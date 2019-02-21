Pulwama: India Responds to Pakistan’s Evidence Call

Imran Khan: Provide evidence of Pakistan’s hand in Pulwama attack.\nIndia: LOOK WHO’S TALKING.\n🇮🇳🇵🇰
313 comments
Asim S.03/30/2019 04:05
Pakistan has taken action throwing those into dust bin as those were BS
Prakash C.03/21/2019 06:19
Brut Indian are you started to be so called andh bhakht?
Waqar A.03/17/2019 15:20
USA attacked WTC to blame afghanistan and start crusade against Muslim countries but at the end he realised the fact and ground reality of war and even after 17 years of struggle he still stuck in afghanistan and planing for a safe escape. Similirly, although India had tortured and brutally killed thousands of innocent kashmiris and thousands of kashmiris women had been raped, now india is going to repeat the same drama played by USA in 2001. But India should remember the fact that by doing fake attacks and blaming pakistan and providing a bias for his escalation against pakistan is not a reasonable and logical decision. It will only bring disaster in this region which is the ultimate intendment of some westren countries. India and pakistan should resolves there problems by themselves. Peace in Kashmir will bring peace in both India and Pakistan.
Fakhrul I.03/14/2019 07:26
Bullshit Indian media, Indian media is making Indians fool..
Mahmood H.03/09/2019 13:14
Do they not remember, he was tried and released by the court.... dossier does mean concrete evidence of crime, courts need proof not bullshit.
Wiggy S.03/09/2019 09:50
A joke of the decade. INDIAN DEMOCRACY IS A MODEL FOR THE WORLD killing muslims forsake if cow. killing Christians raping women killings in kasmire iver 70000 what a wonderfull DEMOCRACY
Adam M.03/07/2019 10:15
Fu** Indian media, we Sri Lanka and most of the south Asian people follow Indian media, not Pakistan media, I never seen any Pakistan news. Pakistan not need of spread lie, that’s y they don’t bother with media power, it’s Indian media which spread bullshit. You say 200 times a day that Pakistan terrorized terror and terror but I never heated of Pakistan says India is terror. Just mind ur own business India. You can never beat Pakistan. Indian earn most of your money showing your women half nude not Pakistan. India planed pulwama to look like twin tower 9/11, but modi failed. This is what Indians are failing to understand. You know what. If I have the power I will destroy Indian media not Indians thier as good as Pakistan people. But fuck Indian bullshit political leaders and media. But who actually behind this pulwama boming is modi and his party. What is the crutual evidence that India provided to world media, so far nothing. Just come out of Indian media if anyone wants to know the truth.
Javed A.03/07/2019 08:43
رانٹس
Babur A.03/07/2019 07:28
Democrassy in India Lol Haha haha Stupid
محمد م.03/07/2019 06:59
india waLo Lakkh di ✋🏼
Faisal U.03/06/2019 18:43
U r full shit
Nadeem U.03/06/2019 11:31
Where is the video statement of your pilot? Indian Media has become a biggest JOKE in the world. All over the world has declared the Indian Media up most dramatic, shameless, poisoned and their soul seller media for money. Shame on you on your disgustingly cowardness acts. Akkhhhhthoooo
Khurshid K.03/05/2019 18:18
95% Indian People like peace & good relations of their neighbors, so why politics politics politics. Weapons selling countries want that India & Pakistan fight each other & they want to cell their arms with billions of dollars. So take the nails to the senses. Fight hungry and thirsty. Use your brain.
Akif J.03/05/2019 15:54
Kalboshan was selling agarbati in Pakistan
Syed T.03/04/2019 14:16
Or jitna BC kon sahi Hai or galat ka soch rahy ho utna Marne walo k bare Mei bhi soch lete
Syed T.03/04/2019 14:11
We didn't had successive government that now we do so provide some evidence instead of crying like cheap whore
Dinesh K.03/04/2019 14:00
Jai Hind Pakistan murdabad
Manmohan S.03/04/2019 12:57
BTW the govt. has already provided dossier regarding the attack...
Tanveer A.03/04/2019 12:28
Indian democracy is model for world. Ashamed for term democracy. Pher kehty hein Humein gayein(cow) ka mout(cow-Cola) peeny wali qoum kha jtta hy
Faisal K.03/04/2019 09:39
Nothing mentioned here is true at all.. Look the whole independent social media to prove that palwama is an inside job of Indian govt for winning the election.