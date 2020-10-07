Rahul Gandhi Calls Modi A Coward

Man Threatens Azad Against Visiting Hathras
Nikul C.2 hours
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣..... One more time U made all of Us laugh...🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣👍. Rahulbaba... 1 day U'll really Win " Cup of Laughter "..😜👍
Samarth S.2 hours
26/11 ke baad kya ukhada bc ?
Subodh K.2 hours
Kahta h? Which type of language is it for a Pm?
Ashray K.3 hours
He's right if he was the PM there would have been no conflict at all,......bcz he would have given whole India to China like what his grandpa did 😂😂😜
Randeep S.3 hours
Din Ladd gaye Bete tere abb
Raghavan R.3 hours
He keeps talking fr the sake of spending time and no one wd be impressed .Why shd he say future prime minister.What is tomorrow he knows nothing.He has some people around him to clap.
Hari L.5 hours
Rajiv Guntdi is a good jocker 🤣
Ragavendren S.5 hours
Just kick China out, that's all India needs, those deceitful liars
Hitesh A.5 hours
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.newindianexpress.com/opinions/2020/aug/27/why-is-congress-hiding-its-mou-with-chinas-communists-2188835.amp
Paresh B.6 hours
Tum bhi Chinese product jaise ho!!!!
Amit K.6 hours
To become the main opposition party in a republican country like India, you gotta be mature enough when you are up for a mass contact. You gotta have logic and correlation with meaningful promises, to have yourself believed by the people. This kind of immaturity will do nothing but push you away rather connecting you in.
Ashu B.6 hours
Satvachan
Anjaiah G.6 hours
రాహుల్ జి మీరు మూర్కులు యుద్దాన్ని కోరుకుంటున్నారు మోడీజీ యుద్ధం చెయ్యకుండానే గెలిచారు బక్బాస్ bandukaro
Pravin J.7 hours
Just because of this kind of talks....modi is PM today
Mohammed U.8 hours
Even if I have different with some person If someone lieson words feel comfortable
Rajasekaran N.8 hours
This fellow hasn't read Indian history especially how his greaaaat grandfather Nehru allowed China to occupy 55000 sq.km after the 1962 war. When he was questioned in parliament, Nehru had the audacity to say that " not a blade of grass grows there ". Now, ur saying u will throw out the Chinese. First, we must throw out ur family to Italy.
Virender S.9 hours
Today we see Modi as PM and it becomes possible only because of this human being 😀
Rajnikant N.9 hours
15 minute mein tum Sachin Pilot ko bhi wapis party mein nahi la paaye ,China ki baat chhodo.
Midhlaj P.11 hours
Useless Modi
Amit M.12 hours
Pappu sala pagal khai ka sala