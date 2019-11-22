back

Puducherry CM Makes Insensitive Remark On Transgender People

Puducherry Chief Minister made a dubious remark about transgender people...while complaining about the GST.

11/22/2019 2:25 PMupdated: 11/22/2019 2:29 PM
Politics

13 comments

  • Brut India
    11/25/2019 07:08

    Kiran Bedi says CM Narayanaswamy's views have changed since his days of working in the Centre: https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/on-transgender-state-remark-l-g-kiran-bedi-says-puducherry-cm-s-outlook-has-changed-since-his-days-at-centre-1622311-2019-11-25

  • Aparna K.
    11/23/2019 04:38

    He looks yuk

  • Shrinivasan S.
    11/22/2019 18:32

    Sorry for laughing 😂😄

  • Srinath D.
    11/22/2019 18:31

    An insult to a gender.

  • Zaeem
    11/22/2019 18:26

  • Sanat R.
    11/22/2019 18:18

    Nothing wrong !!!!! I go by the CM

  • Er A.
    11/22/2019 17:35

    actually its not but u guys trying to make it

  • Junaid H.
    11/22/2019 16:35

    Idiot

  • Suman G.
    11/22/2019 16:05

    It's not doubious Brut, it's straightway DEROGATORY and needs an unconditional apology that sick-literate person. Stop licking the Black boots of Congress.

  • Abdul Q.
    11/22/2019 15:49

    Confused

  • Swarnava B.
    11/22/2019 15:41

    see this

  • Ali M.
    11/22/2019 15:24

    😂😂😂

  • Niki J.
    11/22/2019 15:08

    His ugly mug needs to be slapped