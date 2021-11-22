back

Pulwama Martyr's Officer Wife Receives His Bravery Award

"Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal gave the ultimate sacrifice." And two years after his death, his wife donned the army uniform. This is her receiving her late husband's Shaurya Chakra.

22/11/2021 3:57 PM
  • 142.1K
  • 86

70 comments

  • Nikita S.
    3 hours

    Jai Hind🙏🇮🇳

  • Shashikala N.
    3 hours

    Inspiring and Jai Hind 🇮🇳🙏

  • Shallu G.
    3 hours

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Nivedita M.
    3 hours

    🙏

  • Khurram F.
    3 hours

    Pulwama attack a self constructed heartless attack by indian govt on its own army.

  • Lipi M.
    4 hours

    Big salute 👏🏻

  • Vaisali B.
    4 hours

    Salute you! May God bless you enough strength to carry forward your dreams!

  • Pasang S.
    7 hours

    Respect 🙏

  • Asghar S.
    7 hours

    A nation with fake media, heros and medals.

  • Aaradhana P.
    7 hours

    Jai hind

  • Neena R.
    8 hours

    🙄🙏🙏

  • Muhammad S.
    10 hours

    Love and respect From Pakistan

  • Kuldeep K.
    11 hours

    Grand Salute

  • ਵਿਕਰਮਜੀਤ ਸ.
    12 hours

    Soldiers never die.. Big respect for the lady filling the warrior’s shoes

  • Shoban N.
    12 hours

    Jai hind

  • Sophia M.
    13 hours

    Pulwama attak,,ohh zat fake attak,,ohh zat UP election..

  • Rajdeep S.
    14 hours

    So inspiring!

  • Santosh D.
    14 hours

    Big Salute

  • Namrata S.
    15 hours

    A big Salutes..u r an inspiration 🙏

  • Dimple A.
    15 hours

    A Big Salute to Her ,,, It's spirit of indian Lady 👏

