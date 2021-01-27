back
RaGa Alleges Breach Of Official Secrets Act
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Narendra Modi himself was involved in leaking critical information to Republic TV's Arnab Goswami.
27/01/2021 6:27 PM
- 39.7K
- 886
- 52
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
48 comments
Sujit D.2 days
This man has no credibility left with him.People of this country including amethi has outrightly rejected this fellow but no lesson learnt.
Ksehtri P.4 days
Chinese and pakistani dalal accusing others. Criminal out on bail
Jorge R.4 days
Pappu gand hi😂😂😂
Kiran M.5 days
Pappu will b Pappu never improve
Kamlesh K.5 days
I don't know what should I say for Mr Rahul ji is it your new drama
Govila A.5 days
Brut is biased
Hare K.5 days
PM ji why pappu not informed before ?? Now pappu is crying ..please give lollypupp to him and make him happy
Aasia A.5 days
Big issues can't be ignored by defaming some one
Rajan M.6 days
Such media outlets create this kind of content to sensationalize and earn eyeballs so they can gain TRP. They distribute fake, false or misleading information to get people to respond, whether correct or not. The best treatment to such media outlets is to ignore them, and even better, to block them. Without your attention, they will have no reason to exist.
Arun K.6 days
Pappu lodu 😂😂😂
Neeraj S.6 days
Send Pappu to Red fort so that he can be vaccinated in his [email protected]@#*. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
The S.6 days
Keep Trying hard at least u can become local mla
Viswanath T.6 days
Its only because of your govt that allowed bjp to grow like this.. People don't believe your leadership...frankly speaking you and your party is becoming a joke.. People don't see a strong leader i. You...
Trinadh O.6 days
Just slap this anti Hindustan china and paki boot licking joker shame on this goon..😡😡🤙🤙
Abhijit K.6 days
Now Pakistan is after Arnab too😂😂
El A.6 days
He a chodu don't listen
Hareram K.6 days
Rahul Gandhi is baat
Vishal K.6 days
Hey guys, I'm from India, I'm here to share my beautiful thoughts and experiences with you guys on BITCOIN investment, it really pays, if you heard about it before but scared to do it, here's your best place to invest and expect your profits in 24 hours sharp. Click on the link to join and message admin or whatsapp admin. ADMIN ENQUIRIES https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAEhUkscYOtKvFQ8G6A Download telegram from Google play store. Dm Admin on WhatsApp privately if you don't understand https://wa.me/447828453627
Hoshang P.6 days
This guy is suffering from foot in the mouth disease
Gaurav S.6 days
I do not understand what's shocking about the Whatsapp messages? We all knew India would do something! Rahul Gandhi, Beta... tumse na ho payega.