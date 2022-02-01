back

Rafale To Rajpath, Flt. Lt. Shivangi Singh

This is how India's first woman to fly a Rafale made history at Rajpath...

28/01/2022 4:08 PMupdated: 01/02/2022 1:02 AM
382 comments

  • Divyaharish G.
    3 days

    A big salute to Shivangi Singh...proud of u mam...

  • Sanju D.
    4 days

    beautiful

  • Neha G.
    4 days

    Proud of her... a true inspiration

  • Kiran A.
    4 days

    Proud moment.. lots of best wishes and salute👍

  • Pramod K.
    4 days

    Book tikap mind filght sir

  • Pramod K.
    4 days

    She is the first filght good tikap mind thanks

  • Neetu P.
    4 days

    Proud of you Hod bless you

  • Danny K.
    4 days

    True example of women empowerment Jai Hind

  • Sonam S.
    4 days

    A big salute to both of you.... we are proud of you... ... 🙏

  • Uma R.
    5 days

    Feeling so proud !! Keep it up !! Jai Hind !!!

  • Singh R.
    5 days

    ❤️❤️

  • Rajkumar M.
    5 days

    Desh ki bahadur betion ko naman. Jai Hind. 🌹🏳️‍🌈🌹

  • Francis C.
    5 days

    Congratulations

  • Asmin P.
    5 days

    Bravo Bravo Bravo 👏 🇦🇺💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽👏👌👍

  • Roshni C.
    5 days

    👏👏👏Jai Hind

  • Achintya R.
    5 days

    🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼👍

  • Harleen K.
    5 days

    Great

  • Amita K.
    5 days

    So proud of you 👏👏

  • Kishor U.
    5 days

    🌹

  • Riaz U.
    6 days

    So when RAW Fail is coming to Pakistan as abhi none done came....

