Raghav Juyal's Defence Against Being Called Racist

Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan
The Indian Teens Who Impressed NASA
Bollywood's Crazy Age Gap
Will We See An Indian In Space Soon? Ft. Shashi Tharoor
The Life Of Tipu Sultan
Zeenat Aman: A Life Lived
I think the right thing to do is to garland that great person who managed to just take a short clipping from entire episode and blow it on social media...If our memories are right we have seen some sadist joker like this do it in all situations be it cricket or reality shows or movies and trigger hate comments..half of the jokers who respond on free social media who have unlimited free time is to suddenly becomes self appointed judges and pass judgements without first checking the intent of person who said it/published it/directed a movie /show etc..It clearly how narrow sighted thinking we have developed ,now a days its fashion to take anything and everything out of context and say it is racist,anti national etc etc...Hope we use our free time/money/resources in nation building just like there numerous youth out their finding solutions to everyday people problems, initiatives to recycle reuse waste for greener earth.Majority of us have time only in being self appointed judges and pass quick foolish judgements...We dont have right to judge anyone basis whatever color ,language or religion or ethnicity...At same time lets not take life so seriously ..nobody has given any authority by power of govt or court that you are caretaker of this language/religion/ethnicity and if any one violates you can pass judgements...
Calling a 6yr old girl from. North East momo and chowmein has no humour in it.... She is a child but you are an adult, your behavior was filled with racial slurs... Idiot.
Two india's
This boy referring North East from other planet talks about friendship with US.
Raghav is racist & kapil sharma is comedian. 😀
Now that makes me wonder if he’d actually start throwing kids down a cliff if they said “they could fly”
You need to apologies to all northeast on TV.
We all know, if we are not black then we cannot use the word "nigger" at all. Just like that you cannot call her that way even if she speaks that way, making fun of other people's language is never funny and it is consider racist.
(((Northeast was part of Nepal at first then British took it and when British left, northeast became part of India and today northeast is India today and majority of north Indians are racist towards northeast just because they look different,just because majority of northeast natives are Nepalese descendants and they speak Nepalese,most of them have very fair complexion, looks like Asian Chinese,Korea etc.by the way DNA says they are mix of Korean,Chinese. Lol )))
It's north Indian TV show and everybody is clapping making fun of northeast kid openly instead of the host or Raghav correcting her.
It clearly shows how majority of north Indian are racist towards northeast.
Child is a child if she does not know then you correct her but you do not make joke out of it, it's not funny at all.
Just like making Indian accent English joke in other countries just like that you cannot make joke out of other people's language by joking "gibrish".
Majority of north Indians have panda eyes, even minority fair skin north Indian most of them have panda eyes.
My opinion is north Indians are jealous of northeast very fair complexion without panda eye. Lol! 😂
Bullshit 🤣
Who cares China gave us covid
He's not racist we use the word jibrish all the time lol
People are so touchy about everthing. No need to explain Raghav, just apologise, to settle the matter of their identification and everything will be ok. It's a world of multiple standards.Remember that. 😘
Raghav Juval is jovial in most of the Shows. He can't be justified as a racist based on one clip in that show.
How it’s related to call her momo and chowmein while he is saying the girl said she knows how to speak foreign language!!! Just apologies and u don’t need to explain
Having friend from Nagaland doesn't mean that you are not racist lmao
Making fun of it in National Television ? Sole purpose was only the benefit for the show ??? They never thought how it could have a impact on lives of so many other people from North East . people who don't even know about us must be thinking it's cool to mock our looks and culture ??
He is insult to nation
It would jave been much better if he just apologized sincerely rather than giving this half assed explanation and making a comedy bit for a pathetic show using language and races as a medium.
If u have family in sikkim Nagaland Arunachal etc u should understand that these racist terms like momo and chowmein r the kind of racist comments northeast people have to face day in day out and u should b knowing it.
Raghav be taught a lesson!!! No excuse.Enough of talking!
