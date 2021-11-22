back
Pulwama Martyr's Officer Wife Receives His Bravery Award
"Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal gave the ultimate sacrifice." And two years after his death, his wife donned the army uniform. This is her receiving her late husband's Shaurya Chakra.
22/11/2021 3:57 PM
Nikita S.3 hours
Jai Hind🙏🇮🇳
Shashikala N.3 hours
Inspiring and Jai Hind 🇮🇳🙏
Shallu G.3 hours
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Nivedita M.3 hours
🙏
Khurram F.3 hours
Pulwama attack a self constructed heartless attack by indian govt on its own army.
Lipi M.4 hours
Big salute 👏🏻
Vaisali B.4 hours
Salute you! May God bless you enough strength to carry forward your dreams!
Pasang S.7 hours
Respect 🙏
Asghar S.7 hours
A nation with fake media, heros and medals.
Aaradhana P.7 hours
Jai hind
Neena R.8 hours
🙄🙏🙏
Muhammad S.10 hours
Love and respect From Pakistan
Kuldeep K.11 hours
Grand Salute
ਵਿਕਰਮਜੀਤ ਸ.12 hours
Soldiers never die.. Big respect for the lady filling the warrior’s shoes
Shoban N.12 hours
Jai hind
Sophia M.13 hours
Pulwama attak,,ohh zat fake attak,,ohh zat UP election..
Rajdeep S.14 hours
So inspiring!
Santosh D.14 hours
Big Salute
Namrata S.15 hours
A big Salutes..u r an inspiration 🙏
Dimple A.15 hours
A Big Salute to Her ,,, It's spirit of indian Lady 👏