think!
Sharad J.a day
These jokers hear some fancy techno terms & suddenly become experts of Technology 😀
Kent P.a day
The only intelligent point of view shared by an Indian minister , rest all have shared amateurish and Ill-informed views. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Abhishek S.a day
This capable lady was constantly barking secular rants she was in Congress but now that she got ticket from Shiv Sena she is ready to marinate their cocks . Wow .
Vrishi H.a day
Madam..Taxation Because govt can watch on your past n present parties big transactions. U already know crypto is biggest secret locker of Black money now days, mostly swiss money transferred here . Your parties Swiss/ black Black money transferred in crypto.... by smugglers, polititians, congressi businessmens. Don't be innocent here n do bhramit public.
Ranvijay S.a day
Auntie का ज्यादा पैसा लगा था लगता है
Manish A.a day
May be she was getting lot of black money through crypto....with 30% tax she needs to report crypto txns...& She is shouting like desperate teenage...tussi tax laga rahe hoo tax na lagaoo.. govt is not stopping people to build web3.0 solution..it's just taxing crypto buying, selling...
Mohammed A.a day
Crypto is the future
Rakesh K.a day
Why not it be taxed if common ppl earning little are also taxed
Ganesh M.a day
Crypto currency should be tax as it will generate income to nation and many people will stop converting black money into crypto.
Shiv R.a day
India is cursed with the worst finance minister
Hiren D.2 days
INDIA is on the verge of introducing it's own & worlds no 1 crypto.... It will leave Bitcoin & other cryptos miles behind. We will show what is the value of the trillion dollar economy & what does a large denominator do. We are on the way for web 3.0... Hold your horses guys.
Gajula R.2 days
Flat 30% tax is vague. Govt should understand the Crypto, embrace the technology and regulate it with common sense. Govt choosed a lazy path, with closed eyes they just imposed tax and wash hands...
Sumeeth S.2 days
Money laundering bandh tho 🐧 kya karenge
Gaurav K.2 days
I guess she has invested lot
Anil D.2 days
What is cripto currency's it's a smuglars money that's black money please google and see government which was suppose to stop black money is encouraging cripto amazing
Prakassh S.2 days
Superb speech madam really amazing 👌👌👌👌👍👍 Need more people like you to run the system Salute to you
Sunny S.2 days
It was done for the benefits for the common people only. People were started blindly investing in cryptos without even understanding how it works, and investing without understanding that asset becomes gambling and thus people loses their hard earned money. So it is very important to understand crypto and web 3.0 rather than blindly investing on them. Indian startups like Polygon are already nailing in web 3.0 space. So first focus on learning and than investing.
Chukhu D.2 days
The politicians Just don't want the middle and lower class to Live a harmony life. It's like they want us to remain poor and miserable 🥲.
Manjunath B.2 days
Nothing wrong in taxing the profits