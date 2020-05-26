How Odisha Won Against Malaria
Racism Drives Northeastern Nurses Out Of Bengal
One Man's Lockdown, Another's Pain
Activist Rents Buses For Outstation Patients
Visiting The Barbershop In A Covid World
Italian Priest Croons Malayalam Melody
467 comments
Bhavya S.9 hours
This is racism . very bad .highly condemned this ill-treatment towards nurses who are life savers
Manishdeep R.12 hours
Indian First then only we are Bengalis
Pura R.12 hours
All the Bengalis from Assam, Meghalaya, tripura should go back to their West Bengal... Over populated native tribe and people. Their fertility rates are too high in compare to natives
Qalila M.15 hours
This isn't reasonable. U made an oath
Wenyou S.a day
northeast region are not belong to India originally，they're the Sino-Tibetic people.
Bhojraj K.a day
Oh 😲Mamta Didi 😁
Javith H.2 days
This is disgraceful act
Kaizen Y.3 days
So work in ur own state, put one step to develop ur state. Don't run from ur state. In such situations, u return to home. So home is home.
Baba C.3 days
Let dat fking ebola....blackies die..😠😠😠
Sahib S.3 days
They talk shit about north india but in reality north is much better than this academically good stinky animals .
Anurag S.3 days
bhai kya true hai yeh
Supriyo B.3 days
This is false news..NE state Govt has asked them to come back to their home state after they got all trainings in other states.. It is very easy to hate bengal nd bengalis after getting all benefits from here.
Angshumita P.3 days
Hmmm... Reminds of of ILP protests in Meghalaya where my dad's car's windshield was broken..as the tribals were attacking all the non-tribals properties...
Jenny N.4 days
Peoples are stupid...when trouble start...they will start to blame and point fingers....when the trouble dies down....they will say...oops..I did it again.....damn stupid racist peoples....
Stacy M.4 days
Stop punishing people for an accident from China it could happen to any country people get real have a heart ❤️ god is watching you you will be punished by god for bad treatment of people shame on you 🙏
Jaydeep M.4 days
Really shameful
Puhokrol P.4 days
dear sis we stand by u. God bless
Wangsey M.5 days
This racial discrimination towards us will never end unless and un till
Ritu R.5 days
Very disturbing North eastern people are much more committed and efficient in their professional duties moreover they are extremely meticulous... Let's respect them at least we need to learn to respect them... Shame on people who treat them like that...!!!
Utkarsh G.5 days
Make people aware and educated that’s what the media and govt first responsibility should be,