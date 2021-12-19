back
Punjab's Teachers Vs. Their CM
Can you guess who these angry protestors storming a rally of the Punjab CM are? TW: Images can cause distress.
17/12/2021 2:59 PMupdated: 20/12/2021 7:45 PM
- 44.2K
- 150
- 20
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
17 comments
Sephora R.19/12/2021 13:04
These idiots selected this govt they shld be beaten to death aur maaro saalo ko raam ke naam pe desh ko bikwa diya choro ke haath
Samrat A.18/12/2021 12:30
বিজেডি তে যোগ দিন
Mehtab V.18/12/2021 12:24
Rajniti ke chakker me aaogey to yahi hoga y aapiye bas aapko marqa ke chod dete hai jaise Dilli me kwr rahe hai aap jaker dekho ek bhi teacher ki halaat sahi nahi hai
Sachin M.18/12/2021 11:44
Same situation bjp congress both bullshit party,where should wo go
Brut India18/12/2021 08:48
Earlier the state blamed COVID-19 for delays and now the state is now busy splurging on sops during the election season. More here: https://m.thewire.in/article/government/punjab-govt-is-yet-to-implement-2018-ugc-pay-hike-for-college-university-teachers
Sharath K.18/12/2021 08:26
if teachers shud b respected and treated well, the govt. shud be AAP
Hervé F.18/12/2021 08:19
India is not a democracy, it's a Modicracy or a Modictatorship 🙄
Piyush K.18/12/2021 03:47
...when you shalldo a prime time on this
Neelam D.18/12/2021 02:51
Now where is freedom to express . Shame on congress. This churn the Chunny.!!
Sreeram T.18/12/2021 01:02
You elected these goons , so suffer or change your attitudes in next election
Pelumi A.17/12/2021 17:32
i know i’m not suppose to comment this on your post but i’m sharing this because i have been blessed by god through mrs william Stephen guidance and technique towards crypto currency, she had helped me achieve my dreams at first i thought it was all lies not until she proved me wrong god bless you ma'ma’ william Stephen inbox her and ask her how to invest ...good luck on the name below
Kehinde L.17/12/2021 17:19
I have been earning from this platform so I decided to share with my friends to join the platform and testify click on the name below to contact the platform 👇👇👇👇👇👇
Awogbemi I.17/12/2021 17:03
Click on the name below to contact mrs for more information about the trading system, and start earning weekly from👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 William Stephen
Utkarsh T.17/12/2021 16:29
Mudi is Fascists 😤😤
Mohan M.17/12/2021 15:53
Imagine if this had happened in a BJP ruled State? The liberal media would have been baying for blood.
Biswajit B.17/12/2021 15:51
Democracy is for everyone. But who will keep the balance despite one side always have more advantage.. Every people should really know the power of voting or else someday democracy will be seen like the Statue of Unity.....
Paheli P.17/12/2021 15:13
Congressi kahan gye? 😂