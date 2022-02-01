Rafale To Rajpath, Flt. Lt. Shivangi Singh

Inspiring Story of A Restaurant Run By Kids
382 comments
Divyaharish G.3 days
A big salute to Shivangi Singh...proud of u mam...
Sanju D.4 days
beautiful
Neha G.4 days
Proud of her... a true inspiration
Kiran A.4 days
Proud moment.. lots of best wishes and salute👍
Pramod K.4 days
Book tikap mind filght sir
Pramod K.4 days
She is the first filght good tikap mind thanks
Neetu P.4 days
Proud of you Hod bless you
Danny K.4 days
True example of women empowerment Jai Hind
Sonam S.4 days
A big salute to both of you.... we are proud of you... ... 🙏
Uma R.5 days
Feeling so proud !! Keep it up !! Jai Hind !!!
Singh R.5 days
❤️❤️
Rajkumar M.5 days
Desh ki bahadur betion ko naman. Jai Hind. 🌹🏳️🌈🌹
Francis C.5 days
Congratulations
Asmin P.5 days
Bravo Bravo Bravo 👏 🇦🇺💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽👏👌👍
Roshni C.5 days
👏👏👏Jai Hind
Achintya R.5 days
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼👍
Harleen K.5 days
Great
Amita K.5 days
So proud of you 👏👏
Kishor U.5 days
🌹
Riaz U.6 days
So when RAW Fail is coming to Pakistan as abhi none done came....