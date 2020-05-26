back

Racism Drives Northeastern Nurses Out Of Bengal

When the whole world wants more nurses, racist attacks forced hundreds to leave Bengal and return to Manipur. 😢😢

05/26/2020 12:27 PM
467 comments

  • Bhavya S.
    9 hours

    This is racism . very bad .highly condemned this ill-treatment towards nurses who are life savers

  • Manishdeep R.
    12 hours

    Indian First then only we are Bengalis

  • Pura R.
    12 hours

    All the Bengalis from Assam, Meghalaya, tripura should go back to their West Bengal... Over populated native tribe and people. Their fertility rates are too high in compare to natives

  • Qalila M.
    15 hours

    This isn't reasonable. U made an oath

  • Wenyou S.
    a day

    northeast region are not belong to India originally，they're the Sino-Tibetic people.

  • Bhojraj K.
    a day

    Oh 😲Mamta Didi 😁

  • Javith H.
    2 days

    This is disgraceful act

  • Kaizen Y.
    3 days

    So work in ur own state, put one step to develop ur state. Don't run from ur state. In such situations, u return to home. So home is home.

  • Baba C.
    3 days

    Let dat fking ebola....blackies die..😠😠😠

  • Sahib S.
    3 days

    They talk shit about north india but in reality north is much better than this academically good stinky animals .

  • Anurag S.
    3 days

    bhai kya true hai yeh

  • Supriyo B.
    3 days

    This is false news..NE state Govt has asked them to come back to their home state after they got all trainings in other states.. It is very easy to hate bengal nd bengalis after getting all benefits from here.

  • Angshumita P.
    3 days

    Hmmm... Reminds of of ILP protests in Meghalaya where my dad's car's windshield was broken..as the tribals were attacking all the non-tribals properties...

  • Jenny N.
    4 days

    Peoples are stupid...when trouble start...they will start to blame and point fingers....when the trouble dies down....they will say...oops..I did it again.....damn stupid racist peoples....

  • Stacy M.
    4 days

    Stop punishing people for an accident from China it could happen to any country people get real have a heart ❤️ god is watching you you will be punished by god for bad treatment of people shame on you 🙏

  • Jaydeep M.
    4 days

    Really shameful

  • Puhokrol P.
    4 days

    dear sis we stand by u. God bless

  • Wangsey M.
    5 days

    This racial discrimination towards us will never end unless and un till

  • Ritu R.
    5 days

    Very disturbing North eastern people are much more committed and efficient in their professional duties moreover they are extremely meticulous... Let's respect them at least we need to learn to respect them... Shame on people who treat them like that...!!!

  • Utkarsh G.
    5 days

    Make people aware and educated that’s what the media and govt first responsibility should be,