Punjab's Teachers Vs. Their CM

Can you guess who these angry protestors storming a rally of the Punjab CM are? TW: Images can cause distress.

17/12/2021 2:59 PMupdated: 20/12/2021 7:45 PM
17 comments

  • Sephora R.
    19/12/2021 13:04

    These idiots selected this govt they shld be beaten to death aur maaro saalo ko raam ke naam pe desh ko bikwa diya choro ke haath

  • Samrat A.
    18/12/2021 12:30

    বিজেডি তে যোগ দিন

  • Mehtab V.
    18/12/2021 12:24

    Rajniti ke chakker me aaogey to yahi hoga y aapiye bas aapko marqa ke chod dete hai jaise Dilli me kwr rahe hai aap jaker dekho ek bhi teacher ki halaat sahi nahi hai

  • Sachin M.
    18/12/2021 11:44

    Same situation bjp congress both bullshit party,where should wo go

  • Brut India
    18/12/2021 08:48

    Earlier the state blamed COVID-19 for delays and now the state is now busy splurging on sops during the election season. More here: https://m.thewire.in/article/government/punjab-govt-is-yet-to-implement-2018-ugc-pay-hike-for-college-university-teachers

  • Sharath K.
    18/12/2021 08:26

    if teachers shud b respected and treated well, the govt. shud be AAP

  • Hervé F.
    18/12/2021 08:19

    India is not a democracy, it's a Modicracy or a Modictatorship 🙄

  • Piyush K.
    18/12/2021 03:47

    ...when you shalldo a prime time on this

  • Neelam D.
    18/12/2021 02:51

    Now where is freedom to express . Shame on congress. This churn the Chunny.!!

  • Sreeram T.
    18/12/2021 01:02

    You elected these goons , so suffer or change your attitudes in next election

  • Utkarsh T.
    17/12/2021 16:29

    Mudi is Fascists 😤😤

  • Mohan M.
    17/12/2021 15:53

    Imagine if this had happened in a BJP ruled State? The liberal media would have been baying for blood.

  • Biswajit B.
    17/12/2021 15:51

    Democracy is for everyone. But who will keep the balance despite one side always have more advantage.. Every people should really know the power of voting or else someday democracy will be seen like the Statue of Unity.....

  • Paheli P.
    17/12/2021 15:13

    Congressi kahan gye? 😂

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

