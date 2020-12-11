back
Protesters Try To Storm Manish Sisodia’s House
A day after CCTV cameras showed a mob attempting to barge into the house of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the AAP has lashed out at the BJP. This is what they had to say...
11/12/2020 4:38 PM
236 comments
Zain S.a day
this is what I was talking about
Saleem P.2 days
Bhagwa Atankwadi hain..
Ashok J.2 days
She can be a good story writer, I don’t why they want to choose public service and make a mess
Glensun S.3 days
Khujliwali 😂😂😂😂😂itni gandi shakal aa thuu 😂😂😂
Mohamed A.4 days
Jab shaheen baug may a sab hua tab a gandu kejriwal chup tha Jab apnay pay aai tab gaand phat gai inki
Srivatsa P.5 days
Well done Amit Shah nd Modiji.
Swaty S.5 days
Nonsense
Sthitapragnya V.5 days
Kagaz tayar rakho saab
Nitin S.5 days
Ek hi bhadva Modi.
Amarit D.6 days
We need women like you to put this mongrels in their place. Do not let this corrupted party intimidate you. As they big gundes of India.
Amarit D.7 days
As the saying goes save Ambanis And Advanis plus all the other corrupted barbaric bastards of this country
Amarit D.7 days
This government creates racial tension using all sorts of propaganda. To fight among each other barbaric government .
Amarit D.7 days
BJP ungrateful bullies sad to see behaving like junglees
Bipin K.15/12/2020 11:49
Delhi police business as usual, mtlb try to karo kisi ko rokne ka bhai
Avinash U.15/12/2020 11:45
Manish sisodia toh aam aadmi hai Usko kaisa darr baaki aam admi se? Police kyun?😖
Lhm A.15/12/2020 04:51
Thank God it'snot surgical strike on deputy chief ministery as AAM AADMI JIHAD PARTY.
Deepak S.15/12/2020 02:09
Salleh doh gujjus neh desh keh logon koh gulam bana keh rakh diya jahan keh sallon kah desh ki azadhi mein 1 rupaiye kah yogdan nahin. En guujus koh sirf paisah dikhtah hai log nahin. Bewakoof jantha jishneh inko chunna
Siraj S.14/12/2020 14:50
Sabki baari aani hai
Inderpal S.14/12/2020 14:36
BJP bolti hai bengal mein unke sath bhaut bura hua khud kya kar rahe hai
Salim K.14/12/2020 14:06
Now you talking where you been when minorities been killed and burned business. Now because they attacked your ministers family wow