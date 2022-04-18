back

Processions, clashes and demolitions

In Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, people lost their houses, belongings in the blink of an eye.

18/04/2022 10:55 AM
  • 33.1K
  • 107

And even more

  1. 3:28

    Quels pays ont rendu le vote obligatoire ?

  2. 4:35

    Débats de l’entre-deux-tours : les répliques cultes

  3. 2:55

    Gérard Majax et ses tours de magie

  4. 5:12

    Une vie : Elizabeth II

  5. 3:07

    Une vie : Elizabeth II

  6. 4:11

    Le 21 avril 2002, le FN au second tour déclenchait une vague de colère

104 comments

  • Samaripet N.
    2 days

    Victim card

  • Dip B.
    2 days

    bulldozer mama 🙏

  • Sudhir M.
    3 days

    Great job MP govt. 👍

  • Rinky G.
    3 days

    JCB jihad control board 😊

  • Jai S.
    3 days

    A day will come when it turns opposite.

  • Arnab R.
    3 days

    Much needed steps in India.

  • Kamran S.
    3 days

    Every action Has A Reaction . Just Wait and See Hum Hyn Na Insaf Dilwany Waly Jitne Ghar Girrye Gaye Hyn Itne He R S S oper Jayein Gyn Don't worry

  • Kamran S.
    3 days

    Real Face Of India . R S S Theory They Are Real Terro*Rist On The Earth. Now We Will Do Same In Pakistan , Don't Worry

  • Himani B.
    3 days

    Soch free k jameen mili thi aur desh se hi gaddari kar rahe the, fir dusre traf kehte h hume problem h

  • Barnali M.
    3 days

    I think few members in this forum is taking the act of stone pelting as birth right. Any action against stone pelters is against law... and the action takers are worthless.. The greatest proof of India being democratic is this freedom of speech these members are enjoying. They won't be able to express themselves in their favourite countries I.e. where they think democracy prevails.

  • Sukh D.
    3 days

    This is so cruel... you have not right to demolish houses of poor people.., if they did some wrong... you can send them to jail or can charged with fine.... but demolishing is not bearable 😡😡

  • Samir K.
    3 days

    Jhat tumlog ab Court police sab hata do BSDK ab aise hi hoga

  • Samir K.
    3 days

    Unlogo ko bhi dandit karo

  • Samir K.
    3 days

    Madar chod log Ramnavami me tho jhanda tumhare baap log laga rahe the majid me who log kya tumhare maa ka bhatar tha jo unlogo ko chor diya gaya

  • মেহেদি হ.
    3 days

    Jo karna hay karlo abbu a raha hay.jis din muslim jag gaya na us din hindu to kiya christan bhi zinda nehi bachega.

  • Alte S.
    3 days

    Bravo 👏 👏 👏 india for instigating hate and violence, for supporting provocative actions in front of masjid in the name of sri Ram.. Now dont come and say muslims are stone pelters when you are the one who were displaying swords and chanting "we will erase all masjid and build mandir".. Bravo 👏 india Bravo for starting the manœuvre of cleaning hindustan of minorities and making it a hindu country.. 👏 Bravo

  • Akshay K.
    3 days

    Accha hai

  • Rakesh M.
    3 days

    Very good

  • Pavalamani P.
    3 days

    India must follow China law and everything will be peaceful

  • Brut India
    4 days

    One such house owner Rakesh Kale lamented that they have been targets of communal riots at least four times since 1992: https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2022/apr/14/mp-communal-clashes-house-for-sale-on-walls-in-worst-hit-khargone-locality-2441779.html

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.