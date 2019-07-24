Rahul Bose Orders A Rs. 200 Banana

Five-star hotels can get expensive. But sometimes they just make you go bananas. Just ask Rahul Bose! 🍌🍌😳
861 comments
Saddam S.08/21/2019 12:54
Or jaao mahenge hotel me road wale ko 20 bhi doge to dua dega
Harwinder K.08/21/2019 11:56
Uchi dukan pheeke pakwan 🙄🙄
Ki R.08/21/2019 11:24
Wow it depends on hotel if u r complain against this you should not enter to luxury resorts
Puru K.08/21/2019 11:18
Ha ha ha ha
Aditya C.08/21/2019 11:04
Have i come too far scrolling the feed? Is it 2018?
Sandip J.08/21/2019 10:47
chor
Raman R.08/21/2019 10:36
Its a luxury hotel, that 442 rs was charged for a fruit platter. They don't have time for billing 2 bananas.
Tribhuban S.08/21/2019 10:30
This type of hotels should be fined compensation . So that it could be example for others
Rohan S.08/21/2019 10:07
😂
Naresh P.08/21/2019 08:20
🤣🤣
Raj D.08/21/2019 08:04
Delhi mein Das ke do
Irfan A.08/21/2019 07:52
If this cost get our farmers they never Committ suicide
Sameer A.08/21/2019 07:14
I saw in bill 'fruit platter' there might be some other fruits too.
Bhoop A.08/21/2019 05:23
😂😂🤠 He want to live in 5 star hotel for free !! They charge such high price to throw off assholes like you respectfully !! 😂😂. Next time bring a Dozen of banana in your suit case or book other common hotels.
Sourav S.08/21/2019 05:12
No 5 star hotels sales bananas 🍌 or 🍎 apples ... if you will look at this bill there is FRUIT PLATTER written ..which is a bill of a big plate which contains many pieces of cut fruits.. as per rahuls request Because he was about to only eat bananas from this platter they have given 2 whole banans but even they told him that we can not punch two bananas in our POS(system). .. they couldn’t able to puch 2 bananas in their sale system so they have given bill of fruit platter .. RAHUL is wrong in anyway
Juhi K.08/21/2019 04:57
india is developing
Pawan K.08/21/2019 04:21
hello sir ji
Bhupender S.08/21/2019 03:36
Kele kahi bahar thele se hi le leta bhai
Aalim K.08/21/2019 03:14
Hello u sadak chap actor, in 5 star hotels 1 liter of bisleri water cost 250 rupees which is available for 20 rupees in the local store, y r u simply making controversy, sometimes even i go to 5 star hotel to have biryani which is 3000 rupees per plate and tea is 500 rupees, i never complain for any 1, people go for 5 star hotels just to have a look and the service provided Behave like Rangeela ka Amir khan when u visit 5 star hotels
Jyotiranjan D.08/21/2019 03:12
That's not good he is right .... You can't bill too mush for a little things.....