Rahul Bose Orders A Rs. 200 Banana

Five-star hotels can get expensive. But sometimes they just make you go bananas. Just ask Rahul Bose! 🍌🍌😳

07/24/2019 2:57 PM
Bollywood and Beyond

  • Saddam S.
    08/21/2019 12:54

    Or jaao mahenge hotel me road wale ko 20 bhi doge to dua dega

  • Harwinder K.
    08/21/2019 11:56

    Uchi dukan pheeke pakwan 🙄🙄

  • Ki R.
    08/21/2019 11:24

    Wow it depends on hotel if u r complain against this you should not enter to luxury resorts

  • Puru K.
    08/21/2019 11:18

    Ha ha ha ha

  • Aditya C.
    08/21/2019 11:04

    Have i come too far scrolling the feed? Is it 2018?

  • Sandip J.
    08/21/2019 10:47

    chor

  • Raman R.
    08/21/2019 10:36

    Its a luxury hotel, that 442 rs was charged for a fruit platter. They don't have time for billing 2 bananas.

  • Tribhuban S.
    08/21/2019 10:30

    This type of hotels should be fined compensation . So that it could be example for others

  • Rohan S.
    08/21/2019 10:07

    😂

  • Naresh P.
    08/21/2019 08:20

    🤣🤣

  • Raj D.
    08/21/2019 08:04

    Delhi mein Das ke do

  • Irfan A.
    08/21/2019 07:52

    If this cost get our farmers they never Committ suicide

  • Sameer A.
    08/21/2019 07:14

    I saw in bill 'fruit platter' there might be some other fruits too.

  • Bhoop A.
    08/21/2019 05:23

    😂😂🤠 He want to live in 5 star hotel for free !! They charge such high price to throw off assholes like you respectfully !! 😂😂. Next time bring a Dozen of banana in your suit case or book other common hotels.

  • Sourav S.
    08/21/2019 05:12

    No 5 star hotels sales bananas 🍌 or 🍎 apples ... if you will look at this bill there is FRUIT PLATTER written ..which is a bill of a big plate which contains many pieces of cut fruits.. as per rahuls request Because he was about to only eat bananas from this platter they have given 2 whole banans but even they told him that we can not punch two bananas in our POS(system). .. they couldn’t able to puch 2 bananas in their sale system so they have given bill of fruit platter .. RAHUL is wrong in anyway

  • Juhi K.
    08/21/2019 04:57

    india is developing

  • Pawan K.
    08/21/2019 04:21

    hello sir ji

  • Bhupender S.
    08/21/2019 03:36

    Kele kahi bahar thele se hi le leta bhai

  • Aalim K.
    08/21/2019 03:14

    Hello u sadak chap actor, in 5 star hotels 1 liter of bisleri water cost 250 rupees which is available for 20 rupees in the local store, y r u simply making controversy, sometimes even i go to 5 star hotel to have biryani which is 3000 rupees per plate and tea is 500 rupees, i never complain for any 1, people go for 5 star hotels just to have a look and the service provided Behave like Rangeela ka Amir khan when u visit 5 star hotels

  • Jyotiranjan D.
    08/21/2019 03:12

    That's not good he is right .... You can't bill too mush for a little things.....