Professor Jha Schools Parliament One More Time

"If a leader becomes a cult, first the internal democracy is destroyed, then democracy everywhere is destroyed. Everybody will suffer." RJD's Manoj Jha in Lok Sabha...

04/02/2022 2:07 PM
  • 658.6K
  • 933

Politics

831 comments

  • Ahmed G.
    2 hours

    Narat matta aik aur janam dany koo tayiar.

  • Deepak B.
    2 hours

    1 answer which can take care of all these blame games as remove the inequality in the system, remove reservation based on caste and religion and put everyone on same space. Let the best make it up. Reservations were created at that time when there was a threat to certain minority communities but not in today's.

  • Jayashish P.
    4 hours

    Please don't promote this guy, he was supposed to be a professor once, but agony decided to join a party led by a fool. He never spoke about the worst and consequences of Lalu raj in Bihar, which reflects a Bihari to be recognized as arrogant and Gunda outside Bihar......... He is a shame, he is a shame of Bihar whatsoever he speaks, he is a shameless moron..

  • Divya D.
    4 hours

    Gltiyan badlni hi chahiye

  • Lingu B.
    6 hours

    THERE IS 101 PERCENT AND MORE TRUTH IN EACH AND EVERY WORD OF SPEECH MANOJ JHA THE COMMON LEADERS SHOULD LEARN FROM HIM🙏

  • Ahmad A.
    9 hours

    Mashallah Mashallah Mashallah long live my brother

  • Mahan B.
    9 hours

    Bhai kisko bevakoof bana rahe ho pakistan me chunav hindustan pe hi hota hai.

  • Pankaj J.
    10 hours

    True speech but why the culprits are not thrown away yet, pls do the needful at the earliest

  • Muzamil H.
    11 hours

    Ap loog apni topic mai kahi na kahi sy Pakistan ka zikr karty Hain.......... Unfortunate

  • Tajum J.
    11 hours

    Great speech

  • Mehboob H.
    12 hours

    देश के युवाओं को 2022 तक भी नहीं मिली नोकरी! अपनी राजनीतिक महत्वाकांक्षाओं को फ़िर से पूरा करने के लिए युवाओं को मिला सरकार और मिडिया द्वारा टाईम-पास का कामकाज! भगवा VS हिजाब #THANKU BRNMENT'S. !अंधेर नगरी चौपट राजा, टका सेर भाजी टका सेर खाजा!

  • Ants D.
    14 hours

    speech Sir 🙏, hope are listen and think about what was said 🙄

  • Rao M.
    15 hours

    Don’t know if he’s as good as his speech is but what he said in the start Indian parties win elections on Pakistan name was right… everytime Indian elections approaches we see hikes in the border fights and threats and speeches against Pakistan and Muslims too.

  • Pooja V.
    15 hours

    .

  • Haris J.
    16 hours

    he have a point not only India also for Pakistan. Same mentality in both countries unfortunately

  • Mahua S.
    16 hours

    Salute sir ❤️🙏

  • Syed R.
    18 hours

    200%true that 🙏sir

  • Atnicaj A.
    19 hours

    Please make India geeat and let people live in harmony.

  • Prabodh P.
    19 hours

    कारण तुम लोग

  • Yogesh A.
    19 hours

    well said

