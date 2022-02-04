back
Professor Jha Schools Parliament One More Time
"If a leader becomes a cult, first the internal democracy is destroyed, then democracy everywhere is destroyed. Everybody will suffer." RJD's Manoj Jha in Lok Sabha...
04/02/2022 2:07 PM
831 comments
Ahmed G.2 hours
Narat matta aik aur janam dany koo tayiar.
Deepak B.2 hours
1 answer which can take care of all these blame games as remove the inequality in the system, remove reservation based on caste and religion and put everyone on same space. Let the best make it up. Reservations were created at that time when there was a threat to certain minority communities but not in today's.
Jayashish P.4 hours
Please don't promote this guy, he was supposed to be a professor once, but agony decided to join a party led by a fool. He never spoke about the worst and consequences of Lalu raj in Bihar, which reflects a Bihari to be recognized as arrogant and Gunda outside Bihar......... He is a shame, he is a shame of Bihar whatsoever he speaks, he is a shameless moron..
Divya D.4 hours
Gltiyan badlni hi chahiye
Lingu B.6 hours
THERE IS 101 PERCENT AND MORE TRUTH IN EACH AND EVERY WORD OF SPEECH MANOJ JHA THE COMMON LEADERS SHOULD LEARN FROM HIM🙏
Ahmad A.9 hours
Mashallah Mashallah Mashallah long live my brother
Mahan B.9 hours
Bhai kisko bevakoof bana rahe ho pakistan me chunav hindustan pe hi hota hai.
Pankaj J.10 hours
True speech but why the culprits are not thrown away yet, pls do the needful at the earliest
Muzamil H.11 hours
Ap loog apni topic mai kahi na kahi sy Pakistan ka zikr karty Hain.......... Unfortunate
Tajum J.11 hours
Great speech
Mehboob H.12 hours
देश के युवाओं को 2022 तक भी नहीं मिली नोकरी! अपनी राजनीतिक महत्वाकांक्षाओं को फ़िर से पूरा करने के लिए युवाओं को मिला सरकार और मिडिया द्वारा टाईम-पास का कामकाज! भगवा VS हिजाब #THANKU BRNMENT'S. !अंधेर नगरी चौपट राजा, टका सेर भाजी टका सेर खाजा!
Ants D.14 hours
speech Sir 🙏, hope are listen and think about what was said 🙄
Rao M.15 hours
Don’t know if he’s as good as his speech is but what he said in the start Indian parties win elections on Pakistan name was right… everytime Indian elections approaches we see hikes in the border fights and threats and speeches against Pakistan and Muslims too.
Pooja V.15 hours
Haris J.16 hours
he have a point not only India also for Pakistan. Same mentality in both countries unfortunately
Mahua S.16 hours
Salute sir ❤️🙏
Syed R.18 hours
200%true that 🙏sir
Atnicaj A.19 hours
Please make India geeat and let people live in harmony.
Prabodh P.19 hours
कारण तुम लोग
Yogesh A.19 hours
well said