Priyanka Gandhi Calls Out Modi For Biblical Reference
Narendra Modi used a biblical reference in an election speech in Kerala. Congress's Priyanka Gandhi was having none of it.
01/04/2021 4:48 PM
- 244.4K
- 6.5K
- 564
524 comments
Hamsa S.26 minutes
Why is she worried. She has a chapel at home where she prays but suddenly became shudh Hindu and went dipping in Ganga 😄😄 mullah ancestory mixed with Italian christianity election time Hindu and she is braying here
Sukhminder S.34 minutes
This PM is a living Judas for India.
Sisinio D.41 minutes
The Funny part is everyone is arguing about their religions priority and stand. But nobody knows where they will go after death. ( Which God any idea)🤔.
Saif A.an hour
, , , "Lord Krish-t." 🤣
David P.an hour
Too complicated and too honest for him to understand anything of this!!
Monica K.an hour
This is how word of GOD spreads, even anti-Christian pm preaching the Gospel. I think pm Modi also became a ricebag converted Christian. 😂😂😂😂😂
Purnendu D.an hour
Its Chra-ist, not chr-ist, Modizee.
Robin K.an hour
Modiji has completely lost it 🤣 You can’t fool people using bible without context He should have gone with the araa rara type fake pastors he had a better chance with them as both are the same in Modi’s case he uses Ram or anything that suits him 🤣🤣
Maria D.an hour
Modi is baptizing people...Donald Trump was baptized as "Doland Trump" and now Jesus Christ is pronounced as something else .. He's using biblical verses, as he knows, it's a Christian dominated State ...Trying hard to gain votes...after elections, comes Ghar wapsi and persecuting Christians and what not..Judas betrayed Jesus and you betrayed your own Country people...please don't mix religion with politics
Sanjay G.an hour
Well commented
Vijayananda V.an hour
chaiwala go a d sell pakoda and chai,chai.
Kartik K.an hour
Just loved it
Prashanth A.an hour
Idiot doesn’t even know to pronounce the word Christ. 🤦🏻 It’s happens when educated vote for the illiterates 🤦🏻
Deepak K.2 hours
Accha.... You can better pass on the kind advice to your brother"papusri"who gave statement stating that"people go to temple to tease girls"..
Prasanna M.2 hours
https://theprint.in/india/theyre-taking-our-girls-to-isis-how-church-is-now-driving-love-jihad-narrative-in-kerala/632324/
Punnam R.2 hours
Beautifully put in place
Vijayaraghavan S.2 hours
I think our PM may follow her Priyanka's advice as she is th apt person who knows the dignity of service to the poor.
Jasmeet K.2 hours
See who's talking about betrayal .. the one who sold the whole nation .. bravo..fake party
Nag A.2 hours
Narendra Modi doing ‘dirty politics’.
Mohammed S.2 hours
Modi is not priminister he is a liar winner