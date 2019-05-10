Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Vs. Smriti Irani For Amethi

In the battle for Amethi, Priyanka Gandhi is making sure Smriti Irani’s jibes at her brother don’t go unanswered. ⚔️
626 comments
Gaurav R.09/07/2019 21:44
Samriti Irani is big time idiot.only for barking.....or poking...
Asif A.09/07/2019 14:45
Smriti irani chodare
Balu G.09/02/2019 09:30
One is minister and other is a bewdi
Arun K.08/31/2019 15:40
And the voters of Amethi used it to kick out Pappu
Changma R.08/31/2019 14:33
Both are stinky loose pussy thats it.
Meenu L.08/31/2019 09:03
Smriti ji Awesome
Hanif I.08/28/2019 13:43
Wow what nerves this Irani has? shouldn't teach kids or have cheap slurs at modi who is a dirty pimp. Bjp party members in the open encourage rape and forced marriages. When the older dirty dogs don't know how to behave what are u going to teach your kids? Miss gandi corrected the kids. who corrected your BJP female dardi witch mp when she was preaching rape?? This ain't a drama and don't be to flattered about calling your name, the same people should hang you. Your a contridiction to the party and your religon. You were better off selling beef at macdonalds, u were shit on screen and look worse for wear. We clearly see what u teach your kids, hope they don't rape each other.
Anju R.06/07/2019 03:37
It was pretty nasty of Priyanka to make kids use this kind of language . Agree with Smriti Irani 👍
Mahim F.06/06/2019 08:20
Vadra woman speaking the language of the villains in Bollywood movies. Giving is charity, not making fun of someone.
Sweta K.06/05/2019 06:39
lol
Nipush J.06/03/2019 07:20
Is getting paid by Congress???
Jyothiravi O.06/02/2019 18:49
Smruthi mam super thinking
Upasana S.06/02/2019 10:24
Dhobi wash of Priyanka!! 😂
Shashi P.06/02/2019 05:28
Good ईरानी जी
Kiran K.06/01/2019 17:27
Great Smriti Ji
Rajpoot V.06/01/2019 14:43
yh sir kti angrej chudeilen nhi chlengi yha fation or modernity ek alg chij he me uske against nhi hu pr phle yh sir kati kbi nhi dekhi jb se election announce hua lg pde yh bo n alll bhago yha se sb italy gett the hell out off hear
Rajpoot V.06/01/2019 14:41
bahut bdia dhulai ki smreeti ji apne
Praseesh P.06/01/2019 13:42
Loser Grapes 😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Prashant S.06/01/2019 04:25
What credentials does Priyanka Vadra has except for a nose ingerited from her granny?
Mahaveer S.05/31/2019 20:19
Bjp