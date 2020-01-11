back

Protests That Changed India

Here are 5 people's protests that changed India. ✊

  • Rajeev P.
    9 hours

    Satyagraha was fruitful as resistance. But was not the driving force to throw out the British from colonial India. It was not Gandhi, but Netaji, the INA and the wave of nationalism that swept the Indians serving the defense wings under the British Rule, played the pivotal part in expelling the British. Plz don't force people to believe that Gandhi and his Satyagraha forced the British out of this land.

  • Dev R.
    18 hours

    First let's have those ethics and moral which our freedom fighters had... especially these media corporates..

  • Faruk A.
    21 hours

    Bhakts nahee manenge

  • Riyas F.
    21 hours

    Sankis may go back to school and read indian history repeatedly again and again... no place for sankis in india. India is for indians. You sankis go to pakistan. Call your leaders also..

  • Kishore M.
    a day

    Revolution for a better country in 2014????? Seriously?????

  • AJ S.
    a day

    ये आंदोलन देश के टूकरे करने वालों द्वारा नहीं किए गए थे .

  • Harish G.
    a day

    Where was peace , my brother!, they broke us , plz get some genuine news ,where u n me can be in one table

  • Mohini K.
    a day

    Nonsense, it wasn't 100% protest that gave us independence.

  • Atanu D.
    a day

    Hey brut If satyagraha was the only movement that helped for indian independence then the combined contribution of all freedom fighters are NIL. Stop this kind of non sence remarks😠😠😠

  • Chaitan K.
    2 days

    Satyagraha didn't get independence

  • Abhi A.
    2 days

    FIRSTLY INDIA WAS TENSED BY BRITISHERS AND MADE SLOGANS THAT BRITISHERS LEAVE INDIA . NOW INDIANS ARE TENSED BOTH BY EDUCATED AND UNEDUCATED INDIANS. NOW WHAT SLOGAN HAS TO BE MADE. INDIA IS STILL DIVIDED INTO CULTURES, MANY GIRLS HAVE FELT RACISM, MANY BOYS ARE STILL TORTURED, CASTESISM, RACISM ARE TWO REASONS FOR THE DIVISION. EVEN DIFFERENTIATION IN SPEAKING IS ALSO A REASON. HINDI IS OUR NATION LANGUAGE BUT NO OUR NORMAL LANGUAGE TO USE OR LISTEN. EVEN HELPING STYLE IS DIFFERENT THEN EXPECTED. THEN WHAT TO SAY. THIS COUNTRY FACES THE DISRESPECT OF BOTH WORK DONE AND MONEY, THEN WHAT TO SAY!

  • Shahan S.
    2 days

    6th one is forming.

  • Shadhin S.
    2 days

    India or any other colonies hasn’t got their independence by protest but as an outcome of WWII.

  • Chethan K.
    2 days

    We did not get independence from Satyagraha, ahimsa it was given by Bose

  • Shiv B.
    2 days

    It was the fear of of Indian in Royal army which was going to revolt under Subhash Chandra Bose that fear was leading British to leave india. These details are readily available in British Archives

  • Shiv B.
    2 days

    Brut is spreading lies

  • Yogaraj P.
    2 days

    I think the jallikattu protest also needs to added..

  • Dipika B.
    2 days

    Definitely it was not satyagraha which brought us independence

  • Brut India
    2 days

    How poetry is moving protests in India:

  • Ketan K.
    2 days

    What're you trying to prove brute? Are you sucking popes dick?