Rahul Gandhi On The Emergency And His Father's Assassination
"I saw my father's killer lying on the beach in Sri Lanka. And I felt very, very bad for him." Watch Rahul Gandhi open up about the Emergency and his father's assassination.
05/03/2021 5:27 AM
Rohit S.a day
The congress has done exactly what he says they have not. Continued colonial institutions and captured or destroyed Indian institutions. Funny how journalists tough questions to the gandhis are cookie questions
Bharadwaj R.a day
Rajiv Ji always as our father figure-wÉ still miss him. But, Rahul'5 coterie and advisors are his enemy
Salil M.a day
Just like the current manipulators even these St Stephen, Xaviers & Sanawar jhundits with their creamy accents of Delhi fashion week can only do more destruction to our nation..... we need the middle ground colloquials who ADAPT, merge & make it happen with joy......instead of these Fab India kinds who till date have never made & will never even be concerned or bothered to make the necessary required SOS reach to where its actually needed along with their infinite hop skip n party badlu khau chelas, Grim is a lesser word for these sympathy mongers... ....Gamers, players now as all is in vain, applying a truth or dare with a dash of poker face SACCHA admi wala stunt with these sponsored viral formats.....
Francis X.a day
The Congress party created the institutional framework to serve its agendas and placed it's stooges to manage it. So where is the question of the Congress wanting to take it over let alone change it.
Aditi M.2 days
The death of the father was less worst then watching him dead..he meant that...and indira gandhis decision of emergency and mahatma gandhis decision to give pk which was to divide India... Congress base is what we all know now..now indira gandhi Is no more she did what she did..so it doesn't matter you blame her or no...who suffered?
Rajani M.2 days
The intelligent chat between a Bengali Bhodro and an Italian origin Indian Bhodro of our time is nothing beyond expectation.
Meiringmei M.2 days
Confused Pappu
Aazam K.3 days
You are right that the people can't understand unless they go through it. Losing people, jobs, satisfaction, moral and love etc give you an experience and then only you start understanding it in a real way. You are great man Mr Rahul
Shyamaljit S.3 days
Your words and body language doesn't make me believe what you say...you are just bluffing my country. Please take an exit. It's just embarrassing to have to as a political leader. Please find a way to do something else.
Sweta S.3 days
No judgement but congress had its due course of long term in power they cannot help India we need strong leadership and also a bit rigorous one to make it grow. We have been so down because we never had a passionate leader.
Mathi V.3 days
People make fun of him, let they listen to this interview, it shows how good he is as a human, Forgiveness and loving even his father's killers. Hats off 👍
Renu W.3 days
Omg seriously he wants to be the PM of India,save us pls
Paulo L.3 days
God bless Rahul hope he can come bck and make the right moves
Stephen J.3 days
No one can understand the pain.. it takes a big heart to say what you say.. wish u all the very best..
Guna G.3 days
Appreciate
Bebo A.3 days
Signs of great humanity.
Manish S.3 days
Tum se na ho payega
Nishanth G.3 days
I feel very sorry for you.. it's not your mistake.. change your tutors, they prepare you well for these pre scripted interviews but fail to prepare you for spontaneous questions!
Mohana V.3 days
Begin a human you are ready to forgive the man who killed your father...thats divinity... but this bjp jaggi who is calling himself as godman saya that we shouldn't forget mugal invaders as they have created destruction to india...he's trying to poison people and trying to split people by their religion.
Avirag S.3 days
I can understand your pain Rahul ji..as my father also died few months back... but that doesn't qualified you for PM post...