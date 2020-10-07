back

Rahul Gandhi Calls Modi A Coward

It would have taken the UPA government “not even 15 minutes” to push China out of India, claimed Rahul Gandhi. 😯

07/10/2020 3:27 PM
  • 105K
  • 441

426 comments

  • Nikul C.
    2 hours

    🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣..... One more time U made all of Us laugh...🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣👍. Rahulbaba... 1 day U'll really Win " Cup of Laughter "..😜👍

  • Samarth S.
    2 hours

    26/11 ke baad kya ukhada bc ?

  • Subodh K.
    2 hours

    Kahta h? Which type of language is it for a Pm?

  • Ashray K.
    3 hours

    He's right if he was the PM there would have been no conflict at all,......bcz he would have given whole India to China like what his grandpa did 😂😂😜

  • Randeep S.
    3 hours

    Din Ladd gaye Bete tere abb

  • Raghavan R.
    3 hours

    He keeps talking fr the sake of spending time and no one wd be impressed .Why shd he say future prime minister.What is tomorrow he knows nothing.He has some people around him to clap.

  • Hari L.
    5 hours

    Rajiv Guntdi is a good jocker 🤣

  • Ragavendren S.
    5 hours

    Just kick China out, that's all India needs, those deceitful liars

  • Hitesh A.
    5 hours

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.newindianexpress.com/opinions/2020/aug/27/why-is-congress-hiding-its-mou-with-chinas-communists-2188835.amp

  • Paresh B.
    6 hours

    Tum bhi Chinese product jaise ho!!!!

  • Amit K.
    6 hours

    To become the main opposition party in a republican country like India, you gotta be mature enough when you are up for a mass contact. You gotta have logic and correlation with meaningful promises, to have yourself believed by the people. This kind of immaturity will do nothing but push you away rather connecting you in.

  • Ashu B.
    6 hours

    Satvachan

  • Anjaiah G.
    6 hours

    రాహుల్ జి మీరు మూర్కులు యుద్దాన్ని కోరుకుంటున్నారు మోడీజీ యుద్ధం చెయ్యకుండానే గెలిచారు బక్బాస్ bandukaro

  • Pravin J.
    7 hours

    Just because of this kind of talks....modi is PM today

  • Mohammed U.
    8 hours

    Even if I have different with some person If someone lieson words feel comfortable

  • Rajasekaran N.
    8 hours

    This fellow hasn't read Indian history especially how his greaaaat grandfather Nehru allowed China to occupy 55000 sq.km after the 1962 war. When he was questioned in parliament, Nehru had the audacity to say that " not a blade of grass grows there ". Now, ur saying u will throw out the Chinese. First, we must throw out ur family to Italy.

  • Virender S.
    9 hours

    Today we see Modi as PM and it becomes possible only because of this human being 😀

  • Rajnikant N.
    9 hours

    15 minute mein tum Sachin Pilot ko bhi wapis party mein nahi la paaye ,China ki baat chhodo.

  • Midhlaj P.
    11 hours

    Useless Modi

  • Amit M.
    12 hours

    Pappu sala pagal khai ka sala

