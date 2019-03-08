back
Prosecute The PM On Rafale, Demands Congress
The Congress party gave fresh teeth to its tirade against the Prime Minister on the Rafale deal even as the Centre made this startling revelation in the Supreme Court. ✈️⚖
08/03/2019 4:01 AM
- 124.4K
- 3.6K
- 451
- 6:37
396 comments
Sandep H.31/03/2019 15:43
बेवडा कही का
Rampravesh C.31/03/2019 14:56
म******
S K.31/03/2019 14:26
First if we send on cases and corruption almost all the jails will be filled with congress and upa parties shall we start the game
Ramasre R.31/03/2019 14:12
Chor sale
Shimbu D.31/03/2019 06:08
ये बाते आपके मुह से अछी नही लगती
Shankar S.31/03/2019 06:05
Sala gandu suar ki olad
Raghvendra S.31/03/2019 04:08
Desh drohi
Santosh K.31/03/2019 01:56
पप्पू का चमचा
Navnath K.31/03/2019 01:50
Sat jhanam me Nahe meliga mode sarkar
Dio S.31/03/2019 00:17
U cant .. Foll us .. Papu
Ajay B.30/03/2019 23:58
bc sala harami
Sanjay S.30/03/2019 23:55
Mode
Arvind B.30/03/2019 17:58
Mujhe congress ki itni dramebaazi samjh nhi aa rhi he ,agar inke paas RAFALE KO LEKE proof he to ye supreme court kyu nhi jate,faltu ka drama chala rakha he last 6 month se RAHUL GANDHI AND RANDEEP SURJEWALA ne, Har baar ek new lie ke saath press conference pe aate he ye dono, Shame ON CONGRESS
Pragyesh P.30/03/2019 17:55
*मोदी जी की यही खासियत है बम पाकिस्तान में फोड़ें या अंतरिक्ष में,* *धुंआ कांग्रेसियों के पिछवाड़े से ही निकालता हैं* 😃😍😝😜
Sanjay J.30/03/2019 17:24
Chal ye maan liya ki Rafael me gadbadi hai to pure 5 years me bas ek Rafael ke alawa koi aur gadbadi Nahi hui?
Ashish B.30/03/2019 17:15
Why the fck this page in my newsfeed when i didn't even liked it wtf
Radhika R.30/03/2019 16:53
Kitana bhi kuchh tu kar le Pappu kabhi nahi pass hoga... 😂 😂 😂
Ranjit B.30/03/2019 16:31
Desh drohi chutiya
Jitesh J.30/03/2019 10:46
Chhor he Congres tu bhai surjewala
Sunil T.30/03/2019 07:46
Namo agen