Racism Towards Northeast During Coronavirus Spread

Ena D.20 hours
I am extremely sick to my stomach to here the ignorant and uneducated North Indians that live everywhere in India cause so much problem for all of us. I have no sympathy for these scoundrels that attack innocent men, women and Children that even looks oriental or even those who are oriental. They have forgotten the horrendous crimes against Indian people by the British monarchy and there army. Stop the hate crime and become a decent human being . Otherwise India will have nothing but bad Karma. Please 🙏🙏🙏😢😢😢
Sk N.21 hours
Desh ke jahilo ko school bhejna jaruri hai
Aravind A.21 hours
We will support you NE people
Mei H.a day
While still bow to white men whom made them as servants ....
Mikhael F.a day
You Chinese has always been racist to other small country, for example; The Philippines. Now what does it feel like to be criticized by many? How does it feels?
ClaytonNisha L.a day
Why not put those racist bastard in jail😡😡
Felicita L.a day
I just don't understand how people can be so hateful.My prayers are for the world. 🙏🙏
Md N.a day
Idiot public.
Caesar M.a day
1st stop speak "Hindi". Is Hindi National Language?
Andriy T.a day
This is my first time reading something about India's Northeast. Interesting fact. Anyway, that racial act is simply idiotic!
Hung N.a day
People are so low class so you tell me one person done wrong everybody in China are bad. God above please show the bright light inside for them. They acting like kids with no guide lines.
Dhiren G.a day
very bad
Prabhat D.a day
northeast ppl r good...up ap delhi noida jaipur etc etc r all rapist they lead very low garbage life having ghee dahee makhan etc...they use to fck their own brother n sisters thats why they use the slang motherchod behanchod...father use to rape own daughter....brother fcks sisters n mother...they live a pathetic life and by the way they dont have any dressing sense and they also stink very badly....they also have very low iq....their Marriage ceremony very pathetic. they demand dowary....😁😁😁😁😂😂😂
Bhai V.a day
Oh my lord !!! Racism !!! Shame on those who are doing it 😡😠😠!!!
Matab M.a day
Its true people shouldnt take fun of corona.
Priya C.a day
Let’s stop this nonsense of racism. The Gourkha regiment is one of our bravest. Just because some Indians have Chinese features doesn’t make them Chinese. Illiterate idiots behave and talk like this. Also I find people from North eastern India 🇮🇳 like Manipur, Darleejing better looking, more hygienic and well mannered.so so sorry for the behaviour of some uneducated/ educated bafoons.
Mait S.a day
WHO WANNA FUCK WITH NE PEOPLE.. COME HERE
Mingma S.a day
No it’s mostly only Indian who targets every different people religion Indian jaha pair rakha usko desh ko sarvansh ho Gaya ,
Lazy E.a day
Bruh what kind of spit saliva is that
Sanjeeta S.a day
Well the media should actually describe corona virus and explain how to deal with it in the most basic languages that these people can understand , but then again, it looks like people are just taking the advantage of situation to discriminate northeast citizens. What a disappointment!