Raghuram Rajan Says Govt Lacks Direction

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan believes the lack of vision, and Hindutva principles of the Modi government are causing an economic slowdown.
468 comments
Jaswant S.11/13/2019 11:22
If both make effort together it cannot be revived we have forget the difference between tea and coffee who would like to see black and white TV people wii suffer but tea has done so good coffee has silently syphhoned the coffer without firing a bullet so good advises are not solicited 5or 10 tr.ecnomy effect people see when they have to do see saw today feeling for onion tomorrow forgo children edcation i am very ord.man you can ignore my comment
Ibn E.11/08/2019 23:55
He is a great visionary. The country should believe in its intellectuals rather that some stupid cult
Soumo B.11/08/2019 18:09
I am only here to see bhakts stupid comments....
Arun T.11/08/2019 12:21
U r right Mr rajan
Jitu J.11/08/2019 00:23
Ur like a bagoda can't do anything and talking about all this just shut up
Jitu J.11/08/2019 00:22
Just shut up now where there u have the powers u can't stop all this and now talking about bullshits
Akash S.11/07/2019 20:49
Raghu sir ko 30% hike jada mili is liye resins dala tha
Girish H.11/07/2019 02:51
Lier.... 52 lakh crores given by him on phone calls.... Give day to day data of his tenure if he have guts..... Put him behind bar so he will give all scammers name
Hardik S.11/06/2019 15:49
In adding to Sir's point of view the economic slowdown is global. The changing consumer behaviour is the cause that the companies have not realised due to which a lot of migrants have gone to different countries and start their own businesses. This has caused the settlers businesses who sell the goods according to the older demands to come down. Due to that there is an excess demand from the people but a very less supply of the new goods that they ask for. Thus the companies have excess supplies and the governments are also spending on these supplies that has caused the unsold goods in the economies. The countries than try to export these goods to other countries however it fails to generate demand for that. As the used products are not brought by the developing countries their foreign exchange reserves do not improve due to less trade. This process leads to slowdown. Also the developing nations export more than they import that results lesser income due to the value of dollar. For example - 150 Yen = 1 Dollar. So if a country like Japan exports 10 products it gets only 10 Yen on the other hand if it imports 10 products it has to pay 1500 yen. Thus the country spends more due to which it is not able to spend for their own country. To counter that the government prints more money that leads to the inflation and spends this money for the welfare of the people. However the circle goes on and on like this due to which there is slowdown in the developed and developing countries.
Jigar M.11/06/2019 14:39
...watch it
Kapil G.11/06/2019 13:32
If that is the case than whole world is in a grip of hindutva and no economist around the world other than you is visionary.
Syed R.11/06/2019 12:19
Great man
Basawaraj R.11/06/2019 12:14
To take a big break through it needs time to settle the things.. Last 70 years there were 90% of policies were only in paper and pocketing for few..it was not reaching Now every thing is going in order wise and Development of nation..so it will slow
Sara C.11/06/2019 04:38
Modi liar,modi cheater,modi actor
Akash P.11/06/2019 00:35
Just because he is a great economist , doesn't mean all his reservations in opinion are wise.
Mobin A.11/05/2019 23:46
Good job Sir great 👍 Man Sir
Amit M.11/05/2019 21:28
He is getting personal now on current government!!!
Manoj S.11/05/2019 18:38
sir what's your opinion?
Sumanta K.11/05/2019 14:07
Chaiwala economics ke bare Mei Kya jante honge
Lax N.11/05/2019 07:20
ranjan is wrong modi is right