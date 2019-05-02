back
Public Shaming Of Women Caught on Video
Can a woman's clothing be an invitation for sexual assault? That's what a stranger told this group of friends who were out in Delhi. One of them filmed what happened next. 😡
05/02/2019 2:38 PMupdated: 05/02/2019 7:12 PM
- 1.4m
- 4.6k
- 701
637 comments
Marian S.10/26/2019 13:32
BJP
Xavi A.10/23/2019 21:32
My advice to modern days girls, don't give a fk just ignore and walk away Nd my advice to males is don't be a brother or father to any unknown girl If thy have right to show anything u have right to see everything 🤐
Engr J.10/20/2019 13:09
This lady has got good sense of Indian environment. Where full of rapist roaming around. You should not dress like european lady in India. That is common sense.
Jung L.10/19/2019 10:18
i want see that aunty face.
王業威10/19/2019 04:55
If only angry elephant can wear bikinis. Ermm.. better not . Aunty pls go for some cardio 🏃🏿♀️
Nadia A.10/18/2019 23:10
I agree that everyone has the right to decide what to ware. But in our countries it is still needs generations to change the way men think or look at the woman’s body. The lady is right in her way of thinking. Young women wants to be an eye candy and yells at the men who watching them. We needs to work a lot to change a perception in a society and you just can not change anything by provoking.
Natasha J.10/18/2019 07:31
Control your mind and mouth first lady, lol!!
Graham W.10/18/2019 00:33
You are responsible for your daughter. Let's not act like somebody else's mother. Leave your attitude at home when your out and about.
Kapa T.10/17/2019 21:52
This woman will go blind if she comes to northeast India... Lol
Tom S.10/17/2019 21:31
her weight offends my eyes, why doesn't she give herself some advise first and foremost so she can show the young girls how not to get fat instead.
Albert T.10/17/2019 14:41
What about the saree they wears... Full belly show-off
Sue B.10/17/2019 12:02
How backwards....the old woman's way of thinking allows certain men to think its allowed, it is not wrong..... Shame...
Alice A.10/16/2019 21:25
Thats why i hate indians i saying some
Debby B.10/16/2019 18:41
Pervert got aroused to everything he sees, no matter the clothes is.
Na N.10/16/2019 08:08
There is a Museum that shows clothes of women who get raped and you will wonder what a rapist needs to see to rape .
Na N.10/16/2019 08:06
Women gets raped even if they wear a burqa or niqab.
Rajaa B.10/16/2019 05:23
Ooh iska matlab kya kisiko nanga dekh liya toh kya rape karne ka license mil jata hai kyaa india mai .... nonsense .....
Rick D.10/15/2019 06:40
these "aunties" are all retarded freaks..with nothing else to do
Sonu J.10/15/2019 02:28
ये औरत ज्यादातर कुछ ज्यादा पड़ी लिखी लड़कियों और माँ लोगो को गलत लग रही है इनका कहना है कि अपने बच्चो को लड़कियों की dress ना देखे ऐसी शिक्षा दो...तोह आप माँ लोगो आप भी बचपन से घर अपने बच्चो के सामने बिकनी पहनना चालू कर दिया करो।।। modern हो ना बहोत देश की पोशाक पता नही ज्ञान देने को बोल दो
Lawrence A.10/15/2019 01:32
I never get it, never understood why too revealing and also why confront such a thing, its highly judgemental too on the other end, let fate alone decide what happens to who, again, all this is just a mystery to me, they say you flash too much to get attention which makes sense in a way, but they reply stating we like wearing no matter what is showing n how much and I get dat too, well all in all I prefer my lady showing nothing that'd catch an eye, Im happy dat way and so is she, who wants that sort of attention now? Those prying eyes make me wanna punch a mudafukka in the face