Sanjay Singh Vs Amit Shah On Delhi Riots
Rahul Gandhi Gaffe On Wilful Defaulter List
Opposition Leaders Vs Amit Shah On Delhi Riots
Rahul Opens Up On Scindia Exit
Scindia Congress Vs. Scindia BJP
Gender Bias Against Women On The Rise
tuhi bta de kaun h defaulter
He’s giving them option, name 500, if not okay then name at least 50.
😅
Look PM Modi has also misquoted figures n no. Of times, I remember when he said, “muje 600 crore matdaataaon ka ashirvaad Millaa hai”, “I got the blessings of 6 Billion Voters”.
So let’s stick to the objective of the question, which is raised by an honourable member of the parliament regarding disclosing the names of the big defaulters. When Hon’ble CM of Uttar Pradesh, named and shamed alleged people involved in Anti CAA riots, as they were from a specific section of society, which our PM can distinguish by the kind of clothes they wear. Then a Judgement of Allahabad High Court against it, the govt. still had the gall to approach the Supreme Court.
Abe Yaar 50 ho ya 500. Numbers mai idhar udhar ho jaaye kya farak padta hai bc. Point samjho na. Anurag Thakur gave wrong information right in front of parliament. I mean lied in front of everyone.
Shame Parliament. Declare the names of the defaulters.
Anurag Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance, went to answer Gandhi's question, even though Congress leaders wished to hear from Finance Minister Sitharaman herself:
ndtv.com/india-news/union-minister-anurag-thakur-to-rahul-gandhi-on-defaulters-wont-be-blamed-for-others-sin-2195549
The entire Congress party is revolving around a confused person called RG
Yas
Once a chutiya always a chutiya, pity on their dumb followers😀
Papu
Abe phel tum 50 ka nam to do be fir 500 ka dena
Tubelight 🤣🤣🤣
Current Govt wont b able to ans its a very personal and a tough ques for BJP govt
How does this matter if he asking abt 50 or 500 defaulters ?? The question he is asking is more imp. Jo aur jasi bakwas ruling party ke log karte hein total illogical usse to acha hi h ye.. modi himself has made blunders during his speech so many times.
Main question is replaced the godi and propaganda media so,that who are defaulter ?
I seriously feel.pity on brut and his team do some.research
All the defaulters were funded by banks by his and his puppets
If only he had cared to listen to the answer... but that's not his agenda.
Dear Rahul everything is available on cic website name along with amount,😁😁😁😁
Kaha se aur kaun sa kida hai yeh.......
Every dick is after one ass... lol... Modi... wonder!!!!
93 comments
Pankaj N.3 hours
tuhi bta de kaun h defaulter
कर्ण भ.6 hours
He’s giving them option, name 500, if not okay then name at least 50. 😅 Look PM Modi has also misquoted figures n no. Of times, I remember when he said, “muje 600 crore matdaataaon ka ashirvaad Millaa hai”, “I got the blessings of 6 Billion Voters”. So let’s stick to the objective of the question, which is raised by an honourable member of the parliament regarding disclosing the names of the big defaulters. When Hon’ble CM of Uttar Pradesh, named and shamed alleged people involved in Anti CAA riots, as they were from a specific section of society, which our PM can distinguish by the kind of clothes they wear. Then a Judgement of Allahabad High Court against it, the govt. still had the gall to approach the Supreme Court.
Dhananjay K.6 hours
Abe Yaar 50 ho ya 500. Numbers mai idhar udhar ho jaaye kya farak padta hai bc. Point samjho na. Anurag Thakur gave wrong information right in front of parliament. I mean lied in front of everyone.
Ganapathi R.7 hours
Shame Parliament. Declare the names of the defaulters.
Brut India7 hours
Anurag Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance, went to answer Gandhi's question, even though Congress leaders wished to hear from Finance Minister Sitharaman herself: ndtv.com/india-news/union-minister-anurag-thakur-to-rahul-gandhi-on-defaulters-wont-be-blamed-for-others-sin-2195549
Ajit R.7 hours
The entire Congress party is revolving around a confused person called RG
Adesh B.7 hours
Yas
Ankit S.7 hours
Once a chutiya always a chutiya, pity on their dumb followers😀
Smita K.7 hours
Papu
Patel S.7 hours
Abe phel tum 50 ka nam to do be fir 500 ka dena
विशाल क.7 hours
Tubelight 🤣🤣🤣
Vikas T.7 hours
Current Govt wont b able to ans its a very personal and a tough ques for BJP govt
Anu S.8 hours
How does this matter if he asking abt 50 or 500 defaulters ?? The question he is asking is more imp. Jo aur jasi bakwas ruling party ke log karte hein total illogical usse to acha hi h ye.. modi himself has made blunders during his speech so many times.
Ty W.9 hours
Main question is replaced the godi and propaganda media so,that who are defaulter ?
Shiv B.9 hours
I seriously feel.pity on brut and his team do some.research
Shiv B.9 hours
All the defaulters were funded by banks by his and his puppets
Ranadip D.9 hours
If only he had cared to listen to the answer... but that's not his agenda.
Darshan C.10 hours
Dear Rahul everything is available on cic website name along with amount,😁😁😁😁
Narendar J.10 hours
Kaha se aur kaun sa kida hai yeh.......
Jitender D.10 hours
Every dick is after one ass... lol... Modi... wonder!!!!