Yes u have to take racism very seriously.. hopefully who ever this guy is will not do this again.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
389 comments
Rajaraman R.3 hours
I think the right thing to do is to garland that great person who managed to just take a short clipping from entire episode and blow it on social media...If our memories are right we have seen some sadist joker like this do it in all situations be it cricket or reality shows or movies and trigger hate comments..half of the jokers who respond on free social media who have unlimited free time is to suddenly becomes self appointed judges and pass judgements without first checking the intent of person who said it/published it/directed a movie /show etc..It clearly how narrow sighted thinking we have developed ,now a days its fashion to take anything and everything out of context and say it is racist,anti national etc etc...Hope we use our free time/money/resources in nation building just like there numerous youth out their finding solutions to everyday people problems, initiatives to recycle reuse waste for greener earth.Majority of us have time only in being self appointed judges and pass quick foolish judgements...We dont have right to judge anyone basis whatever color ,language or religion or ethnicity...At same time lets not take life so seriously ..nobody has given any authority by power of govt or court that you are caretaker of this language/religion/ethnicity and if any one violates you can pass judgements...
Cring D.5 hours
Calling a 6yr old girl from. North East momo and chowmein has no humour in it.... She is a child but you are an adult, your behavior was filled with racial slurs... Idiot.
Simran K.11 hours
Two india's
Phongchi B.17 hours
This boy referring North East from other planet talks about friendship with US.
Prateek P.18 hours
Raghav is racist & kapil sharma is comedian. 😀
Crusty M.a day
Now that makes me wonder if he’d actually start throwing kids down a cliff if they said “they could fly”
Sand R.a day
You need to apologies to all northeast on TV. We all know, if we are not black then we cannot use the word "nigger" at all. Just like that you cannot call her that way even if she speaks that way, making fun of other people's language is never funny and it is consider racist. (((Northeast was part of Nepal at first then British took it and when British left, northeast became part of India and today northeast is India today and majority of north Indians are racist towards northeast just because they look different,just because majority of northeast natives are Nepalese descendants and they speak Nepalese,most of them have very fair complexion, looks like Asian Chinese,Korea etc.by the way DNA says they are mix of Korean,Chinese. Lol ))) It's north Indian TV show and everybody is clapping making fun of northeast kid openly instead of the host or Raghav correcting her. It clearly shows how majority of north Indian are racist towards northeast. Child is a child if she does not know then you correct her but you do not make joke out of it, it's not funny at all. Just like making Indian accent English joke in other countries just like that you cannot make joke out of other people's language by joking "gibrish". Majority of north Indians have panda eyes, even minority fair skin north Indian most of them have panda eyes. My opinion is north Indians are jealous of northeast very fair complexion without panda eye. Lol! 😂
Bameda M.2 days
Bullshit 🤣
Afshan S.2 days
Who cares China gave us covid
Afshan S.2 days
He's not racist we use the word jibrish all the time lol
Asha S.2 days
People are so touchy about everthing. No need to explain Raghav, just apologise, to settle the matter of their identification and everything will be ok. It's a world of multiple standards.Remember that. 😘
Moses E.2 days
Raghav Juval is jovial in most of the Shows. He can't be justified as a racist based on one clip in that show.
Lee-Peng S.2 days
How it’s related to call her momo and chowmein while he is saying the girl said she knows how to speak foreign language!!! Just apologies and u don’t need to explain
Prathamesh P.2 days
Having friend from Nagaland doesn't mean that you are not racist lmao
Aksion K.2 days
Making fun of it in National Television ? Sole purpose was only the benefit for the show ??? They never thought how it could have a impact on lives of so many other people from North East . people who don't even know about us must be thinking it's cool to mock our looks and culture ??
Shachindra M.3 days
He is insult to nation
Nischal P.3 days
It would jave been much better if he just apologized sincerely rather than giving this half assed explanation and making a comedy bit for a pathetic show using language and races as a medium.
Ethenpa P.3 days
If u have family in sikkim Nagaland Arunachal etc u should understand that these racist terms like momo and chowmein r the kind of racist comments northeast people have to face day in day out and u should b knowing it.
Neangs C.3 days
Raghav be taught a lesson!!! No excuse.Enough of talking!
Shiri B.3 days
Yes u have to take racism very seriously.. hopefully who ever this guy is will not do this again.