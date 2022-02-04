back
Priyanka's Bonhomie With Akhilesh, Jayant
Weeks before they shared this warm namaste, Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav were trading barbs. Watch….
04/02/2022 4:14 PMupdated: 04/02/2022 4:15 PM
- 45.6K
- 612
- 36
34 comments
Prakhar D.2 days
Sab mile hue hai g 😂
Sanjivan S.2 days
They are bound to join hands post election to keep BJP out of the State.
Abhinandan M.3 days
Dono mil ke bhi...kuch nahi kar sakte..🤣🤣🤣
Seetharama M.3 days
Good to see
Naheed A.3 days
Imagining PTI and MLN rallies crashing each other at Muree road, it wud be WWE if Imran Khan had counter Nawaz Shareef on bus tops.
Mohammed E.4 days
I feel the patriotic wave , respect for e/other was much vibrant @ that very moment , e1 the public witness with good gesture.
Seema K.4 days
This is called healthy politics.
Pankaj S.4 days
Chor chor Bhai Bhai. 😂😂
Avinash S.4 days
Burnol moment for bhakt
Brut India4 days
In an exclusive, Priyanka Gandhi spoke to Brut about Congress presence in Uttar Pradesh: https://fb.watch/aYQrsTx9lN/
Parth R.4 days
Failed politics 👎
Parth R.4 days
Setting ho rhi hai🤣🤣🤣
Rashmi B.4 days
Losers have partnered😃face saving?
Nayan P.4 days
सब मिले हुए है जी
Swati M.4 days
I wish they would have fought the elections together........
Sally F.4 days
Very very proud of this rare beautiful moment very nice this is called humanity and discipline politics
Shuddhatam J.4 days
Ye product fail hai 🙂
Shailesh V.4 days
जीजा जमींदार, जीजी चित्रकार, माता नृत्यकार,और खुद Pappu हास्य कलाकार, एक ही खानदान मे इतने फनकार अद्भुत अविश्वसनीय अकल्पनीय... 😜🤣
Sabir S.4 days
Wah kya sceen hai 🤣
Akshat R.5 days
Both party will loose badly.