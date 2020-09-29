back
Protest For Teaching Jobs In Rajasthan Turned Violent
Desperate to find jobs, mild-mannered aspiring teachers took to the streets of Dungarpur, Rajasthan. But the police stepped in and two people lost their lives when the clashes turned deadly.
29/09/2020 2:57 PM
Jay K.8 hours
I wil tell you what's the issue here this riots like situation occurred in Kherwara area of Udaipur district (on Udaipur Dungarpur district boundary) In 2018 REET exam conducted for third grade teacher although there was reservation for SC and ST category around 50% and rest are for general and OBC category but passing criteria was 35% and 60% respectively so around 1167 seats left vacant of the general category for which some students demanded seat to be filled with the other category which high court already rejected because those seats are for people who secured above 60% but they wanted at 35% which is unfair to the students who got greater than 35 and less than 60 one of the police station made non bailable FIR to which they triggered and a mob if around 1500-2000 created a riot like situation dozens of vehicles were set ablazed, damage to several hotels and looted wine and mobile Shop also a saw mill was set on fire pelting stone on police personnel, they also attacked a colony just because they help police personnel with water it lasted around 4-5 days with ban on internet and curfew situation The administration has found with jharkhand and Chattisgarh naxals Also the government was clueless about the situation and police was not given proper order and guidelines which lead leads to the damage of public and private properties 🙏
Daya R.17 hours
Aspiring teachers- set ablaze a few vehicles... ??? what would they teach to students if given a chance !!!!!!
Theepan T.a day
I love it ... I can’t wait to see India go down 😆😆😆
Purushottam B.2 days
Brut India certified mild mannered teachers!
Satish K.2 days
Kisi ki bhi government aa jaaye Govt. Jobs ab nhi milegi... Milegi toh muskil se..... India need population control bill/laws
Ali L.2 days
this is violent protest my friend
Arun L.2 days
So now every failure of the goverments is because Covid19. Good excuse bitches.
Fernandes K.2 days
Learn to work hard, instead of begging with bowl of reservation. Shame to call these people teacher's!!
Abdul M.2 days
Its been 7 yrs now.. what happen to kashmiri pandits.. there ia no news.. hope they all are settled in kashmir and. Living happily
Krishnaprasad Y.2 days
This is a fashion to burn vehicles. Its high time that the public property when vandalized should be recovered from the rioters
Ranjeet K.2 days
In india examination should be conducted by election commission of India and the election should be conducted by government examination agency such that ssc .rrb etc then the value of time and problem faced by candidate be realised by our law maker and bureaucrats.
Stephen H.2 days
Cause of over population ..in northern India .rest of India to hv to suffer ..
Aparna K.2 days
These creatures are going to be teachers ! When will reservation end ... maybe never in India
Gaurav S.2 days
Yaar, kya kr loge iska ye btao, ye sab koi rokk hi nhi skta
Pratit C.2 days
Reservation is like a parasite. It's killing india ... Slllllloooooooowwwwwwwllllllyyyy
Thavasumuthu R.2 days
Congress Brutality.
Amit G.2 days
Jai ho Modi.....jai ho
Peter M.2 days
Why burning Cars of innocent people?This type of protest is not fair...
Geetha S.2 days
