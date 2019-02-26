Pulwama Martyr’s Last Video To Wife

A Pulwama martyr sent this video to his wife moments before the gruesome tragedy. 📹
Manish S.03/10/2019 21:44
See who all are laughing and see the country where they belong from!! You will know Who did pulwama attacks.!! Thank you!!
Umesh J.03/10/2019 15:09
We are proud of you sir. I LOVE MY INDIA. JAI HIND 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
Chowkidar S.03/10/2019 08:48
One congress leader beated the soldiers when they were in ruling
Namdev D.03/09/2019 12:57
रूला दिया.....
Bilal K.03/09/2019 08:03
😭😭😭😭😭 kab khatam hogi ye dastane insaano ke marne ki
Shaikh S.03/09/2019 06:23
Sooo sad to know ..... But if the current govt. helped for this activity for their political support if this is true than politics really sucks man ......
Mohammed I.03/08/2019 17:54
Soooo sad....ALLAH apke ghar waloy ko sabr de....aur unki madat farmaye...Ameen
Sidaarth R.03/08/2019 09:45
Burn them terrorists and separatists
Lakhan G.03/08/2019 08:29
Jai hind
Kavita K.03/08/2019 07:58
😢😢
Biswajit R.03/08/2019 07:18
Apne Jawan Desh ki raksha ke liye her woqt taiyaar rehte hain,No matter for our Heroes, they r very brave and their families also
Sujay N.03/08/2019 06:56
All those mother fuckers laughing , plz get a life , one cannot stoop lower than this in life
Rahul A.03/08/2019 05:44
😞l
Rupesh R.03/07/2019 17:59
😢😢😢 आप सब और कही नहीं बस हमारे दिल में हो ❤️❤️❤️
Kamlesh R.03/07/2019 15:46
Jai Hind
Shambhavisathish S.03/07/2019 09:32
Miss you brother
Manish R.03/07/2019 03:13
काश्मीर पर इतनी सटीक पंक्तियाँ.... दूसरी नही हो सकती....!! ताउम्र जन्नत में रह कर, उसे उजाड़ने में गुज़ार दी और जिहाद बस इस बात की थी कि मरने के बाद जन्नत मिले
Sagar S.03/06/2019 18:48
We want kashmir not Bloodyful kashmiri
Panash F.03/06/2019 17:31
Y do you forget remaining 3...43 were killed in the attack.. don't forget
Bijit P.03/06/2019 16:46
God,why do you give birth to such demons? Why did you help that terrorist to succeed? Why?