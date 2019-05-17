back

Priyanka Sharma Won't Apologise For The Mamata Meme

The woman jailed for sharing a Mamata Banerjee meme refused to back down.

05/17/2019 10:24 AMupdated: 05/17/2019 12:59 PM
  • 331.1k
  • 473

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

432 comments

  • Vinod K.
    06/18/2019 14:07

    Ok

  • Vinod K.
    06/18/2019 14:06

    Friendsip

  • Sanjoy R.
    06/15/2019 10:29

    What about the persons jailed for posting memes or jokes on modi & yogi. Woh v dikha de... Itni v kya dalali krna 🙄

  • Manas M.
    06/15/2019 06:14

    Jay sri ram

  • Bhanwar S.
    06/15/2019 04:47

    Jai shree ram

  • Gideon P.
    06/15/2019 02:48

    Maja hai

  • Amit S.
    06/14/2019 18:34

    All the didi supporters here commenting against her are shittt 🖕🏼bc jaisi tumhari didi vaise tum 😁😁

  • Tamy M.
    06/14/2019 18:15

    Jail e HOA uchet ..... Tui k be... Je pakamo korches ato?? Valo kaj kor kaje debe

  • Adhikary P.
    06/14/2019 16:17

    Tomake niye ekta joghonyo meme banak TMC nd post karuk social media then tumi ki Karo dekhbo kaoke respect korte nai paro tabe kaoke niye chachrami korar adhikar tomar nei

  • Sahil V.
    06/14/2019 09:54

    0:30

  • প্রলয় দ.
    06/14/2019 08:26

    Up te ki Holo seta o to bhul

  • Shafique A.
    06/14/2019 05:25

    hum mamta ko pasand karte hai kon hota jel vejne wala dekhte hai

  • Mera B.
    06/13/2019 22:55

    Ur bustrd nasty pic ,is not simply post

  • Mera B.
    06/13/2019 22:54

    Khanki magi Tui kharap pic post korbi Kano

  • Satyaki B.
    06/13/2019 13:37

    Dam hai jogi ji ko dikhane ka??

  • Sourav M.
    06/13/2019 06:06

    Tumi Ekta Chief minister er somondhe ulto palta likhte parbe r sei state Administrator ra kno Step Nile tokhn Intellectual speech jharbe ETA toh hte pare na... r o kothor punishment poa uchit chilo tmar...

  • Isayak R.
    06/13/2019 05:04

    She must receive more punishment... how could she being a woman herself insult another woman

  • Kash M.
    06/12/2019 16:15

    😂

  • Siddhartha N.
    06/12/2019 14:13

    Meme ko me me bol diya bhai jail e dalo isko wapis 🤣🤣🤣

  • Clement J.
    06/12/2019 14:01

    Bruh tough times are coming soon for us...now gotta be careful with sharing memes aswell