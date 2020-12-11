back

Protesters Try To Storm Manish Sisodia’s House

A day after CCTV cameras showed a mob attempting to barge into the house of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the AAP has lashed out at the BJP. This is what they had to say...

11/12/2020 4:38 PM
  • 312.7K
  • 259

And even more

  1. 4:06

    Didi’s Christmas Barb On BJP

  2. 2:35

    Suvendu Adhikari Jumps Ship From TMC To BJP

  3. 3:30

    Kangana Is At It Again

  4. 4:28

    Smriti Irani and Karan Johar On Media

  5. 10:25

    Kafeel Khan's Long Road To Freedom

  6. 4:28

    When Kejriwal Tore The Farm Laws

236 comments

  • Zain S.
    a day

    this is what I was talking about

  • Saleem P.
    2 days

    Bhagwa Atankwadi hain..

  • Ashok J.
    2 days

    She can be a good story writer, I don’t why they want to choose public service and make a mess

  • Glensun S.
    3 days

    Khujliwali 😂😂😂😂😂itni gandi shakal aa thuu 😂😂😂

  • Mohamed A.
    4 days

    Jab shaheen baug may a sab hua tab a gandu kejriwal chup tha Jab apnay pay aai tab gaand phat gai inki

  • Srivatsa P.
    5 days

    Well done Amit Shah nd Modiji.

  • Swaty S.
    5 days

    Nonsense

  • Sthitapragnya V.
    5 days

    Kagaz tayar rakho saab

  • Nitin S.
    5 days

    Ek hi bhadva Modi.

  • Amarit D.
    6 days

    We need women like you to put this mongrels in their place. Do not let this corrupted party intimidate you. As they big gundes of India.

  • Amarit D.
    7 days

    As the saying goes save Ambanis And Advanis plus all the other corrupted barbaric bastards of this country

  • Amarit D.
    7 days

    This government creates racial tension using all sorts of propaganda. To fight among each other barbaric government .

  • Amarit D.
    7 days

    BJP ungrateful bullies sad to see behaving like junglees

  • Bipin K.
    15/12/2020 11:49

    Delhi police business as usual, mtlb try to karo kisi ko rokne ka bhai

  • Avinash U.
    15/12/2020 11:45

    Manish sisodia toh aam aadmi hai Usko kaisa darr baaki aam admi se? Police kyun?😖

  • Lhm A.
    15/12/2020 04:51

    Thank God it'snot surgical strike on deputy chief ministery as AAM AADMI JIHAD PARTY.

  • Deepak S.
    15/12/2020 02:09

    Salleh doh gujjus neh desh keh logon koh gulam bana keh rakh diya jahan keh sallon kah desh ki azadhi mein 1 rupaiye kah yogdan nahin. En guujus koh sirf paisah dikhtah hai log nahin. Bewakoof jantha jishneh inko chunna

  • Siraj S.
    14/12/2020 14:50

    Sabki baari aani hai

  • Inderpal S.
    14/12/2020 14:36

    BJP bolti hai bengal mein unke sath bhaut bura hua khud kya kar rahe hai

  • Salim K.
    14/12/2020 14:06

    Now you talking where you been when minorities been killed and burned business. Now because they attacked your ministers family wow

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.