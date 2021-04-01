back

Priyanka Gandhi Calls Out Modi For Biblical Reference

Narendra Modi used a biblical reference in an election speech in Kerala. Congress's Priyanka Gandhi was having none of it.

01/04/2021 4:48 PM
524 comments

  • Hamsa S.
    26 minutes

    Why is she worried. She has a chapel at home where she prays but suddenly became shudh Hindu and went dipping in Ganga 😄😄 mullah ancestory mixed with Italian christianity election time Hindu and she is braying here

  • Sukhminder S.
    34 minutes

    This PM is a living Judas for India.

  • Sisinio D.
    41 minutes

    The Funny part is everyone is arguing about their religions priority and stand. But nobody knows where they will go after death. ( Which God any idea)🤔.

  • Saif A.
    an hour

    , , , "Lord Krish-t." 🤣

  • David P.
    an hour

    Too complicated and too honest for him to understand anything of this!!

  • Monica K.
    an hour

    This is how word of GOD spreads, even anti-Christian pm preaching the Gospel. I think pm Modi also became a ricebag converted Christian. 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Purnendu D.
    an hour

    Its Chra-ist, not chr-ist, Modizee.

  • Robin K.
    an hour

    Modiji has completely lost it 🤣 You can’t fool people using bible without context He should have gone with the araa rara type fake pastors he had a better chance with them as both are the same in Modi’s case he uses Ram or anything that suits him 🤣🤣

  • Maria D.
    an hour

    Modi is baptizing people...Donald Trump was baptized as "Doland Trump" and now Jesus Christ is pronounced as something else .. He's using biblical verses, as he knows, it's a Christian dominated State ...Trying hard to gain votes...after elections, comes Ghar wapsi and persecuting Christians and what not..Judas betrayed Jesus and you betrayed your own Country people...please don't mix religion with politics

  • Sanjay G.
    an hour

    Well commented

  • Vijayananda V.
    an hour

    chaiwala go a d sell pakoda and chai,chai.

  • Kartik K.
    an hour

    Just loved it

  • Prashanth A.
    an hour

    Idiot doesn’t even know to pronounce the word Christ. 🤦🏻 It’s happens when educated vote for the illiterates 🤦🏻

  • Deepak K.
    2 hours

    Accha.... You can better pass on the kind advice to your brother"papusri"who gave statement stating that"people go to temple to tease girls"..

  • Prasanna M.
    2 hours

    https://theprint.in/india/theyre-taking-our-girls-to-isis-how-church-is-now-driving-love-jihad-narrative-in-kerala/632324/

  • Punnam R.
    2 hours

    Beautifully put in place

  • Vijayaraghavan S.
    2 hours

    I think our PM may follow her Priyanka's advice as she is th apt person who knows the dignity of service to the poor.

  • Jasmeet K.
    2 hours

    See who's talking about betrayal .. the one who sold the whole nation .. bravo..fake party

  • Nag A.
    2 hours

    Narendra Modi doing ‘dirty politics’.

  • Mohammed S.
    2 hours

    Modi is not priminister he is a liar winner

