RaGa Alleges Breach Of Official Secrets Act

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Narendra Modi himself was involved in leaking critical information to Republic TV's Arnab Goswami.

27/01/2021 6:27 PM
48 comments

  • Sujit D.
    2 days

    This man has no credibility left with him.People of this country including amethi has outrightly rejected this fellow but no lesson learnt.

  • Ksehtri P.
    4 days

    Chinese and pakistani dalal accusing others. Criminal out on bail

  • Jorge R.
    4 days

    Pappu gand hi😂😂😂

  • Kiran M.
    5 days

    Pappu will b Pappu never improve

  • Kamlesh K.
    5 days

    I don't know what should I say for Mr Rahul ji is it your new drama

  • Govila A.
    5 days

    Brut is biased

  • Hare K.
    5 days

    PM ji why pappu not informed before ?? Now pappu is crying ..please give lollypupp to him and make him happy

  • Aasia A.
    5 days

    Big issues can't be ignored by defaming some one

  • Rajan M.
    6 days

    Such media outlets create this kind of content to sensationalize and earn eyeballs so they can gain TRP. They distribute fake, false or misleading information to get people to respond, whether correct or not. The best treatment to such media outlets is to ignore them, and even better, to block them. Without your attention, they will have no reason to exist.

  • Arun K.
    6 days

    Pappu lodu 😂😂😂

  • Neeraj S.
    6 days

    Send Pappu to Red fort so that he can be vaccinated in his [email protected]@#*. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • The S.
    6 days

    Keep Trying hard at least u can become local mla

  • Viswanath T.
    6 days

    Its only because of your govt that allowed bjp to grow like this.. People don't believe your leadership...frankly speaking you and your party is becoming a joke.. People don't see a strong leader i. You...

  • Trinadh O.
    6 days

    Just slap this anti Hindustan china and paki boot licking joker shame on this goon..😡😡🤙🤙

  • Abhijit K.
    6 days

    Now Pakistan is after Arnab too😂😂

  • El A.
    6 days

    He a chodu don't listen

  • Hareram K.
    6 days

    Rahul Gandhi is baat

  • Vishal K.
    6 days

  • Hoshang P.
    6 days

    This guy is suffering from foot in the mouth disease

  • Gaurav S.
    6 days

    I do not understand what's shocking about the Whatsapp messages? We all knew India would do something! Rahul Gandhi, Beta... tumse na ho payega.

