Raghav Chadha, The New “Go To Pakistan” Advocate

If our politicians had their way, Pakistan would be full of Indians. Ft. Raghav Chadha.

17/12/2020 2:57 PM
  • 184.1K
  • 220

214 comments

  • Naeem U.
    3 hours

    Bap ka mal hai kaya.

  • Chand W.
    6 hours

    Kab tak paksitan k naam pr syaset ho gi india me 🧐??? What a joke indian politicians are🤣🤣

  • Far I.
    15 hours

    I'm just imagining Boris Johnson saying to one of his political opponents "go to Scotland if you don't agree with me". The papers and the public would have a field day... he'd be an international laughing stock (more than he is already!) 😆

  • Haider A.
    19 hours

    Now think Indians We created Pakistan to live freely without anyone questioning our love and devotion to our land

  • Ramish M.
    21 hours

    Yeah. Blame everything on Pakistan. 😂

  • Mohammad A.
    a day

    Only RSS terrorists are allowed to come to pakistan because Pakistan will become a gateway to hell for RSS, we are ready to send them once for all

  • Mohammad A.
    a day

    Pakistan chaley jao.. Pakistan tumari amma ka sasural hey jo pakistan ao gey.. Sirf our sir RSS ko Pakistan anney ki ijazaat Q k RSS k kuton ko jum Pakistan pohonchtey he jahanam pohoncha de gey ❤️🇵🇰❤️

  • Salman A.
    a day

    Pakistan kyu Bhai? Nepal jao.. bhutan jao.. poori dunia pari hai... Jisko dekho Pakistan jao.. had hai yarr... Yeh log boor nai hote eak hi formula repeat Kar Kar k 😂😂😂

  • Esaq M.
    a day

    BADWOO BORDER KHOLO PHIR.

  • Ali R.
    a day

    Welcome to pakistan

  • عدنان ر.
    a day

    Why our di*k all Indian govt & oppositions like so much , we don’t f**k stinky toiletless junta so stay there in Modi’s fascist India 🤣🤣

  • Othman I.
    a day

    India was once a loving country people were coexisting with each other regardless of their beliefs but when BJP came to power they started to set fight against brothers manipulating the masses with the fake ideology that destroyed Germany the media has a big hand in this clashes which is bad thing peace is the only solution to everything the masses don't like to go to war or even fight but when hatred is all they hear from the media then sadly a lot of people start to fight with their neighbor on the words of someone that they never meet and they only saw him or her in the media

  • Asad K.
    a day

    Keep your crap with yourselves u piss drinking low life, sub human scum.

  • R-Omair M.
    a day

    جو بھی ہے انڈيا ہے سيکولر ملک توں ايسا پيج پاکستان ميں چلا کر ديکھا جانی کتورے تجھے پانچ منٹ ميں غدار بنا دے گے 😂

  • Ayesha S.
    a day

    Ufff so much obsession with Pakistan !!!!!

  • Ashraful I.
    a day

    If the Muslim is Bad : Go to Pakistan If the Muslim Is Good : Go to Bangladesh If the Muslim is Rich : Take me with you to UAE

  • Yasir S.
    a day

    meanwhile, Malik Riyaz

  • Bull B.
    a day

    Why don't they open update on whenever there's an election round the corner as they've no more issue's for confront the mood of the nation

  • Khalid F.
    2 days

    Sallo Pakistan tum logo ki nani ka ghar hay kiya.. jo muh utha k har koi aa jaya

  • Khalid F.
    2 days

    Welcome to Pakistan

