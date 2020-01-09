back
Professor Mustafa On Changing Facets Of Citizenship
“Poor people will get excluded… Maybe 2 or 3 crore Muslims will also get excluded. Poverty knows no religion.” Professor Faizan Mustafa explains what’s so wrong about CAA and NRC.
01/09/2020 7:57 AM
132 comments
Agnello D.an hour
... This is really good video... Thought you should listen fully
Kae K.an hour
Where r u all when congress party becomes a scam party
Rashid H.2 hours
Already In Varanasi Today ABVP lost all of their Seat In Varanasi Sanskrit College ...Ppl r Boycotting their ideology... Everyone is understood that's they r focusing only on Hindu Muslim topic rather than Economy .. Health..GDP..Job sector...
Nithyanandam G.2 hours
Refugee be treated as refugee and not provide the citizenship in any kind.They may be provided basic needs only and they should not permit with ration card aadar card voter ID etc.if the problem arises only on the provided of citizenship of Indian.
Rucelo N.2 hours
....CITIZENSHIP IS NOT AN ISSUE. India is producing 67,000 babies a day average? OH MY GOD! It seems your building a city everyday. Now the ISSUE IS NO LONGER CITIZENSHIP THE ISSUES HERE WERE "SKY ROCKET POPULATION, RESOUCES against CONSUMPTION"! FUCK ALL POLITICIANS!
Rodney M.2 hours
🍀🌷✌️
Promod P.2 hours
Nobody is worried in this country, except the pseudo liberals, who has started seeing Modi becoming the PM once again in 2024. So these are ridiculous vote bank politics. And this guy who is giving speech seems to be an educated person, but unfortunately no knowledge in his khopdi...or rather he pretends so! Now the nation started knowing all these tukde tukde gang.
Prince Y.2 hours
Support CAA & NRC &NPR. Jai Bharat Jai Hind
Sanjoy M.2 hours
Yes. If you are indian citizen. There is a law who can claim citizenship and now the claims also should be tested in truths. NRC should be done to stop Inflitaration. Two different thing.
Binod N.3 hours
Swaraj will be your birthright till you become majority in any country. After that there won't be any right to any other Religions who were born here. Assholes why don't you exit India when there was partition. You guys have become a liability to Hindus. The truth is that wherever you were given a chance to flourish you became a cancer there.
Pankaj D.3 hours
We need CAA
Kishan S.3 hours
India strongly supports CAA
Mahendra V.4 hours
🇮🇳✊✊💪🏾💪🏾jai hind.
David T.4 hours
How much they spend on aadhaar. Voter I'd. Passport. All in vain. Now expenses on CAA. NRC. NPR
Anil T.4 hours
CONDITION OF TWO CHILDREN INCLUDING DIVORCES
Fareed A.4 hours
We🇮🇳Strongly Reject CAA&NRAA
Tanneeru T.4 hours
We support CAA and NRC
Abdulrehman K.4 hours
It is nothing but to implement the RSS ideology of Hindutva India where the minorities will be reduced to second grade citizens, without any right on property, social benefits, voting rights etc. In short, the Indian born minorities will be brutally punished for the misdeeds of the past Muslim and Christian rulers. The Sikh population will be punished for going away from Hinduism and the dalits for raising their head from the bottom rank of caste system. This is the evil hidden agenda of RSS controlled BJP jungleraj under Modi-Shah.
Kanishk A.5 hours
Our govt wants India to be a Hindu Pakistan and it should disgust all real Indians. Our govt is it’s supporters are the real anti-nationals. Disgusted by the boomers.
Sabyasachi M.5 hours
These debates seems like "Bharat tere tukde huye the aur hote rahenge. Hindu tu bat ta raha kat ta raha aur bat ta rahega aur kat ta rahega". My statement is like this because the protestors are holding placards citing "Free Kashmir, F*ck Hindutwa" and are shouting Pakistan Zindabad, Bharat tere tukde honge, Muslim apni azadi lekar rahegi. The real intentions and faces have been uncovered since the bill has been raised and passed. Protestors pelted stone and fired bullets on police. Do you think they are the good for our future? That's why which will easily filter those traitors and infiltrators inside the country. And about the crores of expense I want to say that, We are ready to spend over developmental things rather spoon feeding a nuisance family or making powerful the parties those who seek political power only. JAY BHAWANI🙏 JAY SHREE RAM🙏 JAY BHARAT🙏 MAA HUM TERE SANTAN.🇮🇳🙏🙏