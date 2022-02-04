back

Priyanka's Bonhomie With Akhilesh, Jayant

Weeks before they shared this warm namaste, Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav were trading barbs. Watch….

04/02/2022 4:14 PMupdated: 04/02/2022 4:15 PM
34 comments

  • Prakhar D.
    2 days

    Sab mile hue hai g 😂

  • Sanjivan S.
    2 days

    They are bound to join hands post election to keep BJP out of the State.

  • Abhinandan M.
    3 days

    Dono mil ke bhi...kuch nahi kar sakte..🤣🤣🤣

  • Seetharama M.
    3 days

    Good to see

  • Naheed A.
    3 days

    Imagining PTI and MLN rallies crashing each other at Muree road, it wud be WWE if Imran Khan had counter Nawaz Shareef on bus tops.

  • Mohammed E.
    4 days

    I feel the patriotic wave , respect for e/other was much vibrant @ that very moment , e1 the public witness with good gesture.

  • Seema K.
    4 days

    This is called healthy politics.

  • Pankaj S.
    4 days

    Chor chor Bhai Bhai. 😂😂

  • Avinash S.
    4 days

    Burnol moment for bhakt

  • Brut India
    4 days

    In an exclusive, Priyanka Gandhi spoke to Brut about Congress presence in Uttar Pradesh: https://fb.watch/aYQrsTx9lN/

  • Parth R.
    4 days

    Failed politics 👎

  • Parth R.
    4 days

    Setting ho rhi hai🤣🤣🤣

  • Rashmi B.
    4 days

    Losers have partnered😃face saving?

  • Nayan P.
    4 days

    सब मिले हुए है जी

  • Swati M.
    4 days

    I wish they would have fought the elections together........

  • Sally F.
    4 days

    Very very proud of this rare beautiful moment very nice this is called humanity and discipline politics

  • Shuddhatam J.
    4 days

    Ye product fail hai 🙂

  • Shailesh V.
    4 days

    जीजा जमींदार, जीजी चित्रकार, माता नृत्यकार,और खुद Pappu हास्य कलाकार, एक ही खानदान मे इतने फनकार अद्भुत अविश्वसनीय अकल्पनीय... 😜🤣

  • Sabir S.
    4 days

    Wah kya sceen hai 🤣

  • Akshat R.
    5 days

    Both party will loose badly.

