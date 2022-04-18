Processions, clashes and demolitions

Quels pays ont rendu le vote obligatoire ?
One such house owner Rakesh Kale lamented that they have been targets of communal riots at least four times since 1992:
https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2022/apr/14/mp-communal-clashes-house-for-sale-on-walls-in-worst-hit-khargone-locality-2441779.html
Samaripet N.2 days
Victim card
Dip B.2 days
bulldozer mama 🙏
Sudhir M.3 days
Great job MP govt. 👍
Rinky G.3 days
JCB jihad control board 😊
Jai S.3 days
A day will come when it turns opposite.
Arnab R.3 days
Much needed steps in India.
Kamran S.3 days
Every action Has A Reaction . Just Wait and See Hum Hyn Na Insaf Dilwany Waly Jitne Ghar Girrye Gaye Hyn Itne He R S S oper Jayein Gyn Don't worry
Kamran S.3 days
Real Face Of India . R S S Theory They Are Real Terro*Rist On The Earth. Now We Will Do Same In Pakistan , Don't Worry
Himani B.3 days
Soch free k jameen mili thi aur desh se hi gaddari kar rahe the, fir dusre traf kehte h hume problem h
Barnali M.3 days
I think few members in this forum is taking the act of stone pelting as birth right. Any action against stone pelters is against law... and the action takers are worthless.. The greatest proof of India being democratic is this freedom of speech these members are enjoying. They won't be able to express themselves in their favourite countries I.e. where they think democracy prevails.
Sukh D.3 days
This is so cruel... you have not right to demolish houses of poor people.., if they did some wrong... you can send them to jail or can charged with fine.... but demolishing is not bearable 😡😡
Samir K.3 days
Jhat tumlog ab Court police sab hata do BSDK ab aise hi hoga
Samir K.3 days
Unlogo ko bhi dandit karo
Samir K.3 days
Madar chod log Ramnavami me tho jhanda tumhare baap log laga rahe the majid me who log kya tumhare maa ka bhatar tha jo unlogo ko chor diya gaya
মেহেদি হ.3 days
Jo karna hay karlo abbu a raha hay.jis din muslim jag gaya na us din hindu to kiya christan bhi zinda nehi bachega.
Alte S.3 days
Bravo 👏 👏 👏 india for instigating hate and violence, for supporting provocative actions in front of masjid in the name of sri Ram.. Now dont come and say muslims are stone pelters when you are the one who were displaying swords and chanting "we will erase all masjid and build mandir".. Bravo 👏 india Bravo for starting the manœuvre of cleaning hindustan of minorities and making it a hindu country.. 👏 Bravo
Akshay K.3 days
Accha hai
Rakesh M.3 days
Very good
Pavalamani P.3 days
India must follow China law and everything will be peaceful
